Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_workload_cluster Terraform data-source Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_workload_cluster data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

status (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String)

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Optional:

Optional:

name (String) name is the name of the bot, token, and role that will be created

Optional:

name (String) name is the region's name

Optional:

allow (Attributes List) allow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) allow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from (see below for nested schema) join_method (String) join_method is type of join method to allow for the token

Optional:

aws_account (String)

(String) aws_arn (String)

Optional:

domain (String) domain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud cluster

(String) domain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud cluster state (String) state is the status of the child cluster running in Teleport Cloud