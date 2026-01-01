Version: 18.x

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Teleport Kubernetes Service Example Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-agent-azure Terraform module: kubernetes_service.

This example deploys the Teleport Kubernetes Service to Azure Container Instances and joins it to an example Teleport cluster.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 azurerm ~> 5.0 http ~> 3.0 random ~> 3.0 teleport ~> 18.11

Name Version azurerm ~> 5.0

Name Source Version agent ../.. n/a

Name Type azurerm_resource_group.example resource azurerm_client_config.this data source

No inputs.

Name Description teleport_kubernetes_service Kubernetes Service identity, deployment and logs location.

View the kubernetes_service example source code for the teleport-agent-azure module on GitHub.