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Creating an Access List with the Custom Form Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Identity Governance is available only with Teleport Enterprise.

The web UI's Custom Form creates an Access List by directly assigning existing roles to members and owners. Unlike the guided flows (Standing and Just-in-Time), it does not generate roles for you — you pick from roles that already exist in the cluster.

This guide will help you:

Decide when the Custom Form is the right fit

Create an Access List using the Custom Form in the Teleport Web UI

Verify that members get access on login

Use the Custom Form when:

You already have roles in the cluster that capture the access you want to grant, and you'd rather assign those roles than have the guided flow generate new ones.

You need fine-grained control over the role and trait grants that isn't exposed in the guided flow.

You're comfortable editing the underlying roles yourself.

If you'd rather have Teleport generate the roles for you from a resource picker, use the Standing Access Guide (access on login) or the Just-in-Time Access Guide (access on request).

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you don't have one yet, sign up for a free trial.

At least one user who will be a member of the list, preferably a user with no access to resources to verify the access flow later.

At least one resource enrolled in the cluster for the Access List to grant access to.

Permissions to create Access Lists, users, and roles. These are included in the preset editor role, or you can copy and paste the following into your own role: allow: rules: - resources: - access_list - user - role verbs: - read - list - create - update - delete

In the Teleport Web UI, hover over Add New from the sidebar menu then click Access List.

Enter a name and optional description for the list, then click Use Custom Form Instead.

The Custom Form is a single page split into three sections. Fill them out top to bottom, then click Create Access List at the bottom.

Title — required. The display name of the list.

— required. The display name of the list. Description — optional context.

— optional context. Review recurrence — how often the list must be reviewed (frequency and day of month). Periodic reviews are how owners reaffirm that the right members are still on the list.

— how often the list must be reviewed (frequency and day of month). Periodic reviews are how owners reaffirm that the right members are still on the list. Deadline for first review — the first review date. Pick a date in the future.

Owners manage members and membership requirements, and conduct periodic access reviews.

Eligibility (required roles) (optional) — restrict who can be added as an owner. A Teleport user assigned as an owner takes effect only if they hold every role listed here; if they later lose one, ownership has no effect until it is restored.

Owners — the users to enroll as owners.

Grants (optional) — roles an owner receives by being an owner. Typically used to grant the ability to review Access Requests for this list — the preset reviewer role is a common choice.

Members are the users who receive the list's grants. Granting members access is the primary purpose of most Access Lists.

Eligibility (required roles) (optional) — restrict who can be a member. A user added as a member takes effect only if they hold every role listed here; if they lose one later, the list's grants no longer apply to them until it is restored.

Members — the users to enroll as members.

Grants — the roles members receive by being on the list.

Log in as one of the members you added. The resources granted by the roles you selected should appear in the resource list and you should be able to connect to them.