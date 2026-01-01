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Some remote MCP servers require an OAuth access token issued by their own authorization server, separate from your Teleport login. The tsh mcp login command runs the MCP authorization flow in your browser, stores the resulting tokens on your workstation, and makes tsh attach them to every request it sends to that MCP server.

Teleport still authenticates you and enforces your roles, including which MCP tools you can call. The OAuth token only satisfies the MCP server itself.

When you run tsh mcp login , tsh first sends an unauthenticated MCP initialize request to the server through Teleport. If the server accepts it, no login is needed and the command exits. If the server answers with HTTP 401 , tsh continues:

It finds the authorization server named in the MCP server's OAuth protected resource metadata, then reads that authorization server's metadata.

It registers an OAuth client named Teleport tsh using dynamic client registration, unless you supply a pre-registered client with --client-id .

using dynamic client registration, unless you supply a pre-registered client with . It opens your browser to the provider's authorization page and listens on a loopback callback address, http://127.0.0.1:<port>/callback by default, for the result. You have three minutes to finish authorizing.

by default, for the result. You have three minutes to finish authorizing. It exchanges the authorization code for tokens and saves them in $TELEPORT_HOME/mcp/<proxy>/<user>/<cluster>/<name>.oauth.json , readable only by your user. TELEPORT_HOME defaults to ~/.tsh .

Requests to the MCP server and its protected resource metadata travel through the Teleport Application Service, so the MCP server does not need to be reachable from your workstation. Requests to the authorization server go directly from your workstation, or through the proxy set in HTTPS_PROXY . The authorization server must use HTTPS and resolve to public IP addresses; tsh refuses to contact OAuth endpoints on loopback, private, link-local, or other non-public addresses.

After you log in, tsh mcp connect and tsh proxy mcp send the stored access token in the Authorization header. When the access token expires, tsh refreshes it. If the refresh fails, tsh opens your browser to log in again using the same client and redirect URI as your original login.

Stored credentials are bound to the MCP server's URI and to the authorization server that issued them. If your Teleport administrator changes the URI of the MCP server, run tsh mcp login again.

A running Teleport (v18.11.1 or higher) cluster accessible at a hostname with a valid TLS certificate. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tsh client. Installing tsh client Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tsh client must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tsh client: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tsh client: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tsh client. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install Connecting with TLS routing disabled This guide's commands assume your Teleport cluster uses TLS routing ( proxy_listener_mode: multiplex ), where the tsh client reach every Teleport service through the Proxy Service's web address on port 443 . If you're not sure whether this applies to your cluster, check with whoever manages it. If your cluster uses separate listener ports instead, adjust ports as follows: tsh commands (e.g., tsh login --proxy=... ): continue using the Proxy Service web address on port 3080 (or 443 if behind a load balancer). Do not change these to port 3025 . Direct tctl or Auth Service API commands : use port 3025 for the Auth Service gRPC listener: tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3025



An MCP server that uses streamable-HTTP transport, requires OAuth, and is enrolled in Teleport. See MCP Access with Streamable-HTTP MCP Server.

A web browser on the machine where you run tsh . If you run tsh over SSH, see Troubleshooting to finish the login in your local browser.

. If you run over SSH, see Troubleshooting to finish the login in your local browser. HTTPS access from your workstation to the MCP server's OAuth authorization server.

Log in to your Teleport cluster and find the name of the MCP server, assigning teleport.example.com to the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service and my_user to your Teleport username:

tsh login --proxy= teleport.example.com --user= my_user tsh mcp ls

Log in to the MCP server, replacing my-mcp-server with its name:

tsh mcp login my-mcp-server Requesting scopes required by the MCP server: mcp:read mcp:write Registering OAuth client "Teleport tsh" for MCP server "my-mcp-server"... Opening browser for authorization. If it does not open, visit:

https://auth.example.com/authorize?client_id=...

Authorization complete. Tokens stored in /home/alice/.tsh/mcp/teleport.example.com/alice/teleport.example.com/my-mcp-server.oauth.json. MCP server "my-mcp-server" is ready — restart your MCP clients if already running.

Approve the request in your browser. When the browser shows "Login complete", return to the terminal.

warning Do not use your MCP client's built-in OAuth login for a Teleport MCP server, and do not set an Authorization header with -H on tsh mcp connect or --header on tsh mcp config . That header replaces the credentials stored by tsh mcp login .

If your MCP client runs tsh mcp connect , you are done. This is the setup that tsh mcp config creates, and tsh mcp connect uses the stored credentials automatically. Restart the MCP client if it was already running. If you have not configured your MCP client yet, follow Access MCP Servers with Teleport.

