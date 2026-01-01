Version: 18.x

On this page

Reference for the teleport-agent-azure Terraform module Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the input fields and output values of the teleport-agent-azure Terraform module.

This module deploys a Teleport Agent Service to Azure Container Instances (ACI).

It is not intended to deploy a Teleport cluster or its Auth Service and Proxy Service control plane. This module does not provision the persistent backend and audit event storage, load balancing, DNS, or TLS certificates required to operate a self-hosted Teleport cluster.

Currently, only the Teleport Kubernetes Service can be deployed.

An existing Teleport cluster with Auth Service and Proxy Service

A reachable Teleport Proxy Service endpoint

An existing Azure resource group for the agent resources.

A Teleport cluster supporting Generic OIDC joining (v18.11.0 or later), and an agent supporting teleport.join_params.generic_oidc.http_request (v18.11.2 or later).

Refer to the examples for example usage of this module.

If you're having trouble, check out our GitHub Discussions.

For bugs related to this code, please open an issue.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 azurerm >= 5.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.11.0

Name Version azurerm >= 5.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.11.0

No modules.

Name Type azurerm_container_group.teleport_agent resource azurerm_log_analytics_workspace.this resource azurerm_role_assignment.teleport_agent resource azurerm_role_definition.teleport_agent resource azurerm_user_assigned_identity.teleport_agent resource random_string.name_suffix resource teleport_provision_token.agent resource azurerm_client_config.this data source http_http.managed_updates data source

Name Description Type Default Required apply_azure_tags Additional Azure tags to apply to all created Azure resources. map(string) {} no container_group_cpu The required number of CPU cores of the containers. number 2 no container_group_desired_count Desired number of Teleport container groups to run. number 2 no container_group_memory The required memory of the containers in GB. number 4 no container_group_name Name for the container group where the agent runs. string "teleport-agent" no container_group_use_name_prefix Determines whether var.container_group_name is used as a prefix of the container group name. The revision and replica index are always appended to container group names. bool true no create Toggle creation of all resources. bool true no environment_vars Environment variables to set on the Teleport Azure Container Instance. map(string) {} no kubernetes_service Configuration for running this agent as a Kubernetes Service. resource_matcher_labels is required and contains the label selectors to match and proxy Kubernetes resources. object({ enabled = optional(bool, true) resource_matcher_labels = optional(map(list(string)), {}) }) n/a yes location Azure location for the agent. Example: eastus, westus. string n/a yes log_analytics_workspace_name Name of the Log Analytics workspace for the Teleport containers. string "teleport" no log_analytics_workspace_retention_days Retention of container logs in the created Log Analytics workspace. number 30 no log_analytics_workspace_use_name_prefix Determines whether log_analytics_workspace_name is used as a prefix of the Log Analytics workspace name. bool true no managed_identity_role Custom role for the agent's managed identity. Defaults to permissions for the configured service, scoped to the provider's subscription. Override actions, data_actions, or scopes as needed; set to null to disable role creation and assignments. object({ actions = optional(list(string)) data_actions = optional(list(string)) scope = optional(string) }) {} no managed_updates_enabled Whether to resolve the Teleport version from the configured Managed Updates endpoint when applying this module. bool true no managed_updates_group Update group to query through the v2 Managed Updates endpoint. string "default" no resource_group_name Resource group where the resources will be created. Must already exist. string n/a yes teleport_container_image Container image used for Teleport Azure Container Instance tasks. string "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless" no teleport_discovery_group_name If specified, this is added as part of the resource_matcher_labels , to match the resources discovered in that discovery group. string "" no teleport_proxy_public_addr Teleport cluster proxy public address host:port . string n/a yes teleport_version_override teleport_version_override is intended for development and MUST NOT be used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This module is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it. If you want to run Teleport version X.Y.Z , you should adjust the module version to X.Y.Z instead. string null no

Name Description container_group_ids Resource IDs of the deployed agents, one per replica. container_group_names Names of the deployed agents, one per replica. container_group_urls Azure portal URLs for the deployment status and container logs of each deployed agent. container_logs_follow_command The command to follow the logs of the deployed agents' containers. log_analytics_workspace_id Resource ID of the Log Analytics workspace that collects agent logs. log_analytics_workspace_name Name of the Log Analytics workspace that collects agent logs. managed_identity The user-assigned managed identity used by the deployed agents.

View the teleport-agent-azure module source code on GitHub.