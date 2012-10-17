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Example for discovering AWS resources in all accounts under an organization Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/aws/examples/organization

Configuration in this directory creates AWS and Teleport resources necessary for Teleport to discover resources in multiple AWS accounts under the same Organization.

Currently, only EC2 discovery is supported when doing organization-wide discovery.

Run Terraform with credentials from the AWS Organization management account or a delegated administrator account. The Discovery Service and Auth Service must use credentials from one of these accounts to call the required AWS Organizations APIs.

After applying, you have to manually create an IAM Role in each target account using the details provided in the aws_child_account_iam_role_template output, which you can get by running terraform output . When the root or * is included, this also includes the management or delegated administrator account.

Use the following template, obtained from terraform output , to create the IAM role in each target account.

{ "aws_child_account_iam_role_template" = { "assume_role_policy" = <<-EOT { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam::<aws-root-account-id>:role/teleport-discovery-<timestamp>" }, "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "aws:PrincipalOrgID" : "<aws-organization-id>" } } } ] } EOT "policy" = <<-EOT { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "ssm:SendCommand" , "ssm:ListCommandInvocations" , "ssm:GetCommandInvocation" , "ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation" , "ec2:DescribeInstances" , "account:ListRegions" ], "Resource" : "*" } ] } EOT "role_name" = "teleport-organization-discovery-child-account-role" } }

When not using the AWS OIDC integration, you also have to create two extra IAM Roles in a management or delegated administrator account:

teleport_organization_account_enumeration_iam_role_template : must be accessible from the Discovery Service and is used to enumerate all the accounts under the Organization and to assume the role created in each target account.

: must be accessible from the Discovery Service and is used to enumerate all the accounts under the Organization and to assume the role created in each target account. teleport_organization_join_validation_iam_role_template : must be accessible from the Auth Service and is used to accept join attempts from target EC2 instances.

You must also set aws_organization_discovery_iam_principal_arn to the ARN of the AWS IAM principal used by the Discovery Service. The child account IAM role template uses this ARN in its trust policy.

You can get the role details by running terraform output .

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 aws >= 5.0 teleport >= 18.8.3 tls >= 4.0

No providers.

Name Source Version aws_discovery ../.. n/a

No resources.

No inputs.