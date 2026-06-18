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Version: 18.x

Run the Slack Access Request Plugin with Native Reviews

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In this guide, you will configure the Teleport Slack plugin to be able to review Access Requests directly within Slack.

Currently, only self-hosted plugins support this feature. Support for Teleport-hosted plugins will be added in the future.

Security-critical Teleport deployments should follow the regular Slack plugin guide, which requires reviewers to authenticate to Teleport before approving or denying requests.

warning

Enabling this feature reduces the security of the Teleport cluster. Access Request reviews submitted through Slack are bound to a Slack identity rather than the reviewer's Teleport identity, and bypass Teleport authentication (and MFA for admin actions if enabled on cluster). As a result, a compromised Slack account can approve requests from Slack and escalate privileges in Teleport.

How it works

Teleport's Slack integration notifies individuals and channels of Access Requests. By enabling the plugin with native Access Request reviews, users can then approve or deny Access Requests directly within Slack without being redirected to the Teleport Web UI.

Prerequisites

  • A running Teleport Enterprise cluster accessible at a hostname with a valid TLS certificate. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    1. Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

      TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443
      TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"

    2. Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients:

      Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

      curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg

      In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

      danger

      Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

    Connecting with TLS routing disabled

    This guide's commands assume your Teleport cluster uses TLS routing (proxy_listener_mode: multiplex), where the tctl and tsh clients reach every Teleport service through the Proxy Service's web address on port 443. If you're not sure whether this applies to your cluster, check with whoever manages it.

    If your cluster uses separate listener ports instead, adjust ports as follows:

    • tsh commands (e.g., tsh login --proxy=...): continue using the Proxy Service web address on port 3080 (or 443 if behind a load balancer). Do not change these to port 3025.

    • Direct tctl or Auth Service API commands: use port 3025 for the Auth Service gRPC listener:

      tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3025

Recommended: Configure Machine & Workload Identity to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine & Workload Identity deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

  • A running Teleport cluster v18.11.0 or later. Teleport Slack plugin v18.11.0 or later.

  • Slack admin privileges to create an app and install it to your workspace. Your Slack profile must have the "Workspace Owner" or "Workspace Admin" banner below your profile picture.

  • Slack users that are linked to persistent Teleport users in order to review Access Requests from Slack. When using an external Identity Provider, users should be imported using the User Sync feature from the Teleport Okta integration or the Teleport Entra ID integration. SSO-only users are represented by temporary users in Teleport and they will be able to submit reviews until their temporary Teleport user expires, after which they must re-login to Teleport again.

  • Either a Linux host or Kubernetes cluster where you will run the Teleport Slack plugin.

  • A Slack application, Bot OAuth token, and App-level token to use for the plugin.

    Creating a Slack app

    1. Visit https://api.slack.com/apps to create a new Slack app. Click "Create an App", then "From scratch". Fill in the form as shown below:

      The "App Name" should be "Teleport". Click the "Development Slack Workspace" dropdown and choose the workspace where you would like to see Access Request messages.

    2. Configure your application to authenticate to the Slack API. We will do this by generating an OAuth token that the plugin will present to the Slack API.

      We will restrict the plugin to the narrowest possible permissions by using OAuth scopes. The Slack plugin needs to post messages to your workspace. It also needs to read usernames and email addresses in order to direct Access Request notifications from the Auth Service to the appropriate Teleport users in Slack.

      After creating your app, the Slack website will open a console where you can specify configuration options.

    3. On the sidebar menu under "Features", click "OAuth & Permissions".

    4. Scroll to the "Scopes" section and click "Add an OAuth Scope" for each of the following scopes:

      • chat:write
      • incoming-webhook
      • users:read
      • users:read.email

      The result should look like this:

      API Scopes

    5. After you have configured scopes for your plugin, scroll back to the top of the OAuth & Permissions page, find the "OAuth Tokens for Your Workspace" section, and click "Install to Workspace". You will see a summary of the permission you configured for the Slack plugin earlier.

    6. In "Where should Teleport post?", choose "Slackbot" as the default channel the plugin will post to. The plugin will post here when sending direct messages. Later in this guide, we will configure the plugin to post in other channels as well.

      After submitting this form, you will see an OAuth token in the "OAuth & Permissions" tab under "Tokens for Your Workspace":

      You will use this token later when configuring the Slack plugin.

Check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster and verify that you can run tctl and tsh commands using your current credentials.

