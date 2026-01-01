Log In to OAuth-Protected MCP Servers
Some remote MCP servers require an OAuth access token issued by their own
authorization server, separate from your Teleport login. The
tsh mcp login
command runs the MCP authorization flow in your browser, stores the resulting
tokens on your workstation, and makes
tsh attach them to every request it
sends to that MCP server.
Teleport still authenticates you and enforces your roles, including which MCP tools you can call. The OAuth token only satisfies the MCP server itself.
How it works
When you run
tsh mcp login,
tsh first sends an unauthenticated MCP
initialize request to the server through Teleport. If the server accepts it,
no login is needed and the command exits. If the server answers with HTTP
401,
tsh continues:
- It finds the authorization server named in the MCP server's OAuth protected resource metadata, then reads that authorization server's metadata.
- It registers an OAuth client named
Teleport tshusing dynamic client registration, unless you supply a pre-registered client with
--client-id.
- It opens your browser to the provider's authorization page and listens on a
loopback callback address,
http://127.0.0.1:<port>/callbackby default, for the result. You have three minutes to finish authorizing.
- It exchanges the authorization code for tokens and saves them in
$TELEPORT_HOME/mcp/<proxy>/<user>/<cluster>/<name>.oauth.json, readable only by your user.
TELEPORT_HOMEdefaults to
~/.tsh.
Requests to the MCP server and its protected resource metadata travel through
the Teleport Application Service, so the MCP server does not need to be
reachable from your workstation. Requests to the authorization server go
directly from your workstation, or through the proxy set in
HTTPS_PROXY. The
authorization server must use HTTPS and resolve to public IP addresses;
tsh
refuses to contact OAuth endpoints on loopback, private, link-local, or other
non-public addresses.
After you log in,
tsh mcp connect and
tsh proxy mcp send the stored access
token in the
Authorization header. When the access token expires,
tsh
refreshes it. If the refresh fails,
tsh opens your browser to log in again
using the same client and redirect URI as your original login.
Stored credentials are bound to the MCP server's URI and to the authorization
server that issued them. If your Teleport administrator changes the URI of the
MCP server, run
tsh mcp login again.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v18.11.1 or higher) cluster accessible at a hostname with a valid TLS certificate. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tshclient.
Installing
tshclient
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tshclient must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"$TELEPORT_DOMAIN = "teleport.example.com:443"$TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version
- Mac/Linux
- Windows - Powershell
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tshclient:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tshclient:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tsh` client to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tsh` client in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tshclient. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
Connecting with TLS routing disabled
This guide's commands assume your Teleport cluster uses TLS routing (
proxy_listener_mode: multiplex), where the
tshclient reach every Teleport service through the Proxy Service's web address on port
443. If you're not sure whether this applies to your cluster, check with whoever manages it.
If your cluster uses separate listener ports instead, adjust ports as follows:
-
tshcommands (e.g.,
tsh login --proxy=...): continue using the Proxy Service web address on port
3080(or
443if behind a load balancer). Do not change these to port
3025.
-
Direct
tctlor Auth Service API commands: use port
3025for the Auth Service gRPC listener:tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3025
-
- An MCP server that uses streamable-HTTP transport, requires OAuth, and is enrolled in Teleport. See MCP Access with Streamable-HTTP MCP Server.
- A web browser on the machine where you run
tsh. If you run
tshover SSH, see Troubleshooting to finish the login in your local browser.
- HTTPS access from your workstation to the MCP server's OAuth authorization server.
Step 1/2. Log in to the MCP server
Log in to your Teleport cluster and find the name of the MCP server, assigning teleport.example.com to the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service and my_user to your Teleport username:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=my_usertsh mcp ls
Log in to the MCP server, replacing my-mcp-server with its name:
tsh mcp login my-mcp-serverRequesting scopes required by the MCP server: mcp:read mcp:writeRegistering OAuth client "Teleport tsh" for MCP server "my-mcp-server"...Opening browser for authorization. If it does not open, visit:
https://auth.example.com/authorize?client_id=...
Authorization complete. Tokens stored in /home/alice/.tsh/mcp/teleport.example.com/alice/teleport.example.com/my-mcp-server.oauth.json.MCP server "my-mcp-server" is ready — restart your MCP clients if already running.
Approve the request in your browser. When the browser shows "Login complete", return to the terminal.
Step 2/2. Connect your MCP client
Do not use your MCP client's built-in OAuth login for a Teleport MCP server,
and do not set an
Authorization header with
-H on
tsh mcp connect or
--header on
tsh mcp config. That header replaces the credentials stored by
tsh mcp login.
If your MCP client runs
tsh mcp connect, you are done. This is the setup that
tsh mcp config creates, and
tsh mcp connect uses the stored credentials
automatically. Restart the MCP client if it was already running. If you have not
configured your MCP client yet, follow Access MCP Servers with
Teleport.
