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Version: 18.x

Teleport Database Service Example

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This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-agent-aws Terraform module: db-service.

Deploy the Teleport Database Service

This example uses a single AWS provider configuration to deploy a VPC and Teleport Database Service to AWS ECS in both us-east-1 and us-west-1. It provisions NAT gateways for each VPC, passes their private subnet outputs to the corresponding agent module instance, and joins both Database Services to an example Teleport cluster using IAM join tokens.

Requirements

NameVersion
terraform>= 1.5.7
aws~> 6.0
http~> 3.0
teleport~> 18.5

Providers

NameVersion
aws~> 6.0

Modules

NameSourceVersion
teleport_database_service../..n/a
vpcterraform-aws-modules/vpc/aws6.6.0

Resources

NameType
aws_availability_zones.thisdata source

Inputs

NameDescriptionTypeDefaultRequired
teleport_proxy_addrThe address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form.stringn/ayes

Outputs

NameDescription
teleport_database_servicesn/a

Source Code

View the db-service example source code for the teleport-agent-aws module on GitHub.

################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/data.tf
################################################################################

data "aws_availability_zones" "this" {
  for_each = local.regions

  region = each.key
}

################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/main.tf
################################################################################

locals {
  namespace = "example"
  regions   = toset(["us-east-1", "us-west-1"])
}

module "vpc" {
  for_each = local.regions

  source  = "terraform-aws-modules/vpc/aws"
  version = "6.6.0"

  region = each.key
  azs    = slice(data.aws_availability_zones.this[each.key].names, 0, 2)
  cidr   = "10.0.0.0/16"
  name   = "${local.namespace}-vpc"

  public_subnets  = ["10.0.1.0/24", "10.0.2.0/24"]
  private_subnets = ["10.0.101.0/24", "10.0.102.0/24"]

  enable_nat_gateway = true
}

module "teleport_database_service" {
  for_each = local.regions

  source  = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/aws"
  version = "~> 18.0"

  database_service = {
    allow_database_modification       = true
    default_iam_policy_database_types = ["rds"]
    enabled                           = true
  }

  # Enable managed updates
  managed_updates_enabled = true
  managed_updates_group   = "default"

  apply_aws_tags             = { "example" = "true" }
  ecs_cluster_name           = "${local.namespace}-cluster"
  ecs_service_name           = "${local.namespace}-svc"
  ecs_task_desired_count     = 1
  environment_vars           = { EXAMPLE_VAR = "EXAMPLE_VALUE" }
  private_subnet_ids         = module.vpc[each.key].private_subnets
  region                     = each.key
  teleport_proxy_public_addr = var.teleport_proxy_addr
  vpc_id                     = module.vpc[each.key].vpc_id
}

################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/outputs.tf
################################################################################

output "teleport_database_services" {
  value = module.teleport_database_service
}

################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/providers.tf
################################################################################

provider "aws" {
  region = "us-east-1"

  default_tags {
    tags = {
      env = "example"
    }
  }
}

provider "teleport" {
  addr         = var.teleport_proxy_addr
  profile_name = replace(var.teleport_proxy_addr, "/:[0-9]+.*/", "")
}

################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/variables.tf
################################################################################

variable "teleport_proxy_addr" {
  description = "The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host:port form."
  type        = string
}

################################################################################
# teleport/agent/aws/examples/db-service/versions.tf
################################################################################

terraform {
  required_version = ">= 1.5.7"

  required_providers {
    aws = {
      source  = "hashicorp/aws"
      version = "~> 6.0"
    }
    http = {
      source  = "hashicorp/http"
      version = "~> 3.0"
    }
    teleport = {
      source  = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
      version = "~> 18.5"
    }
  }
}