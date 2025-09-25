Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform data-source

Report an issue with this page

Schema

Required

  • version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:v2.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is a SessionRecordingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
  • status (Attributes) Status is the SessionRecordingConfig status containing active encryption keys (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • encryption (Attributes) Encryption configures if and how session recordings should be encrypted. (see below for nested schema)
  • mode (String) Mode controls where (or if) the session is recorded.
  • proxy_checks_host_keys (Boolean) ProxyChecksHostKeys is used to control if the proxy will check host keys when in recording mode.

Nested Schema for spec.encryption

Optional:

  • enabled (Boolean) Enabled controls whether or not session recordings should be encrypted.
  • manual_key_management (Attributes) ManualKeyManagement defines whether or not recording encryption keys should be managed externally and how to query those keys. (see below for nested schema)

Nested Schema for spec.encryption.manual_key_management

Optional:

  • active_keys (Attributes List) ActiveKeys describe which keys should be queried for active recording encryption and replay. (see below for nested schema)
  • enabled (Boolean) Enabled controls whether or recording encryption keys should be managed externally.
  • rotated_keys (Attributes List) RotatedKeys describe which keys should be queried for historical replay. (see below for nested schema)

Nested Schema for spec.encryption.manual_key_management.active_keys

Optional:

  • label (String) Label is a value that can be used with the related keystore in order to find relevant keys.
  • type (String) Type represents which keystore should be searched when looking up keys by label.

Nested Schema for spec.encryption.manual_key_management.rotated_keys

Optional:

  • label (String) Label is a value that can be used with the related keystore in order to find relevant keys.
  • type (String) Type represents which keystore should be searched when looking up keys by label.

Nested Schema for status

Optional:

  • encryption_keys (Attributes List) EncryptionKeys contain the currently active age encryption keys used for encrypted session recording. (see below for nested schema)

Nested Schema for status.encryption_keys

Optional:

  • public_key (String) A PKIX ASN.1 DER encoded public key used for key wrapping during age encryption. Expected to be RSA 4096.