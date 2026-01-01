Identity Security from the Command Line
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Teleport Identity Security exposes several
tctl commands for querying Access
Graph data directly from your terminal: security detections, identity activity
logs, access-path changes to crown jewels, and identity access review. Use them
to script investigations, feed automation, and work without leaving the shell.
How it works
These commands query Teleport Access Graph through the Teleport Proxy Service,
using the credentials from your current
tsh session.
Prerequisites
- A Teleport Enterprise cluster v18.11.0 or later with Identity Security enabled.
- Access Graph running. Teleport Enterprise Cloud manages Access Graph for you. For self-hosted clusters, follow the Docker or Helm deployment guide. Each command requires a minimum Access Graph version, noted on its page.
tctlinstalled locally. See Installation.
- A logged-in session created with
tsh login, or a Teleport identity file passed with
tctl -i <identity-file> --auth-server <proxy-or-auth-addr>.
- A Teleport user with a role that allows the
listand
readverbs on the
access_graphresource. The preset
editorrole has the required permissions by default.
Get started
Log in to your cluster, then run any Identity Security command:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alicetctl detections ls
Commands
|Command
|What it does
|In the Web UI
tctl detections *
|Investigate security detections and anomalies.
|Alerts
tctl investigate *
|Search and explore Identity Security activity logs.
|Investigate
tctl access-changes
|Monitor access-path changes to crown jewels.
|Crown Jewels
tctl access-review
|Review which identities can access which resources.
|Access Graph
* Requires Identity Activity Center.
Next steps
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