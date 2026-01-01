Version: 18.x

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Identity Security from the Command Line Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

Identity Security is available only with Teleport Enterprise.

Teleport Identity Security exposes several tctl commands for querying Access Graph data directly from your terminal: security detections, identity activity logs, access-path changes to crown jewels, and identity access review. Use them to script investigations, feed automation, and work without leaving the shell.

These commands query Teleport Access Graph through the Teleport Proxy Service, using the credentials from your current tsh session.

A Teleport Enterprise cluster v18.11.0 or later with Identity Security enabled.

Access Graph running. Teleport Enterprise Cloud manages Access Graph for you. For self-hosted clusters, follow the Docker or Helm deployment guide. Each command requires a minimum Access Graph version, noted on its page.

tctl installed locally. See Installation.

installed locally. See Installation. A logged-in session created with tsh login , or a Teleport identity file passed with tctl -i <identity-file> --auth-server <proxy-or-auth-addr> .

, or a Teleport identity file passed with . A Teleport user with a role that allows the list and read verbs on the access_graph resource. The preset editor role has the required permissions by default.

Log in to your cluster, then run any Identity Security command:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tctl detections ls

* Requires Identity Activity Center.