Use tsh proxy mcp only if your MCP client can't launch tsh mcp connect and must connect over streamable HTTP. Start it after you log in, or restart it if it was already running:

tsh proxy mcp my-mcp-server -p 8888

Remove the stored credentials for one MCP server:

tsh mcp logout my-mcp-server

Omit the name to remove the credentials for every MCP server in the current cluster. tsh logout also removes MCP OAuth credentials along with your Teleport credentials.

By default, tsh mcp login needs no flags. Use them when the OAuth provider does not support dynamic client registration or expects particular values.

Flag Purpose --client-id Uses an OAuth client that is already registered with the provider instead of registering a new one. --client-secret Prompts for the secret of a confidential pre-registered client. Requires --client-id . The secret is stored with the tokens so tsh can refresh them. --callback-port Listens on a fixed port, making the redirect URI http://127.0.0.1:<port>/callback . Set it to match the redirect URI registered for your client. --redirect-uri Sets the exact loopback redirect URI, such as http://localhost:3118/callback . Use it when the registered redirect URI uses localhost or another loopback address instead of 127.0.0.1 . Cannot be combined with --callback-port . --oauth-scope Sets the OAuth scopes to request. Separate scopes with commas or spaces, or repeat the flag. Without it, tsh requests the scopes named in the server's 401 challenge, then the scopes listed in its protected resource metadata. --browser Set to none to print the authorization URL instead of opening a browser.

To log in with a pre-registered client, register http://127.0.0.1: 3118 /callback as a redirect URI with the provider and run:

tsh mcp login my-mcp-server --client-id= client-id --callback-port= 3118

If the client is registered with http://localhost: 3118 /callback instead, use --redirect-uri :

tsh mcp login my-mcp-server --client-id= client-id --redirect-uri=http://localhost: 3118 /callback

Add --client-secret to either command if the client is confidential. tsh prompts for the secret so it does not end up in your shell history.

Later refreshes and automatic logins reuse the client ID, secret, redirect URI, and scopes from this login, so you only pass these flags once.

Add --debug to tsh mcp login for more detail when a step fails.

The MCP server's OAuth provider does not support dynamic client registration.

The authorization server does not publish a registration endpoint. Register an OAuth client with the provider, or use a client ID the provider publishes for MCP clients, then log in with --client-id and --callback-port or --redirect-uri as shown in tsh mcp login flags.

The MCP server's OAuth provider rejected the client registration.

Some providers only let an approved set of MCP clients register. Ask the provider's administrator to approve Teleport or to issue a client ID, then log in with --client-id .

Providers compare the redirect URI exactly, including the port and whether the host is 127.0.0.1 or localhost . Without --callback-port or --redirect-uri , tsh picks a random port, which a pre-registered client usually does not allow. Find the redirect URI registered for your client and pass it with --redirect-uri , or pass its port with --callback-port if it uses 127.0.0.1 .

timed out waiting for the browser authorization to complete

The browser did not reach the callback address within three minutes. This happens when the browser runs on a different machine from tsh , for example when you run tsh over SSH. The callback address is a loopback address on the machine running tsh , so forward a fixed port to it, replacing remote-host with the machine where you run tsh :

ssh -L 3118 :127.0.0.1: 3118 remote-host tsh mcp login my-mcp-server --callback-port= 3118 --browser=none

Open the printed authorization URL in your local browser.

listen tcp 127.0.0.1:3118: bind: address already in use

Another process, often another tsh mcp login , is listening on the callback port. Stop that process or choose a different port. If you use a pre-registered client, the new port must also be registered with the provider.

OAuth authorization endpoint resolves to a prohibited network address

tsh only contacts authorization servers over HTTPS at public IP addresses. Authorization servers on private networks or served over plain HTTP are not supported.

Authentication with MCP server "my-mcp-server" is required or has expired. Run `tsh mcp login my-mcp-server` in a terminal, complete authorization in the browser, then retry the request.

MCP server "my-mcp-server" rejected the request with HTTP 401. Do not use the MCP client's built-in OAuth login for a Teleport endpoint.

tsh has no usable credentials for the MCP server, or could not refresh them and could not open a browser to log in again. Run tsh mcp login and retry the request in your MCP client.

MCP server "my-mcp-server" accepted an unauthenticated request, so OAuth login is not required.

The MCP server accepted an initialize request without a token, so tsh did not start an OAuth flow. Connect to the server without logging in.

MCP server "my-mcp-server" does not use HTTP transport; OAuth login only applies to HTTP MCP servers