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Reference for the teleport-agent-aws Terraform module Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the input fields and output values of the teleport-agent-aws Terraform module.

This module deploys a Teleport Database Service to AWS as an ECS task. It can generate the configuration, IAM permissions, and Teleport IAM join token for the Database Service. It is not intended to deploy a Teleport cluster or its Auth Service and Proxy Service control plane. This module does not provision the persistent backend and audit event storage, load balancing, DNS, or TLS certificates required to operate a self-hosted Teleport cluster.

Set var.region on each module instance to deploy Database Services across multiple Regions using a single AWS provider configuration.

By default, the module creates an outbound security group for the Database Service and a database-access security group that allows traffic from the outbound group. The database-access group is returned as database_security_group_id so it can be attached to databases. As an alternative, set database_service.database_security_group_ids to have the module add ingress rules to existing database security groups, sourced from the outbound Database Service security group.

For an existing VPC, the module discovers its subnets and classifies them by their effective route tables' IPv4 default routes. It deploys to up to 16 private subnets whose default routes target AWS NAT gateways when available; otherwise, it deploys to up to 16 public subnets whose default routes target an AWS internet gateway and assigns public IP addresses to the ECS tasks. The deployment fails when neither class provides internet access.

When creating a VPC in the same Terraform apply, pass its private_subnet_ids or public_subnet_ids outputs to bypass subnet discovery. Private subnets are always preferred when both are provided.

An existing Teleport cluster with Auth Service and Proxy Service

A reachable Teleport Proxy Service endpoint

A supported join method and credentials that the agent can use to join the cluster. Database Service deployments create an IAM join token by default. See the Join Methods and Token Reference for other supported join methods and creating tokens.

Refer to the examples for example usage of this module.

If you're having trouble, check out our GitHub Discussions.

For bugs related to this code, please open an issue.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 aws >= 6.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.8.0

Name Version aws >= 6.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.8.0

No modules.

Name Type aws_cloudwatch_log_group.this resource aws_ecs_cluster.teleport_agent resource aws_ecs_service.teleport_agent resource aws_ecs_task_definition.teleport_agent resource aws_iam_role.ecs_execution resource aws_iam_role.ecs_task resource aws_iam_role_policy.ecs_execution resource aws_iam_role_policy.ecs_task resource aws_security_group.teleport_agent resource aws_security_group.teleport_database_access resource aws_vpc_security_group_egress_rule.allow_all_outbound_from_teleport_agent resource aws_vpc_security_group_ingress_rule.allow_all_from_teleport_agent resource random_string.name_suffix resource teleport_provision_token.agent_aws_iam resource aws_caller_identity.this data source aws_iam_policy_document.database_task_inline_policy data source aws_iam_policy_document.ecs_execution data source aws_iam_policy_document.ecs_execution_trust data source aws_iam_policy_document.ecs_task_inline_policy data source aws_iam_policy_document.ecs_task_trust data source aws_partition.this data source aws_region.this data source aws_route_table.this data source aws_route_tables.this data source aws_subnets.this data source aws_vpc.this data source http_http.managed_updates data source

