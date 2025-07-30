Installing Teleport on Amazon EC2
We provide pre-built
amd64 and
arm64 Amazon Linux 2023 based EC2 AMIs with
Teleport pre-installed.
Installing Teleport as a cluster
These images are primarily intended for deploying a Teleport cluster using our reference Terraform code.
See the AWS Single-Instance Deployment and the Running Teleport Enterprise in High Availability mode on AWS using Terraform guide for detailed usage examples.
In order to use these AMIs outside of the reference Terraform, you can configure
the Teleport installation by setting configuration variables in the
/etc/teleport.d/conf file on the EC2 instance. See the Starter Cluster Configuration Template
for a list of the available configuration options.
The image names all include the build timestamp (shown as
$TIMESTAMP in the
table below), and are tagged for easier searching.
|Image name
|Edition
|Architecture
|FIPS support
|AMI Tags
teleport-oss-17.5.4-x86_64-$TIMESTAMP
|OSS
|amd64
|No
TeleportVersion: 17.5.4,
TeleportEdition: oss,
TeleportFipsEnabled: false
teleport-oss-17.5.4-arm64-$TIMESTAMP
|OSS
|arm64
|No
TeleportVersion: 17.5.4,
TeleportEdition: oss,
TeleportFipsEnabled: false
teleport-ent-17.5.4-x86_64-$TIMESTAMP
|Enterprise
|amd64
|No
TeleportVersion: 17.5.4,
TeleportEdition: ent,
TeleportFipsEnabled: false
teleport-ent-17.5.4-arm64-$TIMESTAMP
|Enterprise
|arm64
|No
TeleportVersion: 17.5.4,
TeleportEdition: ent,
TeleportFipsEnabled: false
teleport-ent-17.5.4-x86_64-fips-$TIMESTAMP
|Enterprise
|amd64
|Yes
TeleportVersion: 17.5.4,
TeleportEdition: ent,
TeleportFipsEnabled: true
teleport-ent-17.5.4-arm64-fips-$TIMESTAMP
|Enterprise
|arm64
|Yes
TeleportVersion: 17.5.4,
TeleportEdition: ent,
TeleportFipsEnabled: true
These AMIs are owned by AWS account ID
146628656107.
All images are based on Amazon Linux 2023 and have been hardened using the Amazon EC2 ImageBuilder STIG hardening component.
Teleport AMIs are automatically published to all non-opt-in AWS regions.