Use
tsh proxy mcp only if your MCP client can't launch
tsh mcp connect and
must connect over streamable HTTP. Start it after you log in, or restart it if
it was already running:
tsh proxy mcp my-mcp-server -p 8888
Log out of an MCP server
Remove the stored credentials for one MCP server:
tsh mcp logout my-mcp-server
Omit the name to remove the credentials for every MCP server in the current
cluster.
tsh logout also removes MCP OAuth credentials along with your
Teleport credentials.
tsh mcp login flags
By default,
tsh mcp login needs no flags. Use them when the OAuth provider
does not support dynamic client registration or expects particular values.
|Flag
|Purpose
--client-id
|Uses an OAuth client that is already registered with the provider instead of registering a new one.
--client-secret
|Prompts for the secret of a confidential pre-registered client. Requires
--client-id. The secret is stored with the tokens so
tsh can refresh them.
--callback-port
|Listens on a fixed port, making the redirect URI
http://127.0.0.1:<port>/callback. Set it to match the redirect URI registered for your client.
--redirect-uri
|Sets the exact loopback redirect URI, such as
http://localhost:3118/callback. Use it when the registered redirect URI uses
localhost or another loopback address instead of
127.0.0.1. Cannot be combined with
--callback-port.
--oauth-scope
|Sets the OAuth scopes to request. Separate scopes with commas or spaces, or repeat the flag. Without it,
tsh requests the scopes named in the server's
401 challenge, then the scopes listed in its protected resource metadata.
--browser
|Set to
none to print the authorization URL instead of opening a browser.
To log in with a pre-registered client, register
http://127.0.0.1:3118/callback as a redirect URI with the
provider and run:
tsh mcp login my-mcp-server --client-id=client-id --callback-port=3118
If the client is registered with
http://localhost:3118/callback
instead, use
--redirect-uri:
tsh mcp login my-mcp-server --client-id=client-id --redirect-uri=http://localhost:3118/callback
Add
--client-secret to either command if the client is confidential.
tsh
prompts for the secret so it does not end up in your shell history.
Later refreshes and automatic logins reuse the client ID, secret, redirect URI, and scopes from this login, so you only pass these flags once.
Troubleshooting
Add
--debug to
tsh mcp login for more detail when a step fails.
The provider does not support dynamic client registration
The MCP server's OAuth provider does not support dynamic client registration.
The authorization server does not publish a registration endpoint. Register an
OAuth client with the provider, or use a client ID the provider publishes for
MCP clients, then log in with
--client-id and
--callback-port or
--redirect-uri as shown in
tsh mcp login flags.
The provider rejected the client registration
The MCP server's OAuth provider rejected the client registration.
Some providers only let an approved set of MCP clients register. Ask the
provider's administrator to approve Teleport or to issue a client ID, then log
in with
--client-id.
The provider reports a redirect URI mismatch
Providers compare the redirect URI exactly, including the port and whether the
host is
127.0.0.1 or
localhost. Without
--callback-port or
--redirect-uri,
tsh picks a random port, which a pre-registered client
usually does not allow. Find the redirect URI registered for your client and
pass it with
--redirect-uri, or pass its port with
--callback-port if it uses
127.0.0.1.
The login times out
timed out waiting for the browser authorization to complete
The browser did not reach the callback address within three minutes. This
happens when the browser runs on a different machine from
tsh, for example
when you run
tsh over SSH. The callback address is a loopback address on the
machine running
tsh, so forward a fixed port to it, replacing
remote-host with the machine where you run
tsh:
ssh -L 3118:127.0.0.1:3118 remote-hosttsh mcp login my-mcp-server --callback-port=3118 --browser=none
Open the printed authorization URL in your local browser.
The callback port is already in use
listen tcp 127.0.0.1:3118: bind: address already in use
Another process, often another
tsh mcp login, is listening on the callback
port. Stop that process or choose a different port. If you use a pre-registered
client, the new port must also be registered with the provider.
An OAuth endpoint uses a prohibited network address
OAuth authorization endpoint resolves to a prohibited network address
tsh only contacts authorization servers over HTTPS at public IP addresses.
Authorization servers on private networks or served over plain HTTP are not
supported.
The MCP client asks you to log in
Authentication with MCP server "my-mcp-server" is required or has expired. Run `tsh mcp login my-mcp-server` in a terminal, complete authorization in the browser, then retry the request.
MCP server "my-mcp-server" rejected the request with HTTP 401. Do not use the MCP client's built-in OAuth login for a Teleport endpoint.
tsh has no usable credentials for the MCP server, or could not refresh them
and could not open a browser to log in again. Run
tsh mcp login and retry the
request in your MCP client.
tsh says login is not required
MCP server "my-mcp-server" accepted an unauthenticated request, so OAuth login is not required.
The MCP server accepted an
initialize request without a token, so
tsh did
not start an OAuth flow. Connect to the server without logging in.
The MCP server does not use HTTP transport
MCP server "my-mcp-server" does not use HTTP transport; OAuth login only applies to HTTP MCP servers
tsh mcp login only applies to MCP servers enrolled with streamable-HTTP
transport, whose URI starts with
mcp+http:// or
mcp+https://. Stdio and SSE
MCP servers do not use MCP OAuth.