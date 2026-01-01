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Creating an Access List for Standing Access Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Identity Governance is available only with Teleport Enterprise.

The Standing Access Guide creates an Access List whose members are automatically granted access to a defined set of resources when they log in. No Access Request is required.

This guide will help you:

Decide when a Standing Access List is the right fit

Create one using the guided flow in the Teleport Web UI

Verify that members get access on login

Use a Standing Access List when:

Members need the access as part of their day-to-day work.

The set of resources is well-scoped (e.g. internal dashboards for the analytics team) and changes infrequently.

You want a single list to govern who has the access, with periodic reviews so the membership is reaffirmed rather than left to drift.

You'd rather configure access through a guided UI than write role specs by hand.

If members should instead request temporary access, use the Just-in-Time Access Guide instead.

A running Teleport Enterprise (v18.8.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients, required only if deploying with Terraform. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



At least one user who will be a member of the list, preferably a user with no access to resources to verify the access flow later.

At least one resource enrolled in the cluster for the Access List to grant access to.

Permissions to create Access Lists, users, and roles. These are included in the preset editor role, or you can copy and paste the following into your own role: allow: rules: - resources: - access_list - user - role verbs: - read - list - create - update - delete

In the Teleport Web UI, hover over Add New from the sidebar menu then click Access List.

Enter a name and optional description for the list.

Click Standing Access Guide and click Start Guide.

The guide steps you through:

Define Access to Resources — for each resource type, specify the matching criteria. Most resource types are matched by labels; others may ask you to select the resource itself. Members get access to anything that matches when they log in. Previewing Resources After defining access for a resource type, the UI shows a preview of matching resources. The preview is limited by your own role permissions — members may be granted access to additional resources that aren't visible to you. Define Resource Identities or Principals — for resource types that need them (e.g. SSH logins, database users, Kubernetes users/groups, etc.), specify which principals members can use to connect. Basic Information — confirm the name and description of the Access List, and select the next review date. Periodic reviews are how list owners reaffirm that the right members are still on the list. Note: Access Lists deployed through Terraform are "static" lists and do not support periodic auditing — the review date is ignored. Define Membership — add the users who should receive the access. Define Ownership — add the users responsible for managing the list and reviewing membership.

At the final Deployment step, choose how to apply the list:

Manage in Teleport

Manage via Terraform Click Create Access List Now. The list is created directly via the Teleport API and is immediately active. Click Continue via Terraform. Follow the in-UI instructions or below to deploy with Terraform: Add the Terraform module to your configuration. Click the Copy Terraform Module button, then paste it into a Terraform configuration file. Log in to your cluster, assigning [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com:443 --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= Generate a temporary bot: eval "$(tctl terraform env)" Initialize Terraform: terraform init Preview the changes: terraform plan Apply the changes: terraform apply The Access List is created once terraform apply completes. note The steps above use tctl terraform env to issue short-lived credentials, which is convenient for trying things out locally. For remote environments such as CI/CD pipelines or cloud VMs, see the Terraform provider documentation for guidance on setting up the provider. Below is an example of the Terraform module the UI generates for a Standing Access List. The example grants list members standing access to SSH servers matching the env: test label, with ubuntu as the allowed login (see the standard role below). Customize the placeholders below to fit your setup — each one is reused throughout the config wherever it appears: teleport.example.com:443 — your Teleport proxy address.

— your Teleport proxy address. unique-access-list-id — a unique identifier for the Access List (alphanumerics only). It ties the roles, list, and member resources together.

— a unique identifier for the Access List (alphanumerics only). It ties the roles, list, and member resources together. Example Access List — the display title for the Access List.

— the display title for the Access List. example-owner — the Teleport user to add as an owner.

— the Teleport user to add as an owner. example-member — the Teleport user to add as a member. terraform { required_providers { teleport = { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport" version = "~> 18.0" } } } provider "teleport" { addr = " teleport.example.com:443 " } resource "teleport_role" "access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " { version = "v8" metadata = { name = "access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " labels = { "teleport.dev/iac-tool" = "terraform" "teleport.internal/access-list-preset" = " acl-id " } } spec = { allow = { logins = [ "ubuntu" ] node_labels = { env = [ "test" ] } } } } resource "teleport_role" "requester-acl-preset- acl-id " { version = "v8" metadata = { name = "requester-acl-preset- acl-id " labels = { "teleport.dev/iac-tool" = "terraform" "teleport.internal/access-list-preset" = " acl-id " } } spec = { allow = { request = { search_as_roles = [ "access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " ] } } } } resource "teleport_role" "reviewer-acl-preset- acl-id " { version = "v8" metadata = { name = "reviewer-acl-preset- acl-id " labels = { "teleport.dev/iac-tool" = "terraform" "teleport.internal/access-list-preset" = " acl-id " } } spec = { allow = { review_requests = { roles = [ "access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " ] preview_as_roles = [ "access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " ] } } } } resource "teleport_access_list" "acl- acl-id " { header = { kind = "access_list" version = "v1" metadata = { name = " acl-id " labels = { "teleport.dev/iac-tool" = "terraform" "teleport.internal/access-list-preset" = "long-term" "teleport.internal/access-list-preset-roles" = "reviewer-acl-preset- acl-id ,requester-acl-preset- acl-id ,access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " } } } spec = { type = "static" title = " acl-title " grants = { roles = [ "access-standard-acl-preset- acl-id " ] } owner_grants = { roles = [ "reviewer-acl-preset- acl-id " ] } owners = [{ membership_kind = "1" name = " example-owner " }] } } resource "teleport_access_list_member" "acl-member- example-member " { depends_on = [teleport_access_list.acl- acl-id ] header = { kind = "access_list_member" version = "v1" metadata = { name = " example-member " } } spec = { access_list = " acl-id " name = " example-member " membership_kind = "1" } }

Editing the generated roles Avoid directly modifying the roles the guided flow creates for this Access List. Keep their names and their teleport.internal/access-list-preset* labels unchanged — the Web UI relies on both to recognize them as the roles generated for this Access List. To change what the list grants, update it through the Web UI Access List editor: From the sidebar menu, click Identity Governance > Access Lists. Click on the target Access List. Click the Access Definition tab. Click Edit Access. If you created the list with Terraform produced by the Web UI editor, you can still use the web editor to update the Access List and copy the updated Terraform it generates. Editing the roles directly (via Terraform, tctl , or the role editor) may make the Access List editor in the Web UI unable to parse them (only a limited subset of role fields is supported by the editor) — at which point you can no longer use the Web UI editor to change the list's grants, and must update the roles directly for the rest of the Access List's life.

Log in as one of the members you added. The resources you defined in Define Access to Resources should appear in the resource list and you should be able to connect to them immediately.