Monitor Access-Path Changes from the CLI

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Identity Security is available only with Teleport Enterprise.

tctl access-changes reports changes to the access paths that lead to your Crown Jewels — the most sensitive users and resources you have marked for monitoring. Use it to review how access to those resources has shifted over time.

See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.24.0 or later. You must also have marked at least one resource as a crown jewel; see Crown Jewels.

Start by listing recent changes. With no filters, ls returns the most recent changes across all of your crown jewels, newest first, with the affected node and when the change was recorded:

tctl access-changes ls

On a busy cluster this list can be long. Narrow it with a free-text search or structured filters — for example, to focus on a single source or resource kind:

tctl access-changes ls --search=payments tctl access-changes ls --kind=resource --source=AWS

Use --filter to combine axes. Comma-separated pairs within one --filter are AND'd; repeat --filter to OR the groups:

tctl access-changes ls --filter kind=resource,source=AWS --filter type=teleport_user

Flag Description --search Free-text search term. --filter Comma-separated key=value pairs (keys: type , kind , source ). Pairs within one --filter are AND'd; repeat to OR. --type Origin type (e.g. aws_s3 , teleport_user ). Repeatable; OR'd. --kind identity or resource . Repeatable; OR'd. --source AWS , Entra , Gitlab , Okta , TELEPORT . Repeatable; OR'd. --limit Maximum changes to return ( 0 for unlimited). Default: 100 . --format text , json , yaml .

Each row in tctl access-changes ls has a Change ID — a UUID identifying one recorded change to a crown jewel's access paths. Pass that ID to get to see the affected node and the full diff of what changed:

tctl access-changes get f4d760fe-809e-45fc-afa7-bdce1d6e8a86

The output first identifies the affected node (the crown jewel), then lists the graph operations that make up the change — one row per added or removed node and edge, with the operation ( add / remove ), the entity type, and a human-readable name. Reading the diff tells you which grantor, role, or membership shifted the access path, so you can decide whether the change is expected.