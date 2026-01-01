Version: 18.x

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Discover Azure Resources in a Management Group Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/azure/examples/management-group

Configure Teleport to discover resources in an Azure management group.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 azurerm >= 4.0 http >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.7.6

Name Version azurerm >= 4.0 teleport >= 18.7.6

Name Source Version azure_discovery ../.. n/a

Name Type azurerm_resource_group.example resource teleport_installer.example resource azurerm_client_config.current data source

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