Reference for the teleport_trusted_device Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
version(String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example:
v1
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) Specification of the device. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
name(String) Name is an object name
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
asset_tag(String)
os_type(String)
Optional:
enroll_status(String)
owner(String)
source(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.source
Optional:
name(String)
origin(String)