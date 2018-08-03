Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on a Server
This guide demonstrates how to set up the Terraform provider for Teleport on a persistent Linux or macOS server.
This guide does not cover running the Terraform provider locally, or in temporary environments such as CI/CD and short-lived cloud VMs. If you are in one of those cases, please follow the dedicated guides:
This guide will setup Teleport Machine & Workload Identity on the server. Machine & Workload Identity provides identities to machines and services, rather than human users.
How it works
This setup relies on a Machine & Workload Identity daemon (
tbot) to join the Teleport cluster, obtain and refresh credentials for the
Terraform provider. The daemon stores its identity on the disk and refresh the terraform credentials, typically every
30 minutes.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"$TELEPORT_DOMAIN = "teleport.example.com:443"$TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version
- Mac/Linux
- Windows - Powershell
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
-
terraform version
Terraform v1.0.0
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.8.3
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
-
A Linux host that you wish to run the Teleport Terraform provider onto.
-
A Linux user on that host that you wish Terraform and
tbotto run as.
-
tbotinstalled on your server and joined to your Teleport cluster. Follow the
tbotdeployment guide for Linux.
Step 1/3. Configure RBAC
At this point,
tbot is installed and configured on the machine that will run Terraform.
Starting with 16.2, Teleport comes with a built-in role for the Terraform provider:
terraform-provider.
RBAC for versions before v16.2
On older versions you will need to create the Terraform role yourself.
Write the following
role.yaml manifest:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: terraform-provider
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
app_labels:
'*': '*'
node_labels:
'*': '*'
rules:
- resources:
- app
- cluster_auth_preference
- cluster_networking_config
- db
- device
- github
- login_rule
- oidc
- okta_import_rule
- role
- saml
- session_recording_config
- token
- trusted_cluster
- user
- access_list
- node
verbs: ['list','create','read','update','delete']
Use
tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.
Use the
tctl bots update command to add the role to the Bot. Replace
example
with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide.
tctl bots update example --add-roles terraform-provider
Step 2/3. Configure
tbot output
Now,
tbot needs to be configured with an output that will produce the
credentials needed by the Terraform provider. As the Terraform provider will be
accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is
identity.
For this guide, the
directory destination will be used. This will write these
credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can
be written to by the Linux user that
tbot runs as, and that it can be read by
the Linux user that Terraform will run as.
Modify your
tbot configuration to add an
identity output:
services:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
# For this guide, /opt/machine-id is used as the destination directory.
# You may wish to customize this. Multiple outputs cannot share the same
# destination.
path: /opt/machine-id
Apply your configuration. The command to execute depends on how you are running
tbot.
If you are running
tbot as a background service, execute the following
command, which instructs
tbot to reload its configuration:
sudo systemctl reload tbot
If you are running
tbot in one-shot mode, before you attempt to access
your target resource later, you must execute
tbot, pointing it to the location of its
configuration file (
/etc/tbot.yaml in the example below):
tbot start -c /etc/tbot.yaml
You should now see an
identity file under
/opt/machine-id. This contains
the private key and signed certificates needed by the Terraform provider to
authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service.
Step 3/3. Run Terraform
Start by creating a new Terraform working directory:
mkdir ./my-terraform && cd ./my-terraformterraform init
In order to configure the Teleport Terraform provider to use the credentials
output by Machine & Workload Identity, we use the
identity_file_path option.
In this directory, create
main.tf:
terraform {
required_providers {
teleport = {
version = "18.8.3"
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
}
}
}
provider "teleport" {
# Replace with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Service.
addr = "teleport.example.com:443"
# Replace with the directory configured in the identity output in the
# previous step.
identity_file_path = "/opt/machine-id/identity"
}
# We must create a test role, if we don't declare resources, Terraform won't try to
# connect to Teleport and we won't be able to validate the setup.
resource "teleport_role" "terraform-test" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "terraform-test"
description = "Example role created by Terraform"
}
spec = {
# This role does nothing as it is an example role.
allow = {}
}
}
Replace
teleport.example.com:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy
Service or Auth Service. If you modified the destination directory from
/opt/machine-id, then this should also be replaced.
Now, execute Terraform to test the configuration:
terraform initterraform planterraform apply
Check your Teleport cluster, ensuring the role has been created:
tctl get role/terraform-test
Next steps
- Explore the Terraform provider resource reference to discover what can be configured with the Teleport Terraform provider.
- Read the tbot configuration reference to explore
all the available
tbotconfiguration options.