  1. Assign teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username.

  2. Authenticate to your Teleport cluster. This depends on whether your shell is interactive or not.

    In an interactive shell: Run the following command. By default, this triggers a multi-factor authentication prompt:

    tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]
    tctl status
    Cluster  teleport.example.com
    Version  18.11.0
    CA pin   sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678

    On non-interactive environments: If you are running tsh and tctl as an AI agent, in a CI/CD environment, or similar, make sure the TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE environment variable is assigned to a valid file path with credentials for your cluster. tsh and tctl read the file path from the environment variable and do not require a separate authentication step. If there is no identity file available, we recommend that you set up Machine ID to provision one automatically.

    When executing tctl commands with an identity file, you must pass the --auth-server flag to provide the Teleport Auth Service address, which is not included in the identity file. If you provide the Proxy Service address, tctl connects to the Proxy Service, which forwards traffic to and from the Teleport Auth Service. Update 443 to 3025 if you are contacting the Auth Service directly with tctl:

    tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:443

    For tsh commands that read an identity file, you must pass the --proxy flag, which points tsh to the address of the Teleport Proxy Service:

    tsh status --proxy=teleport.example.com

    Ensure client commands can access your identity file. Replace path/to/identity/file with the path to your identity file:

    export TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE="${TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE:-path/to/identity/file}"

    Add the --auth-server or --proxy flags to all subsequent tctl and tsh commands.

If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Step 1/7. Configure your Slack app

In this step, you will configure your Slack app to support the native Access Request reviews feature.

Generate an app-level token

Enter the following URL and select your Slack app to reach your app's settings: https://api.slack.com/apps

In your Slack app's settings, head to the Basic Information tab.

Then, under App-Level Tokens, click Generate Token and Scopes. Set a name and add the connections:write scope. This will provide the plugin with the necessary permissions to receive user interactions from Slack.

Copy the generated app-level token for use in a later step.

App-level Token vs. Bot Token

The Slack app-level token is different from the Slack bot token and must be set up separately.

The bot token xoxb-... provides the plugin permissions to read Slack user info and write to channels. The app-level token xapp-... provides the plugin permissions to receive user interactions from Slack, which is necessary for the native Access Request reviews feature.

Enable Socket Mode setting

Head to the Socket Mode tab and enable Socket Mode. This will allow the Teleport Slack plugin to build a WebSocket connection with the Slack server in order to process Access Request reviews from Slack.

Enable Slack Socket Mode

Step 2/7. Define requester and reviewer users

For the purpose of this guide, we will define an access-requester role that can request the built-in access role, and an access-reviewer role that can review requests for the access role.

Create a file called access-request-rbac.yaml with the following content:

kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
  name: access-reviewer
spec:
  allow:
    review_requests:
      roles: ['access']
---
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
  name: access-requester
spec:
  allow:
    request:
      roles: ['access']
      thresholds:
        - approve: 1
          deny: 1

Create the roles you defined:

tctl create -f access-request-rbac.yaml
role 'access-reviewer' has been createdrole 'access-requester' has been created
tip

You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Set up the requester user

Create a user called myuser who has the access-requester role:

tctl users add myuser --roles=access-requester

Visit the invitation URL that is printed and login as myuser for the first time, registering credentials as configured for your Teleport cluster.

Later in this guide, you will have myuser request the access role so you can review the request using the Teleport Slack plugin.

Set up the reviewer user

Next, we will set up a user that can review Access Requests directly within Slack.

info

All users performing Access Request reviews within Slack must be linked to a persistent Teleport user. When using an external Identity Provider, users should be imported using the User Sync feature from the Teleport Okta integration or the Teleport Entra ID integration. SSO-only users are represented by temporary users in Teleport and they will be able to submit reviews until their temporary Teleport user expires, after which they must re-login to Teleport again.

There are two identity binding models for Slack reviewers:

  • binding based on Teleport username and Slack email
  • binding based on Teleport trait and Slack user ID

The binding based on Teleport trait is stronger, but requires a Teleport user to be given a trait with their Slack user ID, often coming from the Identity Provider/SSO connector.

You can set up both types of identity bindings if some users are imported from an Identity Provider/SSO connector while others are local Teleport users.

Create a Teleport user with a username set as [email protected] and assigned the role access-reviewer.

We will assign this reviewer user with a Teleport trait named slack_uid that holds the value of the Slack user's ID: U123456789. The trait name can also be configured in the plugin configuration step.

Create a local user:

tctl users add [email protected] --roles=access-reviewer

Visit the invitation URL that is printed and login as [email protected] for the first time, registering credentials as configured for your Teleport cluster.

