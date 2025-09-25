Reference for the teleport_access_list_member Terraform data-source
Schema
Optional
header(Attributes) header is the header for the resource. (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) spec is the specification for the Access List member. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
header
Required:
version(String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example:
v1
Optional:
kind(String) kind is a resource kind.
metadata(Attributes) metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) sub_kind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.
Nested Schema for
header.metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
namespace(String) namespace is object namespace. The field should be called "namespace" when it returns in Teleport 2.4.
revision(String) revision is an opaque identifier which tracks the versions of a resource over time. Clients should ignore and not alter its value but must return the revision in any updates of a resource.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
access_list(String) associated Access List
membership_kind(Number) membership_kind describes the type of membership, either
MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USERor
MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST.
Optional:
added_by(String) added_by is the user that added this user to the Access List.
expires(String) expires is when the user's membership to the Access List expires.
joined(String) joined is when the user joined the Access List.
name(String) name is the name of the member of the Access List.
reason(String) reason is the reason this user was added to the Access List.