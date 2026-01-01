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Configure Access for Linux Desktops Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This guide demonstrates how to configure Teleport to provide secure, audited access to Linux desktops running X11 desktop environments.

Linux desktop access is available for Teleport v18.11.0 and later.

The Teleport Linux Desktop Service runs directly on the Linux host you want to access. When a user connects, the service starts a virtual X11 display using Xvfb (X virtual framebuffer) and launches the user's chosen desktop environment inside it.

The Linux Desktop Service establishes a reverse tunnel to the Teleport Proxy Service, so only a single outbound connection from the host is required—no inbound firewall rules are needed.

Available desktop sessions are discovered from .desktop files in /usr/share/xsessions . You can restrict which sessions are offered using the xsessions.included and xsessions.excluded filters in the service configuration.

To complete the steps in this guide, verify your environment meets the following requirements:

A running Teleport cluster accessible at a hostname with a valid TLS certificate. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install Connecting with TLS routing disabled This guide's commands assume your Teleport cluster uses TLS routing ( proxy_listener_mode: multiplex ), where the tctl and tsh clients reach every Teleport service through the Proxy Service's web address on port 443 . If you're not sure whether this applies to your cluster, check with whoever manages it. If your cluster uses separate listener ports instead, adjust ports as follows: tsh commands (e.g., tsh login --proxy=... ): continue using the Proxy Service web address on port 3080 (or 443 if behind a load balancer). Do not change these to port 3025 . Direct tctl or Auth Service API commands : use port 3025 for the Auth Service gRPC listener: tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3025



A Linux host running an X11-compatible desktop environment with session definitions in /usr/share/xsessions .

Xvfb installed on the Linux host. Xvfb provides the virtual framebuffer that Teleport uses to render the desktop. Install it with your distribution's package manager: Debian/Ubuntu Fedora/RHEL/CentOS/Amazon Linux sudo apt-get install xvfb sudo dnf install xorg-x11-server-Xvfb Verify that Xvfb is available in PATH : sudo -i which Xvfb

Check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster and verify that you can run tctl and tsh commands using your current credentials. Assign teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username. Authenticate to your Teleport cluster. This depends on whether your shell is interactive or not. In an interactive shell: Run the following command. By default, this triggers a multi-factor authentication prompt: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status On non-interactive environments: If you are running tsh and tctl as an AI agent, in a CI/CD environment, or similar, make sure the TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE environment variable is assigned to a valid file path with credentials for your cluster. tsh and tctl read the file path from the environment variable and do not require a separate authentication step. If there is no identity file available, we recommend that you set up Machine ID to provision one automatically. When executing tctl commands with an identity file, you must pass the --auth-server flag to provide the Teleport Auth Service address, which is not included in the identity file. If you provide the Proxy Service address, tctl connects to the Proxy Service, which forwards traffic to and from the Teleport Auth Service. Update 443 to 3025 if you are contacting the Auth Service directly with tctl : tctl status --auth-server= teleport.example.com : 443 For tsh commands that read an identity file, you must pass the --proxy flag, which points tsh to the address of the Teleport Proxy Service: tsh status --proxy= teleport.example.com Ensure client commands can access your identity file. Replace path/to/identity/file with the path to your identity file: export TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE="${TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE:- path/to/identity/file }" Add the --auth-server or --proxy flags to all subsequent tctl and tsh commands. If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.



The Linux Desktop Service runs on the Linux host that users will connect to.

To configure the Linux Desktop Service:

Sign in to the Teleport cluster from your administrative workstation. Generate an invitation token for the Linux Desktop Service: tctl tokens add --type=linux_desktop --format=text > /tmp/token Copy /tmp/token to the target Linux host Verify that Teleport is installed on the Linux host: teleport version If Teleport isn't installed, follow the appropriate Installation instructions for your environment. Configure /etc/teleport.yaml on the Linux host: version: v3 teleport: nodename: linux-desktop.example.com proxy_server: teleport.example.com :443 auth_token: "/tmp/token" linux_desktop_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false Set proxy_server to the address of your Teleport cluster. (Optional) Add labels to the Linux Desktop Service. Labels are used to control which users can connect to this host. version: v3 teleport: nodename: linux-desktop.example.com proxy_server: teleport.example.com :443 auth_token: "/tmp/token" linux_desktop_service: enabled: true + labels: + datacenter: us-east + env: production (Optional) Filter the desktop sessions available to users. Teleport discovers available session types from .desktop files in /usr/share/xsessions . You can restrict which sessions are offered using regular expressions matched against the session name (the filename without the .desktop extension): linux_desktop_service: enabled: true + xsessions: + # Only expose GNOME, KDE, and XFCE sessions. + included: "^(gnome|kde|xfce4)$" + # Exclude classic or fallback variants. + excluded: ".*-classic$" The included pattern is applied first. If set, only sessions whose name matches the pattern are offered. The excluded pattern is applied next and removes sessions whose name matches it. Start the Teleport Linux Desktop Service. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Linux Desktop Service and whether your system supports systemd: Package Manager

