Teleport Kubernetes Service Example
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This page lists the configuration fields in a usage example of the teleport-agent-azure Terraform module: kubernetes_service.
Deploy a Kubernetes Service in Azure
This example deploys the Teleport Kubernetes Service to Azure Container Instances and joins it to an example Teleport cluster.
Requirements
|Name
|Version
|terraform
|>= 1.5.7
|azurerm
|~> 5.0
|http
|~> 3.0
|random
|~> 3.0
|teleport
|~> 18.11
Providers
|Name
|Version
|azurerm
|~> 5.0
Modules
|Name
|Source
|Version
|agent
|../..
|n/a
Resources
|Name
|Type
|azurerm_resource_group.example
|resource
|azurerm_client_config.this
|data source
Inputs
No inputs.
Outputs
|Name
|Description
|teleport_kubernetes_service
|Kubernetes Service identity, deployment and logs location.
Source Code
View the kubernetes_service example source code for the teleport-agent-azure module on GitHub.
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/azure/examples/kubernetes_service/data.tf
################################################################################
data "azurerm_client_config" "this" {}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/azure/examples/kubernetes_service/main.tf
################################################################################
locals {
apply_azure_tags = {
owner = "my-name-or-email"
}
}
# Resource group for the Azure resources created by the module.
resource "azurerm_resource_group" "example" {
name = "resource-group-for-teleport-agents"
location = "spaincentral"
tags = local.apply_azure_tags
}
module "agent" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/agent/azure"
version = "~> 18.0"
teleport_proxy_public_addr = "example.teleport.sh:443"
teleport_discovery_group_name = "azure-prod"
# Enable managed updates
managed_updates_enabled = true
managed_updates_group = "default"
apply_azure_tags = local.apply_azure_tags
container_group_name = "teleport-kubernetes-service"
location = azurerm_resource_group.example.location
resource_group_name = azurerm_resource_group.example.name
kubernetes_service = {
enabled = true
resource_matcher_labels = {
"region" = ["*"]
"teleport.dev/cloud" = ["Azure"]
"subscription-id" = [data.azurerm_client_config.this.subscription_id]
"resource-group" = ["my-resource-group-with-aks-clusters"]
}
}
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/azure/examples/kubernetes_service/outputs.tf
################################################################################
output "teleport_kubernetes_service" {
description = "Kubernetes Service identity, deployment and logs location."
value = module.agent
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/azure/examples/kubernetes_service/providers.tf
################################################################################
provider "azurerm" {
features {}
}
provider "teleport" {
}
################################################################################
# teleport/agent/azure/examples/kubernetes_service/versions.tf
################################################################################
terraform {
required_version = ">= 1.5.7"
required_providers {
azurerm = {
source = "hashicorp/azurerm"
version = "~> 5.0"
}
http = {
source = "hashicorp/http"
version = "~> 3.0"
}
random = {
source = "hashicorp/random"
version = "~> 3.0"
}
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "~> 18.11"
}
}
}
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