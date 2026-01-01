This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the
teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module: aks-discovery-access.
Discover and access Azure Kubernetes Service clusters
This example configures AKS discovery and deploys a Teleport Kubernetes Service in Azure Container Instances to access the discovered clusters.
The discovery module creates a managed identity, discovery permissions, and the Teleport OIDC integration and discovery configuration.
The agent module deploys the Kubernetes Service with a separate managed identity and AKS access permissions.
The discovery module uses the tags defined in azure_matchers to filter which AKS clusters it registers.
The Kubernetes Service selects registered AKS clusters in the same discovery group, subscription, resource groups, and regions.
This can include matching clusters registered by other discovery configurations in that group.
################################################################################# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/data.tf################################################################################data"azurerm_client_config""current" {}
################################################################################# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/main.tf################################################################################locals {
apply_azure_tags = { origin = "example" }
apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" }
# A Discovery Service watching this discovery group must already exist.# If you are using Teleport Cloud, you can use `cloud-discovery-group`.
teleport_discovery_group = "discover-aks"
matching_resource_groups = ["*"]
matching_regions = ["westus", "eastus"]
matching_tags = {
env = ["prod"]
}
}
# Resource group that will be used to create resources related to the Discovery and Agent modules.# You can use two resource groups if you want to separate the resources for the Discovery and Agent modules.resource"azurerm_resource_group""example" {
name = "teleport-aks-discovery-access"
location = "eastus"
tags = local.apply_azure_tags
}
# Azure Discovery module creates the required resources for discovering AKS clusters.# But it doesn't provide a way to access them (see the Azure Agent module below).module"azure_discovery" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/azure"
version = "~> 18.0"
teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group
azure_resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
azure_managed_identity_location = azurerm_resource_group.example.location
# Configure AKS matcher: resource groups, regions and tags to monitor.
azure_matchers = [
{
types = ["aks"]
subscriptions = [data.azurerm_client_config.current.subscription_id]
resource_groups = local.matching_resource_groups
regions = local.matching_regions
tags = local.matching_tags
}
]
apply_azure_tags = local.apply_azure_tags
apply_teleport_resource_labels = local.apply_teleport_resource_labels
}
# Azure Agent module deploys a Kubernetes Service that will proxy the discovered AKS clusters, providing access to them.module"azure_agent" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/azure"
version = "~> 18.0"
teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
teleport_discovery_group_name = local.teleport_discovery_group
resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
location = azurerm_resource_group.example.location
apply_azure_tags = local.apply_azure_tags
container_group_name = "teleport-aks-access"# Keep the labels in sync with the configuration in the discovery module under the azure_matchers.
kubernetes_service = {
enabled = true
resource_matcher_labels = {
"region" = local.matching_regions
"teleport.dev/cloud" = ["Azure"]
"subscription-id" = [data.azurerm_client_config.current.subscription_id]
"resource-group" = local.matching_resource_groups
}
}
}
################################################################################# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/outputs.tf################################################################################output"azure_discovery" {
description = "Discovery configuration, OIDC integration, and Azure discovery identity."
value = module.azure_discovery
}
output"azure_agent" {
description = "Kubernetes Service identity, container deployments, and commands to follow their logs."
value = module.azure_agent
}
################################################################################# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/providers.tf################################################################################provider"azurerm" {
features {}
}
provider"teleport" {
addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
profile_name = replace(var.teleport_proxy_addr, "/:[0-9]+.*/", "")
}
################################################################################# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/variables.tf################################################################################variable"teleport_proxy_addr" {
description = "The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form."
type = string
}
################################################################################# teleport/discovery/azure/examples/aks-discovery-access/versions.tf################################################################################terraform {
required_version = ">= 1.5.7"
required_providers {
azurerm = {
source = "hashicorp/azurerm"
version = ">= 5.0"
}
http = {
source = "hashicorp/http"
version = ">= 3.0"
}
random = {
source = "hashicorp/random"
version = ">= 3.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = ">= 18.11.0"
}
}
}