Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_scoped_role_assignment Terraform data-source Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_scoped_role_assignment data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

metadata (Attributes) Metadata contains the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Metadata contains the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema) scope (String) Scope is the scope of the role assignment resource.

(String) Scope is the scope of the role assignment resource. spec (Attributes) Spec is the role assignment specification. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Spec is the role assignment specification. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind.

(String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. version (String) Version is the resource version.

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Required:

assignments (Attributes List) Assignments is a list of individual role @ scope assignments. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

bot_name (String) Name of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with user .

(String) Name of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with . bot_scope (String) Scope of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Required if bot_name is set. If specified, assignment scopes must be equal or descendent of this scope.

(String) Scope of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Required if is set. If specified, assignment scopes must be equal or descendent of this scope. user (String) User is the user to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with bot_name .

Optional:

role (String) Roles is the name of the role that is assigned by this assignment.

(String) Roles is the name of the role that is assigned by this assignment. scope (String) Scope is the scope to which the role is assigned. This must be a member/child of the scope of the [ScopedRoleAssignment] in which this assignment is contained.