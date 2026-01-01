Discover and Access AKS Clusters in a Management Group
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This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module: aks-management-group.
Discover and access AKS clusters in a management group
Configure Teleport to discover AKS clusters and provide access to them by deploying the Kubernetes Service.
The Kubernetes Service must be able to reach the AKS cluster.
If you have private AKS clusters, ensure you deploy multiple Kubernetes Service that can reach those AKS clusters using the
subnet_id to place them.
Requirements
|Name
|Version
|terraform
|>= 1.5.7
|azurerm
|>= 5.0
|http
|>= 3.0
|random
|>= 3.0
|teleport
|>= 18.11.0
Providers
|Name
|Version
|azurerm
|>= 5.0
|azurerm.private
|>= 5.0
Modules
|Name
|Source
|Version
|azure_agent
|../../../../agent/azure
|n/a
|azure_agent_private
|../../../../agent/azure
|n/a
|azure_discovery
|../..
|n/a
Resources
|Name
|Type
|azurerm_resource_group.example
|resource
|azurerm_resource_group.private
|resource
Inputs
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|teleport_proxy_addr
|The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form.
string
|n/a
|yes
Outputs
|Name
|Description
|azure_agent
|Public Kubernetes Service identity, replicas, and log commands.
|azure_agent_private
|Private Kubernetes Service identity, replicas, and log commands.
|azure_discovery
|AKS discovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity.
Source Code
View the aks-management-group example source code for the teleport-discovery-azure module on GitHub.
################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-management-group/main.tf
################################################################################
locals {
apply_azure_tags = { origin = "example" }
apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" }
# A Discovery Service watching this discovery group must already exist.
# If you are using Teleport Cloud, you can use `cloud-discovery-group`.
teleport_discovery_group = "discover-aks"
# Matching rules for discovering AKS clusters.
# This should include both public and private AKS clusters.
matching_resource_groups = ["*"]
matching_regions = ["westus", "eastus"]
matching_tags = {
env = ["prod"]
}
# Azure Management Group ID is the UUID of the management group.
azure_management_group_id = "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000"
# Deployment Subscription ID is the subscription where the Azure resources will be deployed.
deployment_subscription_id = "11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111111"
public_matching_labels = {
"PrivateCluster" = ["false"]
"teleport.dev/cloud" = ["Azure"]
}
# Private Subscription ID is the subscription where the private AKS clusters are deployed.
# You can remove this if you do not have private AKS clusters, or convert it into a list so that multiple private subscriptions can be specified.
private_subscription_id = "22222222-2222-2222-2222-222222222222"
private_subnet_id = "/subscriptions/${local.private_subscription_id}/resourceGroups/networking/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/private-network/subnets/teleport"
private_matching_labels = {
"PrivateCluster" = ["true"]
"teleport.dev/cloud" = ["Azure"]
"subscription-id" = [local.private_subscription_id]
}
}
# Shared discovery and the public Kubernetes Service are hosted here.
resource "azurerm_resource_group" "example" {
name = "teleport-aks-access"
location = "eastus"
tags = local.apply_azure_tags
}
# One shared discovery configuration for all subscriptions in the group.
module "azure_discovery" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/azure"
version = "~> 18.0"
teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group
azure_resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
azure_managed_identity_location = azurerm_resource_group.example.location
# Discovery permissions inherit to all current and future descendant subscriptions.
azure_management_group_id = local.azure_management_group_id
azure_matchers = [
{
types = ["aks"]
subscriptions = ["*"]
resource_groups = local.matching_resource_groups
regions = local.matching_regions
tags = local.matching_tags
}
]
apply_azure_tags = local.apply_azure_tags
apply_teleport_resource_labels = local.apply_teleport_resource_labels
}
# Public AKS clusters in the selected subscription and regions.
# No subnet is set on these replicas.
module "azure_agent" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/azure"
version = "~> 18.0"
teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group
azure_management_group_id = local.azure_management_group_id
resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
location = azurerm_resource_group.example.location
apply_azure_tags = local.apply_azure_tags
container_group_name = "teleport-agent-${azurerm_resource_group.example.location}"
log_analytics_workspace_name = "teleport-${azurerm_resource_group.example.location}"
kubernetes_service = {
enabled = true
resource_matcher_labels = local.public_matching_labels
}
}
# This location must match the existing private subnet's VNet region.
resource "azurerm_resource_group" "private" {
provider = azurerm.private
name = "teleport-aks-access-private"
location = "eastus"
tags = local.apply_azure_tags
}
# Private AKS clusters reachable from this subnet.
# Repeat this provider/module pattern for additional private networks, selecting the clusters each can reach.
module "azure_agent_private" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/azure"
version = "~> 18.0"
providers = {
azurerm = azurerm.private
}
create = local.private_subnet_id != null
teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group
subnet_id = local.private_subnet_id
resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.private.name
location = azurerm_resource_group.private.location
apply_azure_tags = local.apply_azure_tags
container_group_name = "teleport-agent-${azurerm_resource_group.private.location}"
log_analytics_workspace_name = "teleport-${azurerm_resource_group.private.location}"
kubernetes_service = {
enabled = true
resource_matcher_labels = local.private_matching_labels
}
}
################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-management-group/outputs.tf
################################################################################
output "azure_discovery" {
description = "AKS discovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity."
value = module.azure_discovery
}
output "azure_agent" {
description = "Public Kubernetes Service identity, replicas, and log commands."
value = module.azure_agent
}
output "azure_agent_private" {
description = "Private Kubernetes Service identity, replicas, and log commands."
value = module.azure_agent_private
}
################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-management-group/providers.tf
################################################################################
# Both configurations use the same Azure authentication credentials.
# The default subscription hosts discovery and the public Kubernetes Service.
provider "azurerm" {
subscription_id = local.deployment_subscription_id
features {}
}
provider "azurerm" {
alias = "private"
subscription_id = local.private_subscription_id
features {}
}
provider "teleport" {
addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
profile_name = replace(var.teleport_proxy_addr, "/:[0-9]+.*/", "")
}
################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-management-group/variables.tf
################################################################################
variable "teleport_proxy_addr" {
description = "The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form."
type = string
}
################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-management-group/versions.tf
################################################################################
terraform {
required_version = ">= 1.5.7"
required_providers {
azurerm = {
source = "hashicorp/azurerm"
version = ">= 5.0"
}
http = {
source = "hashicorp/http"
version = ">= 3.0"
}
random = {
source = "hashicorp/random"
version = ">= 3.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = ">= 18.11.0"
}
}
}
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