Reference for the teleport_db_object_import_rule Terraform data-source
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This page describes the supported values of the
teleport_db_object_import_rule data source of the
Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) spec represents the specifications for the database object import rule. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) The version of the resource being represented.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) Mandatory field for all resources. Not populated for this resource type.
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
database_labels(Attributes List) db_labels is a set of labels matched against database labels. (see below for nested schema)
mappings(Attributes List) mappings is a list of matches that will map match conditions to labels. (see below for nested schema)
priority(Number) priority represents the priority of the rule application. Rules are processed from lowest to highest priority. If two rules apply the same label, then the value applied with the rule with the highest priority wins.
Nested Schema for
spec.database_labels
Optional:
name(String) The name of the label.
values(List of String) The values associated with the label.
Nested Schema for
spec.mappings
Optional:
add_labels(Map of String) add_labels specifies which labels to add if the match succeeds. At least one should be present.
match(Attributes) match specifies the matching rules, like the object names. (see below for nested schema)
scope(Attributes) scope specifies the object scope. Optional. If not provided, all scopes will be accepted. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.mappings.match
Optional:
procedure_names(List of String) procedure_names specify the names of the procedures to match. Optional.
table_names(List of String) table_names specify the names of the tables to match. Optional.
view_names(List of String) view_names specify the names of the views to match. Optional.
Nested Schema for
spec.mappings.scope
Optional:
database_names(List of String) database_names specify the names of the databases to include in the scope. Optional.
schema_names(List of String) schema_names specify the names of the schemas to include in the scope. Optional.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
name(String) name is an object name.
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