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Reference for the teleport_db_object_import_rule Terraform data-source Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_db_object_import_rule data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

spec (Attributes) spec represents the specifications for the database object import rule. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) spec represents the specifications for the database object import rule. (see below for nested schema) version (String) The version of the resource being represented.

metadata (Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) Mandatory field for all resources. Not populated for this resource type.

Optional:

database_labels (Attributes List) db_labels is a set of labels matched against database labels. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) db_labels is a set of labels matched against database labels. (see below for nested schema) mappings (Attributes List) mappings is a list of matches that will map match conditions to labels. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) mappings is a list of matches that will map match conditions to labels. (see below for nested schema) priority (Number) priority represents the priority of the rule application. Rules are processed from lowest to highest priority. If two rules apply the same label, then the value applied with the rule with the highest priority wins.

Optional:

name (String) The name of the label.

(String) The name of the label. values (List of String) The values associated with the label.

Optional:

add_labels (Map of String) add_labels specifies which labels to add if the match succeeds. At least one should be present.

(Map of String) add_labels specifies which labels to add if the match succeeds. At least one should be present. match (Attributes) match specifies the matching rules, like the object names. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) match specifies the matching rules, like the object names. (see below for nested schema) scope (Attributes) scope specifies the object scope. Optional. If not provided, all scopes will be accepted. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

procedure_names (List of String) procedure_names specify the names of the procedures to match. Optional.

(List of String) procedure_names specify the names of the procedures to match. Optional. table_names (List of String) table_names specify the names of the tables to match. Optional.

(List of String) table_names specify the names of the tables to match. Optional. view_names (List of String) view_names specify the names of the views to match. Optional.

Optional:

database_names (List of String) database_names specify the names of the databases to include in the scope. Optional.

(List of String) database_names specify the names of the databases to include in the scope. Optional. schema_names (List of String) schema_names specify the names of the schemas to include in the scope. Optional.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

(Map of String) labels is a set of labels. name (String) name is an object name.