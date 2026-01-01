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Version: 18.x

Investigate Activity from the CLI

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tctl investigate searches the identity activity logs that Teleport Identity Security aggregates from Teleport and your integrations — the same data behind the Web UI Investigate view. Use it to trace who did what, from where, and when.

Prerequisites

See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.28.0 or later, and Identity Activity Center.

Explore with facets

A typical investigation starts broad and narrows: survey the shape of the data with facets, decide what to filter on, then pull the matching events.

Running tctl investigate returns events plus a facet summary of the matching data. To narrow a broad search before pulling events, ask for facets only:

tctl investigate --from=24h --facets-only

Facets show the top values for each field (user, event type, resource, source, IP, and more) so you can see what to filter on next.

Filter with structured flags

Combine repeatable include filters; prefix any with exclude- to negate:

tctl investigate [email protected] --status=failure --from=7d
tctl investigate --event-type=session.start --exclude-source=okta
FlagDescription
--userUser (email for users, ID for bots). Repeatable.
--event-typeEvent type, e.g. session.start. Repeatable.
--resource, --resource-kindTarget resource and kind (ssh, kube, …). Repeatable.
--statussuccess or failure. Repeatable.
--sourceEvent source. Repeatable.
--ip, --country, --city, --regionOrigin filters. Repeatable.
--from, --toTime window. Default: 1d to now.
--limit, --orderCap results (default 100) and order by time (asc/desc).
--all-facets, --show-unmatchedExpand facet output.
--formattext, json, yaml.

Every structured flag has an --exclude-<flag> counterpart. For the complete list (AWS, GitHub, Okta, Teleport-cluster, token, and user-agent filters), see the CLI reference.

Run a raw query

For expressions the structured flags cannot build, pass a raw Lucene query. --query is mutually exclusive with the structured filter flags:

tctl investigate --query 'identity_id:"[email protected]" AND NOT status:"failure"'

Preview the query a set of flags would build without contacting the backend:

tctl investigate [email protected] --status=failure --print-query

Filter by location

Restrict results to a radius (kilometers) around a point. All three geo flags are required together:

tctl investigate --latitude=37.8044 --longitude=-122.2712 --radius=25

Use tctl investigate with an AI agent

tip

To let an AI agent drive this command, install the matching Agent Skill:

npx skills add https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/skills/teleport-investigate

Next steps

Troubleshooting

--query is mutually exclusive with structured filter flags

Use either --query or the structured flags (--user, --event-type, …), not both. Remove the flags the error lists, or fold them into the raw query.

geo filter requires all of --latitude, --longitude, and --radius

A location filter needs all three flags. Supply the missing one, or drop all three to search without a location filter.