Name Description Type Default Required apply_aws_tags Additional AWS tags to apply to all created AWS resources. map(string) {} no create Toggle creation of all resources. bool true no create_security_group Whether to create the Teleport instance outbound security group and the shared database-access security group. bool true no database_service Teleport Database Service configuration. Set enabled to true to run the Teleport Database Service. Set allow_database_modification to true to add RDS permissions that allow the service to modify database configuration. Set default_iam_policy_database_types to the database types for which default IAM policy statements should be added to the ECS task role's inline policy. Supported default IAM policy database types are rds and rdsproxy . Statements in the default IAM policy can be overridden by a statement with a matching SID in var.ecs_task_role_inline_policy. When resources is null, a default resource matcher is used that matches databases in the same account, region, and VPC. Set database_security_group_ids to database security groups that should allow traffic from the Teleport Database Service. Setting database_security_group_ids requires create_security_group to be true. When ecs_task_role_self_assumption_allowed is true, each matcher's aws.assume_role_arn defaults to the ECS task role ARN, including custom matchers. Set aws.assume_role_arn to another role ARN to override this default, or to an empty string to disable role assumption for that matcher. object({ allow_database_modification = optional(bool, false) database_security_group_ids = optional(list(string), []) default_iam_policy_database_types = optional(list(string), []) enabled = optional(bool, false) resources = optional(list(object({ labels = map(list(string)) aws = optional(object({ assume_role_arn = optional(string) external_id = optional(string, "") })) })), null) }) {} no ecs_cluster_name Name of the ECS cluster. string "teleport" no ecs_cluster_use_name_prefix Determines whether var.ecs_cluster_name is used as a prefix of the ECS cluster name. bool true no ecs_execution_role_inline_policy Optional JSON policy document to merge into the inline policy attached to the ECS execution IAM role. string null no ecs_service_name Name of the ECS service. string "teleport" no ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_kms_key_id KMS key ID or ARN used to encrypt the ECS task CloudWatch log group. When null, CloudWatch Logs uses its default encryption key. string null no ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_name Name for the ECS task CloudWatch log group. string "ecs-teleport" no ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_region AWS Region for the ECS task CloudWatch log group. Defaults to var.region, then the AWS provider's configured Region. string null no ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_retention_days Number of days to retain logs in the ECS task CloudWatch log group. number 30 no ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_skip_destroy Whether to preserve the ECS task CloudWatch log group when destroying module resources. Set to true if you do not wish the log group (and any logs it may contain) to be deleted at destroy time, and instead just remove the log group from the Terraform state. bool false no ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_use_name_prefix Determines whether var.ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_name is used as a prefix of the ECS task CloudWatch log group name. bool true no ecs_task_cpu Number of cpu units used by the ECS task. number 2048 no ecs_task_definition_name Name of the ECS task. string "teleport" no ecs_task_definition_use_name_prefix Determines whether var.ecs_task_definition_name is used as a prefix of the ECS task definition name. bool true no ecs_task_desired_count Desired number of Teleport ECS tasks to run. number 2 no ecs_task_force_new_deployment Set to true to force the ECS service to redeploy tasks without configuration changes. bool false no ecs_task_memory Amount (in MiB) of memory used by the ECS task. number 4096 no ecs_task_role_inline_policy Optional JSON policy document to merge into the inline policy attached to the ECS task IAM role. string null no ecs_task_role_self_assumption_allowed Whether the ECS task IAM role can assume itself. bool true no environment_vars Environment variables to set on the Teleport ECS container. map(string) {} no join_params Override the Teleport join parameters. When null and var.database_service.enabled is true, the module creates an IAM join token automatically. Set this to use a pre-existing token or a different join method. object({ token_name = string method = string }) null no log_level Teleport log level. Only used when var.database_service.enabled is true. string "INFO" no managed_updates_enabled Whether to resolve the Teleport version from the configured Managed Updates endpoint when applying this module. bool true no managed_updates_group Update group to query through the v2 Managed Updates endpoint. string "default" no private_subnet_ids Private subnet IDs where Teleport can be deployed. Private subnets must have a default route through an AWS NAT gateway. Set this or public_subnet_ids to bypass automatic subnet discovery, such as when the VPC is created in the same Terraform apply. When both variables are null, the module discovers and classifies all subnets in vpc_id from their effective route tables. list(string) null no public_subnet_ids Public subnet IDs where Teleport can be deployed. Public subnets must have a default route through an AWS internet gateway. Set this or private_subnet_ids to bypass automatic subnet discovery, such as when the VPC is created in the same Terraform apply. When both variables are null, the module discovers and classifies all subnets in vpc_id from their effective route tables. list(string) null no region AWS Region where regional resources are created. When null, the AWS provider's configured Region is used. string null no security_group_ids Additional security group IDs to attach to the Teleport ECS tasks. These groups are not modified by the module. list(string) [] no teleport_container_image Container image used for Teleport ECS tasks. string "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless" no teleport_provision_token_name Name for the Teleport provision token resource. string "iam-agent" no teleport_provision_token_use_name_prefix Determines whether the name of the Teleport provision token is used as a prefix. bool true no teleport_proxy_public_addr Teleport cluster proxy public address host:port . Required when var.database_service.enabled is true. string null no teleport_version_override teleport_version_override is intended for development and MUST NOT be used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This module is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it. If you want to run Teleport version X.Y.Z , you should adjust the module version to X.Y.Z instead. string null no vpc_id VPC ID where Teleport will be deployed. string n/a yes

Name Description assign_public_ip Whether the Teleport ECS tasks are assigned public IP addresses. database_security_group_id Shared security group ID to attach to databases to allow ingress from the Teleport Database Service. Null when create_security_group is false. ecs_cluster_arn ARN of the ECS cluster for the Teleport ECS service. ecs_cluster_name Name of the ECS cluster for the Teleport ECS service. ecs_execution_role_arn The ARN of the execution IAM role for the Teleport ECS task. ecs_execution_role_name The name of the execution IAM role for the Teleport ECS task. ecs_service_arn ARN of the Teleport ECS service. ecs_service_name Name of the Teleport ECS service. ecs_service_subnet_ids Subnet IDs selected for the Teleport ECS service, up to the AWS limit of 16. Private subnets are preferred over public subnets. ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_arn ARN of the CloudWatch log group for the Teleport ECS task. ecs_task_cloudwatch_log_group_name Name of the CloudWatch log group for the Teleport ECS task. ecs_task_definition_arn ARN of the Teleport ECS task definition. ecs_task_role_arn The ARN of the task IAM role for the Teleport ECS task. ecs_task_role_name The name of the task IAM role for the Teleport ECS task. intra_subnet_ids Subnet IDs discovered without a default route through an AWS NAT gateway or internet gateway. Empty when subnet classification is provided by the caller. private_subnet_ids Private subnet IDs provided by the caller or discovered from default routes through AWS NAT gateways. public_subnet_ids Public subnet IDs provided by the caller or discovered from default routes through AWS internet gateways. security_group_id Security group ID created for the Teleport ECS service. Null when create_security_group is false. teleport_provision_token_allow_aws_arn A value that can be used with a Teleport IAM join token to allow the ECS cluster to join the Teleport cluster using its IAM credentials. teleport_provision_token_name Name of the Teleport provision token that allows the Teleport instance to join the cluster using AWS IAM credentials.

View the teleport-agent-aws module source code on GitHub.