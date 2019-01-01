Version: 18.x

On this page

Teleport HSM Support Search using Ask AI Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide will show you how to set up the Teleport Auth Service to use a hardware security module (HSM) to store and handle private keys.

The Teleport Auth Service maintains several certificate authorities that it uses for critical cluster operations, such as issuing certificates to users to authenticate to Teleport-protected resources. Each certificate authority uses a private key to sign certificates. On self-hosted clusters, you can instruct the Teleport Auth Service to sign certificates with private keys that it obtains from your HSM.

Teleport Enterprise (self-hosted).

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. An HSM reachable from your Teleport Auth Service.

The PKCS#11 module for your HSM.

Compatibility Warning Teleport Cloud and Teleport Community Edition do not currently support HSMs or Key Management Services.

While most PKCS#11 HSMs should be supported, the Teleport team tests with AWS CloudHSM, YubiHSM2, and SoftHSM2.

You will need to set up your HSM and make sure that it is accessible from your Teleport Auth Service. You should create a unique HSM user or token for Teleport to use.

AWS CloudHSM

YubiHSM2 Create a CloudHSM cluster in the VPC where you will run your Teleport Auth Service. https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cloudhsm/latest/userguide/create-cluster.html Wait for the newly created cluster to enter the "Uninitialized" state. Add an HSM to the new cluster, using the AWS Console or the AWS CLI, assigning region to your AWS region and availability zone to your availability zone: aws --region region cloudhsmv2 create-hsm --cluster-id cluster ID --availability-zone availability zone { "Hsm": { "AvailabilityZone": "ca-central-1a", "ClusterId": "cluster-6uysmebmutd", "SubnetId": "subnet-0c535b67a117f7186", "HsmId": "hsm-ppzzfxbleki", "State": "CREATE_IN_PROGRESS" } } Optionally verify the identity and authenticity of your new HSM https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cloudhsm/latest/userguide/verify-hsm-identity.html Wait for the state of the HSM to become ACTIVE : aws --region region cloudhsmv2 describe-clusters --filters clusterIds= cluster ID \ --query 'Clusters[].Hsms[].State' To initialize the cluster, you must download and sign a certificate signing request (CSR) that is generated by the cluster's first HSM. Download the CSR from the AWS Console or via the AWS CLI: aws --region region cloudhsmv2 describe-clusters --filters clusterIds= cluster ID \ --query 'Clusters[].Certificates.ClusterCsr' --output text \ > ClusterCsr.csr Choose an appropriate RSA 2048 or RSA 4096 key and self-signed certificate to sign the HSM CSR. For a production cluster, AWS recommends a secured offsite and offline HSM. For a demonstration or test cluster, you can create a key and self-signed certificate with the following openssl commands: openssl genrsa -aes256 -out customerCA.key 2048 openssl req -new -x509 -days 3652 -key customerCA.key -out customerCA.crt Sign the cluster CSR using the key and self-signed cert from the previous step. A demonstration openssl command to sign the CSR is: openssl x509 -req -days 3652 -in ClusterCsr.csr \ -CA customerCA.crt \ -CAkey customerCA.key \ -CAcreateserial \ -out CustomerHsmCertificate.crt Initialize the CloudHSM cluster by uploading the signed cert to the AWS Console or with the following AWS CLI command: aws --region region cloudhsmv2 initialize-cluster --cluster-id cluster ID \ --signed-cert file://CustomerHsmCertificate.crt \ --trust-anchor file://customerCA.crt { "State": "INITIALIZE_IN_PROGRESS", "StateMessage": "Cluster is initializing. State will change to INITIALIZED upon completion." } A security group with the same name as your CloudHSM cluster will have been automatically created when you created the cluster. Attach this security group to the EC2 instance where you will run your Teleport Auth Service to allow traffic between the Auth Service and your HSM. On the Auth Service EC2 instance, install the CloudHSM CLI for the CloudHSM Client SDK 5. https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cloudhsm/latest/userguide/gs_cloudhsm_cli-install.html Bootstrap the CLI by configuring the IP address of the new HSM: sudo /opt/cloudhsm/bin/configure-cli -a HSM IP address Copy the self-signed certificate from step 6 ( customerCA.crt ) to the EC2 instance, save it at /opt/cloudhsm/etc/customerCA.crt . Activate the CloudHSM cluster with the CloudHSM CLI by creating an admin user with a new password: $ sudo /opt/cloudhsm/bin/cloudhsm-cli interactive aws-cloudhsm > cluster activate Enter password: Confirm password: { "error_code": 0, "data": "Cluster activation successful" } Login to the CloudHSM CLI as the new admin user and create a Crypto User to be used by Teleport. Remember this new password because Teleport will use it later to authenticate to the PKCS#11 library. aws-cloudhsm > login --username admin --role admin Enter password: { "error_code": 0, "data": { "username": "admin", "role": "admin" } } aws-cloudhsm > user create --username teleport --role crypto-user Enter password: Confirm password: { "error_code": 0, "data": { "username": "teleport", "role": "crypto-user" } } aws-cloudhsm > quit Install the PKCS#11 library for the Client SDK 5 on the same Auth Service EC2 instance https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cloudhsm/latest/userguide/pkcs11-library-install.html Bootstrap the PKCS#11 library by configuring the HSM IP address. If you only have one HSM in the cluster, you must include the --disable-key-availability-check flag. sudo /opt/cloudhsm/bin/configure-pkcs11 --disable-key-availability-check -a HSM IP address Install the YubiHSM2 SDK. Start yubihsm-connector with debug logging enabled. This is a background process that you will need to keep running to facilitate connections to your YubiHSM2. yubihsm-connector -d DEBU[0000] preflight complete cert= config= key= pid=73502 seccomp=false serial= syslog=false timeout=0s version=3.0.3 DEBU[0000] takeoff TLS=false listen="localhost:12345" pid=73502 Use yubihsm-shell to create a new authentication key to be used by Teleport with the necessary capabilities. YubiHSM2 comes with a factory default authentication key at slot 1 with password password . We recommend replacing this or changing the password as soon as possible. When creating the authentication key to be used by Teleport, the password must have at least 8 characters. $ yubihsm-shell Using default connector URL: http://localhost:12345 yubihsm> connect Session keepalive set up to run every 15 seconds yubihsm> session open 1 Enter password: Created session 0 # Create an Authentication Key for Teleport yubihsm> put authkey 0 0 "Teleport Auth Key" 1 generate-asymmetric-key:sign-pkcs:sign-pss:sign-ecdsa:delete-asymmetric-key:decrypt-oaep sign-pkcs:sign-pss:decrypt-pkcs:decrypt-oaep:sign-ecdsa Enter password: Stored Authentication key 0x85cf # Make sure you can open a session with the new authentication key and password yubihsm> session open 0x85cf Enter password: Created session 1 # Change the password for the factory default authentication key. # Remember to securely store this password somewhere. yubihsm> change authkey 0 1 authentication-key Enter password: Take note of the slot number of the new authentication key. In the above example this is the hex value 0x85cf . This will need to be included in your Teleport configuration file in a later step. Create a yubihsm_pkcs11.conf file to configure the address and port that yubihsm-connector is listening on and enable debug logging: # /etc/yubihsm_pkcs11.conf connector = https://127.0.0.1:12345 debug Set the environment variable YUBIHSM_PKCS11_CONF to the path of your configuration file. This will be read by the PKCS#11 module and needs to be set in the Teleport Auth Service's environment. export YUBIHSM_PKCS11_CONF=/etc/yubihsm_pkcs11.conf

To configure Teleport to use an HSM for all CA private key generation, storage, and signing, include the ca_key_params section in /etc/teleport.yaml on the Auth Service.

AWS CloudHSM

YubiHSM2 teleport: ... auth_service: enabled: true ... ca_key_params: pkcs11: module_path: /opt/cloudhsm/lib/libcloudhsm_pkcs11.so token_label: "hsm1" pin: "<CU_username>:<CU_password>" max_sessions: 10 teleport: ... auth_service: enabled: true ... ca_key_params: pkcs11: module_path: /usr/local/lib/pkcs11/yubihsm_pkcs11.dylib slot_number: 0 pin: "85cfpassword" max_sessions: 10

If this is a new Teleport Auth Service which has not been started yet, starting a brand new cluster with an empty backend, HSM keys will be automatically generated at startup and no further action is required, skip to step 5. Otherwise, continue reading.

If you are connecting an HSM to an existing Teleport cluster, restart the auth server for the configuration changes to take effect. New CA keys will automatically be generated in the HSM during the next CA rotation. Until a CA rotation is completed, the Auth Service will continue signing new certificates with the existing software keys.

When adding a new HSM to an existing Teleport cluster, or adding a new HSM-connected Auth Service to an HA Teleport cluster, you will need to rotate all Certificate Authorities in order for new certificates to be issued and trusted.

teleport start will print a warning during startup if any CA needs to be rotated. Any users allowed the update verb for cert_authority resources in any of their Teleport roles will also see a cluster alert reminding them to rotate the CAs.

CA rotation can be performed manually or semi-automatically, see our admin guide on Certificate rotation. All CAs listed in the output of tctl status must be rotated.

You are all set! You can confirm that HSM keys are being used a few different ways:

tctl status will show PKCS#11 HSM as the storage method for all Certificate Authority keys. Teleport Auth service logs will contain Creating new HSM key pair . Your HSM's admin tool should show the newly created keys.