Create a file called user-traits.yaml with the following content:

kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
  name: [email protected]
spec:
  roles: ['access-reviewer']
  traits:
    slack_uid: ['U123456789']

Update the newly created user:

tctl create -f user-traits.yaml

The Slack user will now be able to review Access Requests for the access role within Slack once we set up the Teleport Slack plugin.

Step 3/7. Install the Teleport Slack plugin

Access Request Plugins are available as amd64 and arm64 Linux binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version.

curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-slack-v18.11.0-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gz
tar -xzf teleport-access-slack-v18.11.0-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gz
cd teleport-access-slack
sudo ./install

Make sure the binary is installed:

teleport-slack version
teleport-slack v18.11.0 git:teleport-slack-v18.11.0-fffffffff go1.25.14

Step 4/7. Set up the Teleport Slack plugin

In this section, you will set up the Teleport Slack plugin and generate credentials that the plugin will use for authentication.

Enable issuing of credentials for the plugin user

The required permissions for the plugin are configured in the preset access-plugin-with-review role. To generate credentials for the plugin, define either a Machine ID bot user or a regular Teleport user.

If you haven't set up a Machine ID bot yet, refer to the deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

Next, allow the Machine ID bot to generate credentials for the access-plugin-with-review role. You can do this using tctl, replacing my-bot with the name of your bot:

tctl bots update my-bot --add-roles access-plugin-with-review

Export an identity file for the plugin user

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl:

Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity.

For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as.

Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output.

If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory:

services:
- type: identity
  destination:
    type: directory
    # For this guide, /opt/machine-id is used as the destination directory.
    # You may wish to customize this. Multiple outputs cannot share the same
    # destination.
    path: /opt/machine-id

If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead:

services:
  - type: identity
    destination:
      type: kubernetes_secret
      name: teleport-plugin-slack-identity

If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now.

You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-plugin-slack-identity. This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service.

Step 5/7. Run the Teleport Slack plugin

At this point, the Teleport Slack plugin has the credentials it needs to communicate with your Teleport cluster and the Slack API. In this step, you will configure the Slack plugin to use these credentials. You will also configure the plugin to notify the right Slack channels when it receives an Access Request update.

Lastly, you will configure the plugin to enable reviews of Access Requests directly within Slack.

Configure the plugin

On your local workstation, create a file called teleport-slack.toml based on the following example:

[teleport]
# Teleport Proxy/Auth Service address.
#
# Should be port 443 or 3080 for Proxy Service and port 3025 for Auth Service.
# For Teleport Cloud, should be in the form "your-account.teleport.sh:443".
addr = "teleport.example.com:443"

# Path to exported identity file.
#
# If providing credentials using `tbot` running on a Linux server,
# set this to `/opt/machine-id/identity`.
identity = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/slack/identity"

# Refresh identity file on a periodic basis.
refresh_identity = true

[slack]
# Slack Bot OAuth token.
#
# Provides the plugin permissions to read Slack user info and write to channels.
# Set this up under "OAuth & Permissions" in your Slack app settings:
# https://api.slack.com/apps
#
# You can also use an absolute path to a token file, e.g.,
# "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/slack/token"
token = "xoxb-your-bot-token"

[review]
# Toggles native review feature. Default is false.
enabled = true

# Slack App-level token.
#
# Provides the plugin permissions to receive user interactions from Slack.
# This is different from the Bot OAuth token, and must be set up separately.
# Set this up under "Basic Information" in your Slack app settings:
# https://api.slack.com/apps
#
# You can also use an absolute path to a token file, e.g.,
# "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/slack/app-token"
app_token = "xapp-your-app-token"

# Allows binding between Teleport username and Slack email.
#
# This should only be set to true if `review.slack_user_id_trait` is not configured in Teleport.
# We recommend configuring a trait for stronger identity binding. Default is false.
allow_email_username_match = false

# Name of the Teleport trait to bind Teleport user and Slack user.
#
# The trait should hold value of Slack user ID.
# If no trait is set up in Teleport, this should remain empty.
slack_user_id_trait = "slack_uid"

[role_to_recipients]
# Map roles to recipients.
#
# Provide slack user_email/channel recipients for access requests for specific roles. 
# role.suggested_reviewers will automatically be treated as additional email recipients.
# "*" must be provided to match non-specified roles.
"*" = "access-requests"
"access" = ["[email protected]"]

[log]
# Logger output. Could be "stdout", "stderr" or "/var/lib/teleport/slack.log"
output = "stdout"

# Logger severity. Could be "INFO", "ERROR", "DEBUG" or "WARN".
severity = "INFO"

Invite the plugin to your Slack app

Once you have configured the channels that the Slack plugin will notify when it receives an Access Request, you will need to ensure that the plugin can post in those channels.

You have already configured the plugin to send direct messages as Slackbot. For any other channel you mention in your role_to_recipients map, you will need to invite the plugin to that channel. Navigate to each channel and enter /invite @teleport in the message box.

Suggested reviewers

Users can suggest reviewers when they create an Access Request, e.g.:

tsh request create --roles=dbadmin [email protected],[email protected]

If an Access Request includes suggested reviewers, the Slack plugin will add these to the list of channels to notify. If a suggested reviewer is an email address, the plugin will look up the direct message channel for that address and post a message in that channel.

Start the plugin

Start the plugin by following the instructions below.

teleport-slack start --config teleport-slack.toml

Step 6/7. Test your Slack app

Once you've created the Slack app and the Teleport Slack plugin is running, you can now test the workflow.

Create an Access Request

A Teleport admin can create an Access Request for another user with tctl:

tctl request create myuser --roles=access

The user you configured earlier to review the request should receive a direct message from "Teleport" in Slack with Access Request details. This message will contain “Approve” and “Deny” buttons for the user to either approve or deny the request.

Slack Access Request message with approve and deny buttons

Resolve the request

As the Slack user you set as an Access Request reviewer, click the "Approve" button, and the plugin will send a reply to the original message with the review response.

Once the request is resolved, the Slack bot will add an emoji reaction of ✅ or ❌ to the Slack message for the Access Request, depending on whether the request was approved or denied.

The Web UI will also reflect the resolved Access Request.

Access Request reviewed on Web UI

The Teleport audit log will report the Access Request as submitted by the Teleport Slack plugin identity. The submitted_by field represents the plugin identity that submitted on behalf of the reviewer user.

Audit log
{
  "RequestedResourceAccessIDs": null,
  "cluster_name": "kevin18.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "T5002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "access_request.review",
  "expires": "2026-06-18T11:26:07Z",
  "id": "019ed7ee-e581-7644-81be-dffd1229028c",
  "max_duration": "2026-06-18T11:26:07Z",
  "proposed_state": "APPROVED",
  "reviewer": "[email protected]",
  "state": "APPROVED",
  "submitted_by": "access-plugin-with-review",
  "time": "2026-06-17T23:34:06.274Z",
  "uid": "8912fd42-d1f4-4847-9621-fb7313e0ef08"
}
Auditing Access Requests

When the Slack plugin posts an Access Request notification to a channel, anyone with access to the channel can view the notification and follow the link. While users must be authorized via their Teleport roles to review Access Requests, you should still check the Teleport audit log to ensure that the right users are reviewing the right requests.

When auditing Access Request reviews, check for events with the type Access Request Reviewed in the Teleport Web UI.

Step 7/7. Set up systemd

This section is only relevant if you are running the Teleport Slack plugin on a Linux host.

Copy the teleport-slack.toml file to /etc on your Linux server:

sudo mv teleport-slack.toml /etc

In production, we recommend starting the Teleport plugin daemon via an init system like systemd. Here's the recommended Teleport plugin service unit file for systemd:

[Unit]
Description=Teleport Slack Plugin
After=network.target

[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=on-failure
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/teleport-slack start --config=/etc/teleport-slack.toml
ExecReload=/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID
PIDFile=/run/teleport-slack.pid

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save this as teleport-slack.service in either /usr/lib/systemd/system/ or another unit file load path supported by systemd.

Enable and start the plugin:

sudo systemctl enable teleport-slack
sudo systemctl start teleport-slack

Troubleshooting

  • Ensure Socket Mode is turned on in your Slack app’s settings.
  • Ensure the Slack app-level token is provided for the plugin configuration field review.app_token. This is different from the Slack bot OAuth token.
  • If you receive an Access Request review reply with the following error: Insufficient permissions to review request, ensure the Slack reviewer is properly bound with a local Teleport user, and that Teleport user has sufficient review permissions. Also ensure that the Slack plugin is using the preset Teleport role access-plugin-with-review which provides proper RBAC permissions for the Slack plugin.
  • A Slack plugin using a long-lived identity file will not work with a Teleport cluster with admin-action MFA enabled. If admin-action MFA is enabled, use a Slack plugin with a Machine ID bot.

Next steps