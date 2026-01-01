Investigate Detections from the CLI

Version: 18.x

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Identity Security is available only with Teleport Enterprise.

tctl detections lists and inspects the security detections and anomalies that Teleport Identity Security raises across your infrastructure — the same detections shown in the Web UI under Alerts.

See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.28.0 or later, and Identity Activity Center.

By default tctl detections ls shows open ( in_progress , triaged ) detections from the last 30 days:

tctl detections ls

Filter by status, severity, and source, and widen the window:

tctl detections ls --severity=high --severity=critical --status=in_progress --from=7d

Add --detailed for extra columns, or emit JSON/YAML for automation:

tctl detections ls --detailed tctl detections ls --format=json --limit=25

Flag Description --status Filter by status: in_progress , triaged , resolved , closed . Repeatable. Default: in_progress , triaged . --severity Filter by severity: low , medium , high , critical . Repeatable. --source Filter by detection source. Repeatable. --type Filter by detection type. Repeatable. --from , --to Time window. Accepts RFC3339, YYYY-MM-DD , or durations like 24h , 7d . Default: 30d to now . --detailed Include extra columns in text output. --limit Maximum detections to return. Default: 100 . --format Output format: text , json , yaml .

Once ls surfaces a detection worth investigating, copy its ID from the ID column and pass it to get to see the full detail — description, mitigation steps, related log entries, and status-change history:

tctl detections get 6f6cf1ce-6d1e-4f9e-8f1a-2f7c9b0f1e23

Follow the related log entries into tctl investigate to trace the surrounding activity.

tctl detections get expects a detection UUID, as shown in the ID column of tctl detections ls . Copy the ID from the list output.