Configuring Break-Glass SSH Access for Disaster Recovery

This guide will walk you through the steps required to configure emergency "break-glass" access for critical agents and servers via OpenSSH using Teleport-issued certificates, in the following scenarios:

The Teleport Agent on a server has crashed, gone offline, or become unusable. The Teleport control plane is down and cannot be used to access systems, and out-of-band access is necessary to fix it.

Teleport's user CA can issue short-lived, signed certificates that can be used to grant access to OpenSSH servers in emergency disaster recovery scenarios.

By configuring the OpenSSH server alongside a Teleport Agent to trust Teleport's user CA, users with valid Teleport-issued certificates can authenticate to the server without requiring static SSH keys or passwords - even if Teleport itself is down.

Below, we'll detail the steps to accomplish the following objectives:

Configure an out-of-band OpenSSH server running on the Teleport Agent machine to trust Teleport's user CA Create a breakglass system user on the remote host Create a breakglass Role in Teleport Create a Teleport Machine ID bot ( tbot ) to issue a breakglass SSH Key and Certificate using Teleport's CA on an ongoing basis Access the remote server using a Teleport issued cert, even if Teleport is down or unresponsive

warning You must protect any machine that holds break-glass credentials as configured in steps 4 and 5. Anyone able to access these certificates will be able to use them to get access to any machine configured with an out-of-band OpenSSH server (as per instructions in step 1). Additionally, any access as the breakglass user configured via this guide will be able to bypass Teleport session recordings and audit logging. You should only allow use of the breakglass user via this process, and this user should never be used for any purpose other than emergency break-glass access when the regular Teleport access path is unavailable. Any use of the breakglass user, for any reason, should be a cause for immediate investigation.

OpenSSH client version 7.4 or above on your local machine.

A Linux host with OpenSSH server ( sshd ) version 7.4 or above.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



This step is completed on the Teleport Agent machine.

For break-glass access, an OpenSSH server must be running, and configured to trust client certificates issued by the Teleport user Certificate Authority (CA).

Export the public key of the Teleport user CA:

On the Teleport Agent machine, run the following command. Replace teleport.example.com with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

export KEY=$(curl 'https:// teleport.example.com /webapi/auth/export?type=user' | sed "s/cert-authority\ /g/" ) echo " $KEY " | sudo tee /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub

Ensure the following line is added and/or uncommented in your /etc/ssh/sshd_config file:

Include /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/*.conf

Create a teleport-breakglass.conf file under /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d :

sudo tee /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/teleport-breakglass.conf > /dev/null << 'EOF' Match User breakglass TrustedUserCAKeys /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub AuthorizedPrincipalsFile none AuthorizedKeysFile /dev/null EOF

Check the syntax of the sshd config file (you should see no errors printed):

sudo sshd -t

Restart the sshd service:

sudo systemctl restart sshd

Now, sshd will trust users who present a Teleport-issued SSH certificate.

This step is completed on the Teleport Agent machine.

Log into the Teleport Agent server and run the following commands.

Create the breakglass user:

sudo adduser --disabled-password breakglass

note As a general security principle, it is highly recommended to limit root permissions through sudo . Because breakglass will need ability to gain elevated access to the system to troubleshoot and recover access, however, any use of break-glass access should always be audited via sshd access logs.

This step is completed on your local machine.

Log into your Teleport cluster with a user that has permission to create roles:

tsh login --proxy= teleport.example.com

Create a breakglass Teleport role:

Define the role in a file named breakglass-role.yaml :

kind: role metadata: name: breakglass-role spec: allow: logins: - breakglass node_labels: '*': '*' deny: {} options: cert_format: standard forward_agent: false max_session_ttl: 24h0m0s port_forwarding: true ssh_file_copy: true version: v7

Create the role by applying with:

tctl create -f breakglass-role.yaml

This step is completed on the machine where you will make use of the certificates for break-glass access.

This step will configure and start a Teleport Machine ID bot as a background daemon (managed by systemd ), which will continually generate and refresh a short-lived key and certificate for break-glass access on the machine where it runs.

This guide will join the Teleport Machine ID bot to the cluster using a bound keypair which is a secure, optionally single-use join method based on public key cryptography, providing a strong guarantee of security and protection against credential theft.

The configuration below generates a certificate which is valid for 24 hours from the time of issuance, refreshed every 2 hours. This means that depending on the exact time of usage, the certificate will be usable for break-glass access for between 22 and 24 hours. This validity period was chosen as a sane default to strike a good balance between usability (shorter-lived certificates may be invalid by the time they are needed) and security (longer-lived certificates are less secure, as the period where they could be used if compromised is longer).

