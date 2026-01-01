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Version: 18.x

Monitor Access-Path Changes from the CLI

Report an Issue

tctl access-changes reports changes to the access paths that lead to your Crown Jewels — the most sensitive users and resources you have marked for monitoring. Use it to review how access to those resources has shifted over time.

Prerequisites

See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.24.0 or later. You must also have marked at least one resource as a crown jewel; see Crown Jewels.

List access changes

Start by listing recent changes. With no filters, ls returns the most recent changes across all of your crown jewels, newest first, with the affected node and when the change was recorded:

tctl access-changes ls

On a busy cluster this list can be long. Narrow it with a free-text search or structured filters — for example, to focus on a single source or resource kind:

tctl access-changes ls --search=payments
tctl access-changes ls --kind=resource --source=AWS

Use --filter to combine axes. Comma-separated pairs within one --filter are AND'd; repeat --filter to OR the groups:

tctl access-changes ls --filter kind=resource,source=AWS --filter type=teleport_user
FlagDescription
--searchFree-text search term.
--filterComma-separated key=value pairs (keys: type, kind, source). Pairs within one --filter are AND'd; repeat to OR.
--typeOrigin type (e.g. aws_s3, teleport_user). Repeatable; OR'd.
--kindidentity or resource. Repeatable; OR'd.
--sourceAWS, Entra, Gitlab, Okta, TELEPORT. Repeatable; OR'd.
--limitMaximum changes to return (0 for unlimited). Default: 100.
--formattext, json, yaml.

Inspect a change

Each row in tctl access-changes ls has a Change ID — a UUID identifying one recorded change to a crown jewel's access paths. Pass that ID to get to see the affected node and the full diff of what changed:

tctl access-changes get f4d760fe-809e-45fc-afa7-bdce1d6e8a86

The output first identifies the affected node (the crown jewel), then lists the graph operations that make up the change — one row per added or removed node and edge, with the operation (add/remove), the entity type, and a human-readable name. Reading the diff tells you which grantor, role, or membership shifted the access path, so you can decide whether the change is expected.

Next steps

Troubleshooting

No changes found

tctl access-changes only reports paths to resources marked as crown jewels. Confirm you have configured crown jewels and that access to them has changed in the period you are reviewing. See Crown Jewels.