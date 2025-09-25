Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
version(String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v2.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) Spec is a SessionRecordingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
status(Attributes) Status is the SessionRecordingConfig status containing active encryption keys (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
encryption(Attributes) Encryption configures if and how session recordings should be encrypted. (see below for nested schema)
mode(String) Mode controls where (or if) the session is recorded.
proxy_checks_host_keys(Boolean) ProxyChecksHostKeys is used to control if the proxy will check host keys when in recording mode.
Nested Schema for
spec.encryption
Optional:
enabled(Boolean) Enabled controls whether or not session recordings should be encrypted.
manual_key_management(Attributes) ManualKeyManagement defines whether or not recording encryption keys should be managed externally and how to query those keys. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.encryption.manual_key_management
Optional:
active_keys(Attributes List) ActiveKeys describe which keys should be queried for active recording encryption and replay. (see below for nested schema)
enabled(Boolean) Enabled controls whether or recording encryption keys should be managed externally.
rotated_keys(Attributes List) RotatedKeys describe which keys should be queried for historical replay. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.encryption.manual_key_management.active_keys
Optional:
label(String) Label is a value that can be used with the related keystore in order to find relevant keys.
type(String) Type represents which keystore should be searched when looking up keys by label.
Nested Schema for
spec.encryption.manual_key_management.rotated_keys
Optional:
label(String) Label is a value that can be used with the related keystore in order to find relevant keys.
type(String) Type represents which keystore should be searched when looking up keys by label.
Nested Schema for
status
Optional:
encryption_keys(Attributes List) EncryptionKeys contain the currently active age encryption keys used for encrypted session recording. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
status.encryption_keys
Optional:
public_key(String) A PKIX ASN.1 DER encoded public key used for key wrapping during age encryption. Expected to be RSA 4096.