Create a breakglass bot which will run in the background to continually refresh a certificate which is valid for break-glass usage:

Define the bot in a file named breakglass-bot.yaml :

kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: breakglass-bot spec: roles: [ 'breakglass-role' ]

Create the bot using tctl :

tctl create -f breakglass-bot.yaml

Create a bound keypair to use as a join method for running instances of the bot:

Define the join method in a file named breakglass-token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: breakglass-bot-join-token spec: roles: [ Bot ] bot_name: breakglass-bot join_method: bound_keypair bound_keypair: recovery: mode: standard limit: 1

Create the token using tctl :

tctl create -f breakglass-token.yaml

Get the registration_secret for the bot using tctl - this is needed to create the bot's config file in the next step.

tctl get token/breakglass-bot-join-token --format=json | jq -r '.[0].status.bound_keypair.registration_secret'

This assumes jq is installed. If not, run tctl get token/breakglass-bot-join-token and inspect the .status.bound_keypair.registration_secret field.

Write a config file for the bot.

Define the config in a file named /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml :

version: v2 proxy_server: teleport.example.com :443 certificate_ttl: "24h" renewal_interval: "2h" onboarding: join_method: bound_keypair token: breakglass-bot-join-token bound_keypair: registration_secret: REGISTRATION-SECRET-VALUE-FROM-PREVIOUS-STEP storage: type: directory path: /var/lib/teleport/breakglass-bot outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/teleport-breakglass-output

To configure the bot to run in the background, write out a systemd unit file for the bot:

sudo tbot install systemd \ --write \ --name tbot-teleport-breakglass \ --config /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml \ --user teleport-breakglass \ --group teleport-breakglass

The user and group you specify here must already exist on the server running the tbot service. If you do not already have a teleport-breakglass user and group, create one:

sudo useradd -s /sbin/nologin teleport-breakglass

You must also create the bot's storage and output directories, and give the teleport-breakglass user permissions.

sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output sudo chown teleport-breakglass:teleport-breakglass /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output sudo chmod 700 /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output

Reload the systemd configuration:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Configure the bot to start when the machine boots, and start it immediately:

sudo systemctl enable --now tbot-teleport-breakglass

Check that the bot has started successfully:

$ sudo systemctl status tbot-teleport-breakglass ● tbot-teleport-breakglass.service - tbot-teleport-breakglass - Teleport Machine & Workload Identity Service Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service; enabled; preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2025-11-27 10:32:24 AST; 7s ago Main PID: 2437534 (tbot) Tasks: 9 ( limit : 9065) Memory: 22.8M (peak: 23.4M) CPU: 239ms CGroup: /system.slice/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service └─2437534 /usr/local/bin/tbot start -c /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml

Check that the bot has correctly outputted a certificate:

$ ls -l /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/ total 60 -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 5513 Nov 27 10:32 identity -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 241 Nov 27 10:32 key -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1274 Nov 27 10:32 key-cert.pub -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 161 Nov 27 10:32 key.pub -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 612 Nov 27 10:32 known_hosts -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1379 Nov 27 10:32 ssh_config -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1330 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-database-ca.crt -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 2051 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-host-ca.crt -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 794 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-user-ca.crt -rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1375 Nov 27 10:32 tlscert

Check the validity of the certificate to see that it is valid for ~24 hours from now:

$ date Thu Nov 27 10:39:41 AST 2025 $ sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh-keygen -Lf /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key-cert.pub | grep Valid Valid: from 2025-11-27T10:31:24 to 2025-11-28T10:32:24

This step is completed on the machine where you will make use of the certificates for break-glass access.

Create a local SSH config which uses the Teleport-issued break-glass certificate to connect:

Define the config in a file called /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config :

Host * User breakglass UserKnownHostsFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/known_hosts IdentityFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key CertificateFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key-cert.pub StrictHostKeyChecking no

Make sure the permissions are set correctly:

sudo chown teleport-breakglass:teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config

Now, use the break-glass SSH config to securely access the Teleport Agent using the breakglass user and Teleport-issued certificate:

sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config sshd-server

note We use sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh here because the outputted certificates and files in the /opt/teleport-breakglass-output directory are only readable by the teleport-breakglass user and root , to improve security.

If you do not have DNS resolution available for the hostname you need to connect to, you can use the IP address:

sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config 10.11.12.134

Alternatively, you can provide the IP to use with the HostName option to ssh :

sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config -o "HostName=10.11.12.134" sshd-server

important If the connection from tbot to the Teleport control plane remains offline, the outputted certificate will only be valid for the following 22 hours, then it will expire and break-glass access will no longer be available. If you cannot restore access to your Teleport control plane within this timeframe, you should use your break-glass access to set up alternative strategies for access while the certificate is still valid.

The method described above ensures you can securely access your servers and Teleport Agents in emergency scenarios using Teleport CA signed certificates, even if Teleport's agents or control plane are down. This process can be used for any Teleport Agent running on a server which supports OpenSSH.