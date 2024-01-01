Reference for the teleport_integration Terraform data-source

Version: 18.x

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_integration data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Spec is an Integration specification. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

name (String) Name is an object name

description (String) Description is object description

(String) Description is object description

aws_oidc (Attributes) AWSOIDC contains the specific fields to handle the AWS OIDC Integration subkind (see below for nested schema)

audience (String) Audience is used to record a name of a plugin or a discover service in Teleport that depends on this integration. Audience value can either be empty or "aws-identity-center". Preset audience may impose specific behavior on the integration CRUD API, such as preventing integration from update or deletion. Empty audience value should be treated as a default and backward-compatible behavior of the integration.

(String) Audience is used to record a name of a plugin or a discover service in Teleport that depends on this integration. Audience value can either be empty or "aws-identity-center". Preset audience may impose specific behavior on the integration CRUD API, such as preventing integration from update or deletion. Empty audience value should be treated as a default and backward-compatible behavior of the integration.

profile_sync_config (Attributes) ProfileSyncConfig contains the configuration for the AWS Roles Anywhere Profile sync. This is used to create AWS Roles Anywhere profiles as application servers. (see below for nested schema)

enabled (Boolean) Enabled is set to true if this integration should sync profiles as application servers.

(Boolean) Enabled is set to true if this integration should sync profiles as application servers.

(String) ProfileARN is the ARN of the Roles Anywhere Profile used to generate credentials to access the AWS APIs. profile_name_filters (List of String) ProfileNameFilters is a list of filters applied to the profile name. Only matching profiles will be synchronized as application servers. If empty, no filtering is applied. Filters can be globs, for example: profile* name Or regexes if they're prefixed and suffixed with ^ and $, for example: ^profile.*$ ^.name.$

