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Version: 18.x

Investigate Detections from the CLI

Report an Issue

tctl detections lists and inspects the security detections and anomalies that Teleport Identity Security raises across your infrastructure — the same detections shown in the Web UI under Alerts.

Prerequisites

See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.28.0 or later, and Identity Activity Center.

List detections

By default tctl detections ls shows open (in_progress, triaged) detections from the last 30 days:

tctl detections ls

Filter by status, severity, and source, and widen the window:

tctl detections ls --severity=high --severity=critical --status=in_progress --from=7d

Add --detailed for extra columns, or emit JSON/YAML for automation:

tctl detections ls --detailed
tctl detections ls --format=json --limit=25
FlagDescription
--statusFilter by status: in_progress, triaged, resolved, closed. Repeatable. Default: in_progress, triaged.
--severityFilter by severity: low, medium, high, critical. Repeatable.
--sourceFilter by detection source. Repeatable.
--typeFilter by detection type. Repeatable.
--from, --toTime window. Accepts RFC3339, YYYY-MM-DD, or durations like 24h, 7d. Default: 30d to now.
--detailedInclude extra columns in text output.
--limitMaximum detections to return. Default: 100.
--formatOutput format: text, json, yaml.

Inspect a detection

Once ls surfaces a detection worth investigating, copy its ID from the ID column and pass it to get to see the full detail — description, mitigation steps, related log entries, and status-change history:

tctl detections get 6f6cf1ce-6d1e-4f9e-8f1a-2f7c9b0f1e23

Follow the related log entries into tctl investigate to trace the surrounding activity.

Next steps

Troubleshooting

invalid detection id

tctl detections get expects a detection UUID, as shown in the ID column of tctl detections ls. Copy the ID from the list output.

No detections found

Widen --from/--to, relax --status (open detections only by default), or remove severity and source filters. An empty result means nothing matched the filter in the window, not that detections are unavailable.