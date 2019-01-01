Reliability for Self-Hosted Clusters

Version: 18.x

The guides in this section show you Teleport capabilities for ensuring the reliability of self-hosted clusters.

Backup and Restore: How to back up and restore your Teleport cluster state.

Break-Glass Access: Guide to set up break-glass emergency SSH access for critical systems if Teleport becomes unavailable.

Proxy Peering Migration: How to upgrade an existing Teleport cluster to Proxy Peering mode.