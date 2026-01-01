Version: 18.x

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Discover and Access AKS Clusters in a Management Group Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module: aks-management-group.

Configure Teleport to discover AKS clusters and provide access to them by deploying the Kubernetes Service.

The Kubernetes Service must be able to reach the AKS cluster. If you have private AKS clusters, ensure you deploy multiple Kubernetes Service that can reach those AKS clusters using the subnet_id to place them.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 azurerm >= 5.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.11.0

Name Version azurerm >= 5.0 azurerm.private >= 5.0

Name Source Version azure_agent ../../../../agent/azure n/a azure_agent_private ../../../../agent/azure n/a azure_discovery ../.. n/a

Name Type azurerm_resource_group.example resource azurerm_resource_group.private resource

Name Description Type Default Required teleport_proxy_addr The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host :port form. string n/a yes

Name Description azure_agent Public Kubernetes Service identity, replicas, and log commands. azure_agent_private Private Kubernetes Service identity, replicas, and log commands. azure_discovery AKS discovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity.

View the aks-management-group example source code for the teleport-discovery-azure module on GitHub.