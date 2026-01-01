Teleport Database Service Example
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This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-agent-aws Terraform module: db-service.
Deploy the Teleport Database Service
This example uses a single AWS provider configuration to deploy a VPC and
Teleport Database Service to AWS ECS in both
us-east-1 and
us-west-1. It
provisions NAT gateways for each VPC, passes their private subnet outputs to the
corresponding agent module instance, and joins both Database Services to an
example Teleport cluster using IAM join tokens.
Requirements
|Name
|Version
|terraform
|>= 1.5.7
|aws
|~> 6.0
|http
|~> 3.0
|teleport
|~> 18.5
Providers
|Name
|Version
|aws
|~> 6.0
Modules
|Name
|Source
|Version
|teleport_database_service
|../..
|n/a
|vpc
|terraform-aws-modules/vpc/aws
|6.6.0
Resources
|Name
|Type
|aws_availability_zones.this
|data source
Inputs
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|teleport_proxy_addr
|The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form.
string
|n/a
|yes
Outputs
|Name
|Description
|teleport_database_services
|n/a
Source Code
View the db-service example source code for the teleport-agent-aws module on GitHub.
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/data.tf
################################################################################
data "aws_availability_zones" "this" {
for_each = local.regions
region = each.key
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/main.tf
################################################################################
locals {
namespace = "example"
regions = toset(["us-east-1", "us-west-1"])
}
module "vpc" {
for_each = local.regions
source = "terraform-aws-modules/vpc/aws"
version = "6.6.0"
region = each.key
azs = slice(data.aws_availability_zones.this[each.key].names, 0, 2)
cidr = "10.0.0.0/16"
name = "${local.namespace}-vpc"
public_subnets = ["10.0.1.0/24", "10.0.2.0/24"]
private_subnets = ["10.0.101.0/24", "10.0.102.0/24"]
enable_nat_gateway = true
}
module "teleport_database_service" {
for_each = local.regions
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/aws"
version = "~> 18.0"
database_service = {
allow_database_modification = true
default_iam_policy_database_types = ["rds"]
enabled = true
}
# Enable managed updates
managed_updates_enabled = true
managed_updates_group = "default"
apply_aws_tags = { "example" = "true" }
ecs_cluster_name = "${local.namespace}-cluster"
ecs_service_name = "${local.namespace}-svc"
ecs_task_desired_count = 1
environment_vars = { EXAMPLE_VAR = "EXAMPLE_VALUE" }
private_subnet_ids = module.vpc[each.key].private_subnets
region = each.key
teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
vpc_id = module.vpc[each.key].vpc_id
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/outputs.tf
################################################################################
output "teleport_database_services" {
value = module.teleport_database_service
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/providers.tf
################################################################################
provider "aws" {
region = "us-east-1"
default_tags {
tags = {
env = "example"
}
}
}
provider "teleport" {
addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
profile_name = replace(var.teleport_proxy_addr, "/:[0-9]+.*/", "")
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/variables.tf
################################################################################
variable "teleport_proxy_addr" {
description = "The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form."
type = string
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/versions.tf
################################################################################
terraform {
required_version = ">= 1.5.7"
required_providers {
aws = {
source = "hashicorp/aws"
version = "~> 6.0"
}
http = {
source = "hashicorp/http"
version = "~> 3.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "~> 18.5"
}
}
}
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