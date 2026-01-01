Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_client_ip_restriction Terraform data-source Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_client_ip_restriction data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

metadata (Attributes) Metadata about the client IP restrictions. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Metadata about the client IP restrictions. (see below for nested schema) spec (Attributes) User-configurable parts of the resource settings. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) User-configurable parts of the resource settings. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) The sub_kind of the resource. Always "".

(String) The sub_kind of the resource. Always "". version (String) The version of the resource. Always "v1".

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

(Map of String) labels is a set of labels. name (String) name is an object name.

Optional: