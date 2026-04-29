Azure VM Auto-Discovery for Management Groups

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This guide shows you how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll Azure virtual machines across multiple subscriptions using management groups.

If you only want to discover VMs in specific subscriptions, read Manual Azure VM Auto-Discovery.

The Teleport Discovery Service authenticates to Azure as a service principal with permissions assigned at the management group scope. This allows it to list all subscriptions under that management group and discover virtual machines in each one.

For each discovered VM, the Discovery Service executes a script using the Azure Run Command feature that installs Teleport, starts it and joins the cluster.

You can also enroll VMs across your entire Azure environment, including any additional subscriptions and management groups added later, using the Tenant root group. The Tenant root management group ID is the same as your Azure tenant ID.

note Discovery for Azure using management groups is currently only supported for virtual machines and virtual machine scale sets.

A running Teleport cluster accessible at a hostname with a valid TLS certificate. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install Connecting with TLS routing disabled This guide's commands assume your Teleport cluster uses TLS routing ( proxy_listener_mode: multiplex ), where the tctl and tsh clients reach every Teleport service through the Proxy Service's web address on port 443 . If you're not sure whether this applies to your cluster, check with whoever manages it. If your cluster uses separate listener ports instead, adjust ports as follows: tsh commands (e.g., tsh login --proxy=... ): continue using the Proxy Service web address on port 3080 (or 443 if behind a load balancer). Do not change these to port 3025 . Direct tctl or Auth Service API commands : use port 3025 for the Auth Service gRPC listener: tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3025



Azure management group or tenant containing subscriptions for discovery.

Permissions to create managed identities, custom role definitions, and role assignments at the management group scope.

Azure virtual machines to join the Teleport cluster, running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL if making use of the default Teleport install script. (For other Linux distributions, you can install Teleport manually.)

Check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster and verify that you can run tctl and tsh commands using your current credentials. Assign teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username. Authenticate to your Teleport cluster. This depends on whether your shell is interactive or not. In an interactive shell: Run the following command. By default, this triggers a multi-factor authentication prompt: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status On non-interactive environments: If you are running tsh and tctl as an AI agent, in a CI/CD environment, or similar, make sure the TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE environment variable is assigned to a valid file path with credentials for your cluster. tsh and tctl read the file path from the environment variable and do not require a separate authentication step. If there is no identity file available, we recommend that you set up Machine ID to provision one automatically. When executing tctl commands with an identity file, you must pass the --auth-server flag to provide the Teleport Auth Service address, which is not included in the identity file. If you provide the Proxy Service address, tctl connects to the Proxy Service, which forwards traffic to and from the Teleport Auth Service. Update 443 to 3025 if you are contacting the Auth Service directly with tctl : tctl status --auth-server= teleport.example.com : 443 For tsh commands that read an identity file, you must pass the --proxy flag, which points tsh to the address of the Teleport Proxy Service: tsh status --proxy= teleport.example.com Ensure client commands can access your identity file. Replace path/to/identity/file with the path to your identity file: export TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE="${TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE:- path/to/identity/file }" Add the --auth-server or --proxy flags to all subsequent tctl and tsh commands. If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

and commands using your current credentials. If you can connect to the cluster and run the command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

When discovering Azure virtual machines, Teleport uses Azure join tokens for authenticating joining SSH Service instances. Using an allow rule scoped to the tenant allows VMs from any subscription in the tenant to join the cluster.

Create a file called token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: azure-discovery-token expires: "3000-01-01T00:00:00Z" spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: azure azure: allow: - tenant: " tenant-id "

Assign tenant-id to your Azure tenant ID.

Add the token to the Teleport cluster with:

tctl create -f token.yaml

The Teleport Discovery Service needs Azure IAM permissions to discover and register Azure virtual machines.

There are a couple of ways for the Teleport Discovery Service to access Azure resources:

The Discovery Service can run on an Azure VM with attached managed identity. This is the recommended way of deploying the Discovery Service in production since it eliminates the need to manage Azure credentials.

The Discovery Service can be registered as a Microsoft Entra ID application and configured with its credentials. This is only recommended for development and testing purposes since it requires Azure credentials to be present in the Discovery Service's environment.

Using managed identity

Using app registrations Go to the Managed Identities page in your Azure portal and click Create to create a new user-assigned managed identity: Pick a name and resource group for the new identity and create it: Take note of the created identity's Client ID: Next, navigate to the Azure VM that will run your Discovery Service instance and add the identity you've just created to it: Attach this identity to all Azure VMs that will be running the Discovery Service. note Registering the Discovery Service as a Microsoft Entra ID application is suitable for test and development scenarios, or if your Discovery Service does not run on an Azure VM. For production scenarios prefer to use the managed identity approach. Go to the App registrations page in Microsoft Entra ID and click on New registration: Pick a name (e.g. DiscoveryService) and register a new application. Once the app has been created, take note of its Application (client) ID and click on Add a certificate or secret: Create a new client secret that the Discovery Service agent will use to authenticate with the Azure API: The Teleport Discovery Service uses Azure SDK's default credential provider chain to look for credentials. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization to pick a method suitable for your use-case. For example, to use environment-based authentication with a client secret, the Discovery Service should have the following environment variables set: export AZURE_TENANT_ID= export AZURE_CLIENT_ID= export AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET=

Teleport requires the following permissions to discover and enroll Azure VMs across a management group:

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/write

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/virtualMachines/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/virtualMachines/runCommands/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/virtualMachines/runCommands/write

Microsoft.Resources/subscriptions/read

The Microsoft.Resources/subscriptions/read permission is required so the Discovery Service can list subscriptions under the management group when using a wildcard subscription matcher.

Here is a sample role definition allowing Teleport to read and run commands on Azure virtual machines at the management group scope:

{ "properties" : { "roleName" : "TeleportDiscovery" , "description" : "Allows Teleport to discover Azure virtual machines" , "assignableScopes" : [ "/providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<management-group-id>" ] , "permissions" : [ { "actions" : [ "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/write" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/read" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/read" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/virtualMachines/read" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/virtualMachines/runCommands/write" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/virtualMachines/runCommands/read" , "Microsoft.Resources/subscriptions/read" ] , "notActions" : [ ] , "dataActions" : [ ] , "notDataActions" : [ ] } ] } }

Replace <management-group-id> with your management group ID. The assignableScopes field determines where the role can be assigned — set it to the management group that contains the subscriptions you want to discover.

Azure allows only one management group in assignableScopes . To discover VMs across multiple management groups, set assignableScopes to a management group at the top of your resource hierarchy and create a role assignment for each management group you wish to discover.

To discover VMs across all subscriptions in the tenant, use the tenant ID as the management group ID, which targets the Tenant root group.

warning Using the tenant ID as the management group ID targets the Tenant root group, which requires elevated access. If you have recently elevated privileges in the Azure CLI or Azure portal, you may need to refresh your Azure CLI credentials before proceeding: az logout && az login

Navigate to the Management Groups page and select your management group. Click on Access control (IAM) and select Add > Add custom role, then paste the JSON role definition above.

tip Using the role definition above grants Teleport access to enroll VMs and VMs from Virtual Machine Scale Sets (VMSSs). VMSSs have two orchestration modes: Uniform and, the recommended, Flexible. If you are not using or don't want to enroll VMSSs with Uniform orchestration mode, you can further limit the permissions granted to Teleport by removing the Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachineScaleSets/* permissions. Navigate to the Azure portal and look for the Orchestration mode column to check the orchestration mode of your VMSSs and make sure to adjust the role permissions accordingly.

To grant Teleport permissions, the custom role you created must be assigned to the Teleport service principal at the management group level.

Navigate to the Management Groups page, select your management group, and click Access control (IAM). Select Add > Add role assignment. Choose the custom role you created as the role and the Teleport service principal as a member.

The Discovery Service will discover VMs in all subscriptions under the assigned management group scope.

Every Azure VM to be discovered must have an identity assigned to it: either system assigned or user assigned managed identity.

Azure Portal

Azure CLI To set up a Managed Identity: Navigate to Virtual machines view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VM, or navigate to Virtual machine scale sets view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VMSS. Select the VM or VMSS hosting your Teleport Service. In the right-side panel, click the Security/Identity tab. Under the Identity section, select the System assigned tab. Toggle the Status switch to On. Click Save. If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect: Click the Instances tab in the right panel.

tab in the right panel. Select the VM instances to update.

Click Restart. To attach a system-assigned identity to a regular VM, run: az vm identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vm-name> To attach a system-assigned identity to an Azure VMSS, run: az vmss identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect. Run the following command to propagate the identity change: az vmss update-instances --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> --instance-ids *

If the VMs to be discovered have no system-managed identity and more than one user-managed identity assigned to them, copy the client ID of one of your user-managed identities for Step 5.

tip If you plan on running the Discovery Service on a host that is already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), you can skip this step.

Install Teleport on the virtual machine that will run the Discovery Service:

To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Remove any existing Teleport binaries on your system: sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/{tsh,teleport,tctl,tbot,fdpass-teleport,teleport-update} Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid join token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery

Save the generated token in /tmp/token on the virtual machine that will run the Discovery Service.

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster, and azure-prod to a name that identifies a group of resources that you will enroll:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: azure-prod

Create a matcher for the resources you want to enroll.

tip Dynamic configuration uses Discovery Configs which can be managed using Terraform. See the Terraform discovery_config reference for more information. Static configuration while simpler at first, has less flexibility because enrollment changes require edits to teleport.yaml and the restart of the Discovery Service.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration Create a Discovery Config resource, that has the same discovery group you configured earlier, to enable Azure VM discovery. Create a file named discovery-azure-prod.yaml with the following content: kind: discovery_config version: v1 metadata: name: example-discovery-config spec: discovery_group: azure-prod azure: - types: [ "vm" ] subscriptions: [ "*" ] regions: [ "<region>" ] tags: "env": "prod" install: azure: client_id: "<client-id>" Adjust the keys under spec.azure to match your Azure environment, specifically the regions and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service. Create the Discovery Config by running the following command: tctl create -f discovery-azure-prod.yaml Matching instances will be added to the Teleport cluster automatically. You can update the Discovery Config at any time, and the service will automatically re-apply the changes. In order to enable Azure VM discovery the discovery_service.azure section of teleport.yaml must include at least one entry: discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: azure-prod azure: - types: [ "vm" ] subscriptions: [ "*" ] regions: [ "<region>" ] tags: "env": "prod" install: azure: client_id: "<client-id>" Adjust the keys under discovery_service.azure to match your Azure environment, specifically the regions and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.

tip To configure Terraform for VM discovery across subscriptions in a management group, see Discover VMs in multiple subscriptions using management groups in the Terraform Azure VM Auto-Discovery guide.

Start the Discovery Service. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service and whether your system supports systemd:

Package Manager

TAR Archive

No systemd Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Discovery Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Discovery Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, start Teleport: sudo teleport start --config=/etc/teleport.yaml Teleport runs in the foreground and outputs logs for the services it is running.

Once you have started the Discovery Service, Azure virtual machines matching the tags you specified earlier will begin to be added to the Teleport cluster automatically across all subscriptions under the management group.

Teleport applies a set of default labels to resources on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud that join a cluster via auto-discovery. See the auto-discovery labels reference

This section covers configuration options for discovering and enrolling servers.

When using blue-green deployments or other multiple clusters setups, you might want to access your instances from different clusters.

Teleport supports installing and running multiple agents on the same instance, using a suffixed installation which allows you to isolate each installation.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration To configure the Discovery Service to use a suffixed installation, edit the Discovery Config and set the spec.azure.install.suffix key: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - install: suffix: "blue-cluster" To configure the Discovery Service to use a suffixed installation, specify the install.suffix key in your Discovery Service configuration: version: v3 discovery_service: enabled: true azure: - install: suffix: "blue-cluster"

Requires agent managed updates to be enabled.

If you are using Teleport Agent managed updates, you can configure the update group so that you can control which instances get updated together.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration To set the update group, edit the Discovery Config and set the spec.azure.install.update_group key: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - install: update_group: "update-group-1" To set the update group, specify the install.update_group key in your Discovery Service configuration: version: v3 discovery_service: enabled: true azure: - install: update_group: "update-group-1"

For instances which require a proxy to access the installation files, you can configure HTTP Proxy settings in the Discovery Service.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration To set the HTTP proxy settings, edit the Discovery Config and set the spec.azure.install.http_proxy_settings key: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - install: http_proxy_settings: https_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 http_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 no_proxy: my-local-domain You must set the install.http_proxy_settings key in your configuration: version: v3 discovery_service: enabled: true azure: - install: http_proxy_settings: https_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 http_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 no_proxy: my-local-domain

(!docs/pages/includes/server-access/custom-installer-editing.mdx!)

Multiple installer resources can exist and be specified in the azure.install.script_name section:

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration Edit the Discovery Config to specify a custom installer script: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "prod" install: script_name: "default-installer" - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "devel" install: script_name: "devel-installer" Edit the teleport.yaml configuration to specify a custom installer script: discovery_service: azure: - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "prod" install: script_name: "default-installer" - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "devel" install: script_name: "devel-installer"

The installer resource has the following templating options:

{{ .MajorVersion }} : the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository.

: the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository. {{ .PublicProxyAddr }} : the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to.

: the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to. {{ .RepoChannel }} : Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format <channel>/<version> e.g. stable/v18. See installation for more details.

: Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format e.g. stable/v18. See installation for more details. {{ .AutomaticUpgrades }} : indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either true or false . See Automatic Agent Updates for more information.

: indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either or . See Automatic Agent Updates for more information. {{ .TeleportPackage }} : the Teleport package to use. Its value is either teleport-ent or teleport depending on whether the cluster is enterprise or not.

These can be used as follows:

kind: installer metadata: name: default-installer spec: script: | echo {{ .PublicProxyAddr }} echo Teleport-{{ .MajorVersion }} echo Repository Channel: {{ .RepoChannel }} version: v1

Which, when retrieved for installation, will evaluate to a script with the following contents:

echo teleport.example.com echo Teleport-18.11.0 echo Repository Channel: stable/v18.11.0

The default installer will take the following actions:

Add an official Teleport repository to supported Linux distributions.

Install Teleport via apt or yum .

or . Generate the Teleport config file and write it to /etc/teleport.yaml .

. Enable and start the Teleport service.

If client_id is set in the Discovery Service config, custom installers will also have the {{ .AzureClientID }} templating option.

If you see the error DefaultAzureCredential: failed to acquire a token. in Discovery Service logs then Teleport is not detecting the required credentials to connect to the Azure SDK. Check whether the credentials have been applied in the machine running the Teleport Discovery Service and restart the Teleport Discovery Service. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization for more information.

Run tctl discovery status to check the state of dynamic Discovery Service configurations, when each Discovery Service instance last reported, and the latest Azure enrollment totals:

tctl discovery status --cloud=azure

The following example shows a healthy configuration that discovered and enrolled two resources:

Discovery config example-discovery: Discovery group: production Status: healthy Last run: 1 minute ago Service (00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000): Poll interval: 5 minutes Last update: 1 minute ago example-integration: Azure VM: Previous sync: 1 minute ago (took 12s) Result: 2 found, 2 enrolled, 0 failed

A persistent error or not reporting yet status, a message that no Discovery Service instances are running, or a nonzero failed count indicates a discovery or enrollment problem.

The command reports dynamic discovery_config resources. It does not include static discovery matchers configured in teleport.yaml .

See tctl discovery status for the full flag reference.

The tctl discovery nodes command lists Teleport's recent attempts to enroll Azure VMs and reports whether each succeeded. It reads azure.run audit events emitted by the Discovery Service.

tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --failures-only tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --last=24h tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --format=json

Sample output:

Cloud Account Region Instance Time Status Details ----- ---------------------------------- ------- ------------- -------------------- ---------------------- ------------------------------------------------ Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-0 2026-04-29T15:25:48Z Online Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-1 2026-04-29T15:06:08Z Failed (exit code=103) Enrollment failed. Script output: "insufficien... Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-2 2026-04-29T15:05:56Z Failed (API error) VM agent not available. API error: "PUT https... Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-3 2026-04-29T15:05:54Z Failed (exit code=104) Enrollment failed. Script output: "proxy is u...

Each row's Status column tells you what stage the instance reached:

Online : the VM joined the cluster.

: the VM joined the cluster. Installed (offline) : the install script succeeded but the agent isn't currently connected. Either the agent installed but never joined the cluster (bad join token, misconfiguration, or network), or it joined and later went offline.

: the install script succeeded but the agent isn't currently connected. Either the agent installed but never joined the cluster (bad join token, misconfiguration, or network), or it joined and later went offline. Failed (exit code=N) : the install script ran and exited non-zero. The Details column shows the script output.

: the install script ran and exited non-zero. The Details column shows the script output. Failed (API error) : the install command never executed because the Azure run command API rejected it, typically a missing runCommands/write permission or a VM without the agent installed.

Use --last to widen the audit-event lookback window past the default one hour (e.g. --last=24h ) when investigating older failures or retries.

Use --format=json for machine-readable output that includes the full script output, the originating user task ID, and Azure-specific instance metadata.

See tctl discovery nodes for the full flag reference.

Check your Discovery Service config and make sure that the VM you want to discover matches. In debug mode, Teleport will log the Subscription IDs and names of VMs it discovers.

The Azure run command API does not report the output of commands, so Teleport has no way of knowing if a command succeeded or failed. Run command logs can be found on the targeted VM at /var/log/azure/run-command-handler/handler.log .