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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_kube_cluster Terraform data-source

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This page lists the supported values of the teleport_kube_cluster data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Required

  • version (String) Version is the resource version.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
  • scope (String) The scope of the kube cluster.
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource subkind.

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • aws (Attributes) AWS holds the required AWS information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
  • azure (Attributes) Azure holds the required Azure information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
  • dynamic_labels (Attributes Map) DynamicLabels are the cluster's dynamic labels. (see below for nested schema)
  • gcp (Attributes) GCP holds the required GCP information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
  • kubeconfig (String, Sensitive) Kubeconfig is the kubeconfig file payload that grants access to the cluster. If multiple contexts are specified, the first will be selected.

Nested Schema for spec.aws

Optional:

  • account_id (String) AccountID is a AWS Account ID.
  • name (String) Name is a AWS EKS cluster name.
  • region (String) Region is a AWS cloud region.

Nested Schema for spec.azure

Optional:

  • resource_group (String) ResourceGroup is the Azure resource group name.
  • resource_name (String) ResourceName is the AKS cluster name.
  • subscription_id (String) SubscriptionID is the AKS cluster SubscriptionID.
  • tenant_id (String) TenantID is the AKS cluster Tenant ID.

Nested Schema for spec.dynamic_labels

Optional:

  • command (List of String) Command is a command to run
  • period (String) Period is a time between command runs
  • result (String) Result captures standard output

Nested Schema for spec.gcp

Optional:

  • location (String) Location is a GKE cluster location.
  • name (String) Name is a GCP GKE cluster name.
  • project_id (String) ProjectID is the GKE Project ID.