TAR Archive

No systemd Configure the Teleport Linux Desktop Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Teleport Linux Desktop Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Linux Desktop Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Configure the Teleport Linux Desktop Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Teleport Linux Desktop Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Linux Desktop Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . On the host where you will run the Teleport Linux Desktop Service, start Teleport: sudo teleport start --config=/etc/teleport.yaml Teleport runs in the foreground and outputs logs for the services it is running.

Checkpoint: Verify the Linux Desktop Service is running Confirm that the Teleport Linux Desktop Service has started and connected to your cluster. Here are some troubleshooting tips: Check the service status: systemctl status teleport

Review logs for connection errors: sudo journalctl -u teleport

Verify that Xvfb is available in PATH : sudo -i which Xvfb If the command returns no output, Xvfb is not installed. See the Prerequisites section above for installation instructions.

Confirm that at least one .desktop file exists in /usr/share/xsessions : ls /usr/share/xsessions/

Ensure the token hasn't expired (tokens are valid for 60 minutes by default). You can reach out to our Slack community or customer support for help. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work

To access a Linux desktop, a Teleport user must have a role that grants the appropriate permissions.

To configure a role for Linux desktop access:

Sign in to the Teleport cluster from your administrative workstation. Create a linux-desktop-admins.yaml file to define a new role: kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: linux-desktop-admins spec: allow: linux_desktop_labels: "*": "*" linux_desktop_logins: [ "alice" ] In this file: Set linux_desktop_labels to specify which Linux desktops users assigned to this role can access. Use "*": "*" to allow access to all desktops, or specify labels to restrict access to desktops with matching labels.

to specify which Linux desktops users assigned to this role can access. Use to allow access to all desktops, or specify labels to restrict access to desktops with matching labels. Set linux_desktop_logins to the Linux user accounts that members of this role can connect as. The specified user must already exist on the Linux host. Apply the new role to your cluster: tctl create -f linux-desktop-admins.yaml tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit. Assign the linux-desktop-admins role to your Teleport user. The commands to run depend on how you authenticate to Teleport, that is, whether you have a local Teleport user, a single sign-on authentication connector, or a non-interactive user: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC

Non-Interactive Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},linux-desktop-admins" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding linux-desktop-admins to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - linux-desktop-admins Apply your changes by saving and closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding linux-desktop-admins to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - linux-desktop-admins Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding linux-desktop-admins to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - linux-desktop-admins Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. For non-interactive users such as AI agents and CI/CD runners, follow these steps. If you are using Machine ID to issue identity files to your user: Add the new role to your bot. Assign mybot to the name of the Machine ID bot that issues your certificate: tctl bots update mybot --add-roles linux-desktop-admins Force tbot to regenerate the certificate: pkill -HUP tbot The bot will also generate a certificate with the new role on its next renewal. Otherwise, update your user and regenerate your identity file: Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list. Make sure username is the Teleport user you want to assign the new role to. ROLES=$(tctl get user/ username --format=json | jq -r '.[].spec.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update username \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},linux-desktop-admins" Regenerate the identity file. Make sure path/to/identity/file corresponds to the correct output path: tctl auth sign \ --user= username \ --out= path/to/identity/file \ --overwrite

Now that the Linux Desktop Service is running and a role has been configured, you can connect to the Linux desktop from the Teleport Web UI or Teleport Connect.

To connect to a Linux desktop:

Sign in to the Teleport cluster using an account assigned the linux-desktop-admins role. Select Resources. Click Type, then select Desktops. Click Connect for the Linux desktop you want to access, then select the Linux user account to use for the connection. Teleport opens a remote desktop connection and starts recording the desktop session. When you are finished, click the More items menu, then click Disconnect. To view the recording, select Audit in the Teleport Web UI, then click Session Recordings.

Checkpoint: Verify Linux desktop access Confirm that you can connect to the Linux desktop and see the desktop environment. Here are some troubleshooting tips: Ensure your Teleport user is assigned the linux-desktop-admins role (or an equivalent role with Linux desktop permissions).

Verify that the Linux user account you selected exists on the host.

Confirm that Xvfb is installed and in PATH on the Linux host.

Check that at least one session type is available after applying your xsessions filters: review /usr/share/xsessions/ and compare against the included / excluded patterns in your configuration.

If the connection fails, review the Linux Desktop Service logs on the host: sudo journalctl -u teleport You can reach out to our Slack community or customer support for help. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work