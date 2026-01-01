Investigate Detections from the CLI
tctl detections lists and inspects the security detections and anomalies that
Teleport Identity Security raises across your infrastructure — the same
detections shown in the Web UI under Alerts.
Prerequisites
See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.28.0 or later, and Identity Activity Center.
List detections
By default
tctl detections ls shows open (
in_progress,
triaged)
detections from the last 30 days:
tctl detections ls
Filter by status, severity, and source, and widen the window:
tctl detections ls --severity=high --severity=critical --status=in_progress --from=7d
Add
--detailed for extra columns, or emit JSON/YAML for automation:
tctl detections ls --detailedtctl detections ls --format=json --limit=25
|Flag
|Description
--status
|Filter by status:
in_progress,
triaged,
resolved,
closed. Repeatable. Default:
in_progress,
triaged.
--severity
|Filter by severity:
low,
medium,
high,
critical. Repeatable.
--source
|Filter by detection source. Repeatable.
--type
|Filter by detection type. Repeatable.
--from,
--to
|Time window. Accepts RFC3339,
YYYY-MM-DD, or durations like
24h,
7d. Default:
30d to
now.
--detailed
|Include extra columns in text output.
--limit
|Maximum detections to return. Default:
100.
--format
|Output format:
text,
json,
yaml.
Inspect a detection
Once
ls surfaces a detection worth investigating, copy its ID from the
ID
column and pass it to
get to see the full detail — description, mitigation
steps, related log entries, and status-change history:
tctl detections get 6f6cf1ce-6d1e-4f9e-8f1a-2f7c9b0f1e23
Follow the related log entries into
tctl investigate to trace the surrounding activity.
Next steps
Troubleshooting
invalid detection id
tctl detections get expects a detection UUID, as shown in the
ID column of
tctl detections ls. Copy the ID from the list output.
No detections found
Widen
--from/
--to, relax
--status (open detections only by default), or
remove severity and source filters. An empty result means nothing matched the
filter in the window, not that detections are unavailable.