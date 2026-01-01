Version: 18.x

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Teleport Database Service Example Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-agent-aws Terraform module: db-service.

This example uses a single AWS provider configuration to deploy a VPC and Teleport Database Service to AWS ECS in both us-east-1 and us-west-1 . It provisions NAT gateways for each VPC, passes their private subnet outputs to the corresponding agent module instance, and joins both Database Services to an example Teleport cluster using IAM join tokens.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 aws ~> 6.0 http ~> 3.0 teleport ~> 18.5

Name Version aws ~> 6.0

Name Source Version teleport_database_service ../.. n/a vpc terraform-aws-modules/vpc/aws 6.6.0

Name Type aws_availability_zones.this data source

Name Description Type Default Required teleport_proxy_addr The address of the Teleport Proxy Service in host :port form. string n/a yes

Name Description teleport_database_services n/a

View the db-service example source code for the teleport-agent-aws module on GitHub.