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Version: 18.x

Discover and Access Azure Kubernetes Service clusters

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This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module: aks-discovery-access.

Discover and access Azure Kubernetes Service clusters

This example configures AKS discovery and deploys a Teleport Kubernetes Service in Azure Container Instances to access the discovered clusters.

The discovery module creates a managed identity, discovery permissions, and the Teleport OIDC integration and discovery configuration. The agent module deploys the Kubernetes Service with a separate managed identity and AKS access permissions.

The discovery module uses the tags defined in azure_matchers to filter which AKS clusters it registers. The Kubernetes Service selects registered AKS clusters in the same discovery group, subscription, resource groups, and regions. This can include matching clusters registered by other discovery configurations in that group.

Requirements

NameVersion
terraform>= 1.5.7
azurerm>= 5.0
http>= 3.0
random>= 3.0
teleport>= 18.11.0

Providers

NameVersion
azurerm>= 5.0

Modules

NameSourceVersion
azure_agent../../../../agent/azuren/a
azure_discovery../..n/a

Resources

NameType
azurerm_resource_group.exampleresource
azurerm_client_config.currentdata source

Inputs

NameDescriptionTypeDefaultRequired
teleport_proxy_addrThe address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form.stringn/ayes

Outputs

NameDescription
azure_agentKubernetes Service identity, container deployments, and commands to follow their logs.
azure_discoveryDiscovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity.

Source Code

View the aks-discovery-access example source code for the teleport-discovery-azure module on GitHub.

################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/data.tf
################################################################################

data "azurerm_client_config" "current" {}

################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/main.tf
################################################################################

locals {
  apply_azure_tags               = { origin = "example" }
  apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" }

  # A Discovery Service watching this discovery group must already exist.
  # If you are using Teleport Cloud, you can use `cloud-discovery-group`.
  teleport_discovery_group = "discover-aks"
  matching_resource_groups = ["*"]
  matching_regions         = ["westus", "eastus"]
  matching_tags = {
    env = ["prod"]
  }
}

# Resource group that will be used to create resources related to the Discovery and Agent modules.
# You can use two resource groups if you want to separate the resources for the Discovery and Agent modules.
resource "azurerm_resource_group" "example" {
  name     = "teleport-aks-discovery-access"
  location = "eastus"
  tags     = local.apply_azure_tags
}

# Azure Discovery module creates the required resources for discovering AKS clusters.
# But it doesn't provide a way to access them (see the Azure Agent module below).
module "azure_discovery" {
  source  = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/azure"
  version = "~> 18.0"

  teleport_proxy_public_addr    = var.teleport_proxy_addr
  teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group

  azure_resource_group_name       = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
  azure_managed_identity_location = azurerm_resource_group.example.location

  # Configure AKS matcher: resource groups, regions and tags to monitor.
  azure_matchers = [
    {
      types           = ["aks"]
      subscriptions   = [data.azurerm_client_config.current.subscription_id]
      resource_groups = local.matching_resource_groups
      regions         = local.matching_regions
      tags            = local.matching_tags
    }
  ]

  apply_azure_tags               = local.apply_azure_tags
  apply_teleport_resource_labels = local.apply_teleport_resource_labels
}

# Azure Agent module deploys a Kubernetes Service that will proxy the discovered AKS clusters, providing access to them.
module "azure_agent" {
  source  = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/azure"
  version = "~> 18.0"

  teleport_proxy_public_addr    = var.teleport_proxy_addr
  teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group

  resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
  location            = azurerm_resource_group.example.location
  apply_azure_tags    = local.apply_azure_tags

  container_group_name = "teleport-aks-access"

  # Keep the labels in sync with the configuration in the discovery module under the azure_matchers.
  kubernetes_service = {
    enabled = true
    resource_matcher_labels = {
      "region"             = local.matching_regions
      "teleport.dev/cloud" = ["Azure"]
      "subscription-id"    = [data.azurerm_client_config.current.subscription_id]
      "resource-group"     = local.matching_resource_groups
    }
  }
}

################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/outputs.tf
################################################################################

output "azure_discovery" {
  description = "Discovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity."
  value       = module.azure_discovery
}

output "azure_agent" {
  description = "Kubernetes Service identity, container deployments, and commands to follow their logs."
  value       = module.azure_agent
}

################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/providers.tf
################################################################################

provider "azurerm" {
  features {}
}

provider "teleport" {
  addr         = var.teleport_proxy_addr
  profile_name = replace(var.teleport_proxy_addr, "/:[0-9]+.*/", "")
}

################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/variables.tf
################################################################################

variable "teleport_proxy_addr" {
  description = "The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form."
  type        = string
}

################################################################################
# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/versions.tf
################################################################################

terraform {
  required_version = ">= 1.5.7"

  required_providers {
    azurerm = {
      source  = "hashicorp/azurerm"
      version = ">= 5.0"
    }

    http = {
      source  = "hashicorp/http"
      version = ">= 3.0"
    }

    random = {
      source  = "hashicorp/random"
      version = ">= 3.0"
    }

    teleport = {
      source  = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
      version = ">= 18.11.0"
    }
  }
}