Reference for the teleport_client_ip_restriction Terraform data-source
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This page describes the supported values of the
teleport_client_ip_restriction data source of the
Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata about the client IP restrictions. (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) User-configurable parts of the resource settings. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) The sub_kind of the resource. Always "".
version(String) The version of the resource. Always "v1".
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
name(String) name is an object name.
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
allowed_cidrs(List of String) allowed_cidrs is the list of CIDR blocks permitted to connect to the cluster. An empty list disables restrictions and allows all traffic.
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