Monitor Access-Path Changes from the CLI
tctl access-changes reports changes to the access paths that lead to your
Crown Jewels — the most sensitive users and
resources you have marked for monitoring. Use it to review how access to those
resources has shifted over time.
Prerequisites
See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.24.0 or later. You must also have marked at least one resource as a crown jewel; see Crown Jewels.
List access changes
Start by listing recent changes. With no filters,
ls returns the most recent
changes across all of your crown jewels, newest first, with the affected node
and when the change was recorded:
tctl access-changes ls
On a busy cluster this list can be long. Narrow it with a free-text search or structured filters — for example, to focus on a single source or resource kind:
tctl access-changes ls --search=paymentstctl access-changes ls --kind=resource --source=AWS
Use
--filter to combine axes. Comma-separated pairs within one
--filter are
AND'd; repeat
--filter to OR the groups:
tctl access-changes ls --filter kind=resource,source=AWS --filter type=teleport_user
|Flag
|Description
--search
|Free-text search term.
--filter
|Comma-separated
key=value pairs (keys:
type,
kind,
source). Pairs within one
--filter are AND'd; repeat to OR.
--type
|Origin type (e.g.
aws_s3,
teleport_user). Repeatable; OR'd.
--kind
identity or
resource. Repeatable; OR'd.
--source
AWS,
Entra,
Gitlab,
Okta,
TELEPORT. Repeatable; OR'd.
--limit
|Maximum changes to return (
0 for unlimited). Default:
100.
--format
text,
json,
yaml.
Inspect a change
Each row in
tctl access-changes ls has a
Change ID — a UUID identifying one
recorded change to a crown jewel's access paths. Pass that ID to
get to see
the affected node and the full diff of what changed:
tctl access-changes get f4d760fe-809e-45fc-afa7-bdce1d6e8a86
The output first identifies the affected node (the crown jewel), then lists the
graph operations that make up the change — one row per added or removed node and
edge, with the operation (
add/
remove), the entity type, and a human-readable
name. Reading the diff tells you which grantor, role, or membership shifted the
access path, so you can decide whether the change is expected.
Next steps
Troubleshooting
No changes found
tctl access-changes only reports paths to resources marked as crown jewels.
Confirm you have configured crown jewels and that access to them has changed in
the period you are reviewing. See Crown Jewels.