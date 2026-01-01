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Reference for the teleport_server Terraform data-source Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the supported values of the teleport_server data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources version (String) Version is version

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema) scope (String) The advertized scope of the server which can not change once assigned.

(String) The advertized scope of the server which can not change once assigned. spec (Attributes) Spec is a server spec (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

description (String) Description is object description

(String) Description is object description expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

addr (String) Addr is a host :port address where this server can be reached.

(String) Addr is a host :port address where this server can be reached. cloud_metadata (Attributes) CloudMetadata contains info about the cloud instance the server is running on, if any. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) CloudMetadata contains info about the cloud instance the server is running on, if any. (see below for nested schema) github (Attributes) GitHub contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) GitHub contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization. (see below for nested schema) hostname (String) Hostname is server hostname

(String) Hostname is server hostname immutable_labels (Map of String) The immutable labels assigned to the server when joining. The hash of these labels is expected to match the hash included in the server's certificate.

(Map of String) The immutable labels assigned to the server when joining. The hash of these labels is expected to match the hash included in the server's certificate. peer_addr (String) PeerAddr is the address a proxy server is reachable at by its peer proxies.

(String) PeerAddr is the address a proxy server is reachable at by its peer proxies. proxy_ids (List of String) ProxyIDs is a list of proxy IDs this server is expected to be connected to.

(List of String) ProxyIDs is a list of proxy IDs this server is expected to be connected to. public_addrs (List of String) PublicAddrs is a list of public addresses where this server can be reached.

(List of String) PublicAddrs is a list of public addresses where this server can be reached. relay_group (String) the name of the Relay group that the server is connected to

(String) the name of the Relay group that the server is connected to relay_ids (List of String) the list of Relay host IDs that the server is connected to

(List of String) the list of Relay host IDs that the server is connected to rotation (Attributes) Rotation specifies server rotation (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Rotation specifies server rotation (see below for nested schema) use_tunnel (Boolean) UseTunnel indicates that connections to this server should occur over a reverse tunnel.

(Boolean) UseTunnel indicates that connections to this server should occur over a reverse tunnel. version (String) TeleportVersion is the teleport version that the server is running on

Optional:

aws (Attributes) AWSInfo contains attributes to match to an EC2 instance. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

account_id (String) AccountID is an AWS account ID.

(String) AccountID is an AWS account ID. instance_id (String) InstanceID is an EC2 instance ID.

(String) InstanceID is an EC2 instance ID. integration (String) Integration is the integration name that added this Node. When connecting to it, it will use this integration to issue AWS API calls in order to set up the connection. This includes sending an SSH Key and then opening a tunnel (EC2 Instance Connect Endpoint) so Teleport can connect to it.

(String) Integration is the integration name that added this Node. When connecting to it, it will use this integration to issue AWS API calls in order to set up the connection. This includes sending an SSH Key and then opening a tunnel (EC2 Instance Connect Endpoint) so Teleport can connect to it. region (String) Region is the AWS EC2 Instance Region.

(String) Region is the AWS EC2 Instance Region. subnet_id (String) SubnetID is the Subnet ID in use by the instance.

(String) SubnetID is the Subnet ID in use by the instance. vpc_id (String) VPCID is the AWS VPC ID where the Instance is running.

Optional:

integration (String) Integration is the integration that is associated with this Server.

(String) Integration is the integration that is associated with this Server. organization (String) Organization specifies the name of the organization for the GitHub integration.

Optional:

current_id (String) CurrentID is the ID of the rotation operation to differentiate between rotation attempts.

(String) CurrentID is the ID of the rotation operation to differentiate between rotation attempts. grace_period (String) GracePeriod is a period during which old and new CA are valid for checking purposes, but only new CA is issuing certificates.

(String) GracePeriod is a period during which old and new CA are valid for checking purposes, but only new CA is issuing certificates. last_rotated (String) LastRotated specifies the last time of the completed rotation.

(String) LastRotated specifies the last time of the completed rotation. mode (String) Mode sets manual or automatic rotation mode.

(String) Mode sets manual or automatic rotation mode. phase (String) Phase is the current rotation phase.

(String) Phase is the current rotation phase. schedule (Attributes) Schedule is a rotation schedule - used in automatic mode to switch between phases. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Schedule is a rotation schedule - used in automatic mode to switch between phases. (see below for nested schema) started (String) Started is set to the time when rotation has been started in case if the state of the rotation is "in_progress".

(String) Started is set to the time when rotation has been started in case if the state of the rotation is "in_progress". state (String) State could be one of "init" or "in_progress".

Optional: