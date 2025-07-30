Version: 17.x

Installing Teleport using Helm

Teleport maintains Helm charts for services and plugins, including self-hosted Auth Service and Proxy Service deployments, Teleport Agents, the Event Handler, and Access Request plugins.

The teleport-cluster chart deploys the teleport daemon on Kubernetes with preset configurations for the Auth and Proxy Services and support for any Teleport service configuration.

See the Helm chart reference guide or our README on GitHub for available options and deployment examples.

You can also follow our getting started guide that will walk you through deploying Teleport on a Kubernetes cluster using Helm.

The teleport-kube-agent chart is used to configure a Teleport Agent that runs in a remote Kubernetes cluster to provide access to resources in your infrastructure.

The easiest way to deploy an agent in Kubernetes is in the Teleport Web UI at web/discover where the guide will lead you through a series of configuration steps and populate the full helm install command for you.

See our Helm chart reference guide or our README on GitHub for all available options as well as example deployments for the various types of agents.

Consult the Helm chart reference for documentation on all available Helm charts.