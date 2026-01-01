Version: 18.x

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Discover and Access Azure Kubernetes Service clusters Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module: aks-discovery-access.

This example configures AKS discovery and deploys a Teleport Kubernetes Service in Azure Container Instances to access the discovered clusters.

The discovery module creates a managed identity, discovery permissions, and the Teleport OIDC integration and discovery configuration. The agent module deploys the Kubernetes Service with a separate managed identity and AKS access permissions.

The discovery module uses the tags defined in azure_matchers to filter which AKS clusters it registers. The Kubernetes Service selects registered AKS clusters in the same discovery group, subscription, resource groups, and regions. This can include matching clusters registered by other discovery configurations in that group.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 azurerm >= 5.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.11.0

Name Version azurerm >= 5.0

Name Source Version azure_agent ../../../../agent/azure n/a azure_discovery ../.. n/a

Name Type azurerm_resource_group.example resource azurerm_client_config.current data source

Name Description Type Default Required teleport_proxy_addr The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host :port form. string n/a yes

Name Description azure_agent Kubernetes Service identity, container deployments, and commands to follow their logs. azure_discovery Discovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity.

View the aks-discovery-access example source code for the teleport-discovery-azure module on GitHub.