Reference for the teleport_workload_cluster Terraform data-source
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This page describes the supported values of the
teleport_workload_cluster data source of the
Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
version(String)
Optional
status(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String)
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
bot(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
regions(Attributes List) (see below for nested schema)
token(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.bot
Optional:
name(String) name is the name of the bot, token, and role that will be created
Nested Schema for
spec.regions
Optional:
name(String) name is the region's name
Nested Schema for
spec.token
Optional:
allow(Attributes List) allow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from (see below for nested schema)
join_method(String) join_method is type of join method to allow for the token
Nested Schema for
spec.token.allow
Optional:
aws_account(String)
aws_arn(String)
Nested Schema for
status
Optional:
domain(String) domain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud cluster
state(String) state is the status of the child cluster running in Teleport Cloud
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