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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_scoped_role_assignment Terraform data-source

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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_scoped_role_assignment data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Required

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata contains the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
  • scope (String) Scope is the scope of the role assignment resource.
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is the role assignment specification. (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind.
  • version (String) Version is the resource version.

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

  • assignments (Attributes List) Assignments is a list of individual role @ scope assignments. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

  • bot_name (String) Name of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with user.
  • bot_scope (String) Scope of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Required if bot_name is set. If specified, assignment scopes must be equal or descendent of this scope.
  • user (String) User is the user to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with bot_name.

Nested Schema for spec.assignments

Optional:

  • role (String) Roles is the name of the role that is assigned by this assignment.
  • scope (String) Scope is the scope to which the role is assigned. This must be a member/child of the scope of the [ScopedRoleAssignment] in which this assignment is contained.