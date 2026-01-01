Investigate Activity from the CLI
tctl investigate searches the identity activity logs that Teleport Identity
Security aggregates from Teleport and your integrations — the same data behind
the Web UI Investigate view. Use it to trace who did
what, from where, and when.
Prerequisites
See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.28.0 or later, and Identity Activity Center.
Explore with facets
A typical investigation starts broad and narrows: survey the shape of the data with facets, decide what to filter on, then pull the matching events.
Running
tctl investigate returns events plus a facet summary of the matching
data. To narrow a broad search before pulling events, ask for facets only:
tctl investigate --from=24h --facets-only
Facets show the top values for each field (user, event type, resource, source, IP, and more) so you can see what to filter on next.
Filter with structured flags
Combine repeatable include filters; prefix any with
exclude- to negate:
tctl investigate [email protected] --status=failure --from=7dtctl investigate --event-type=session.start --exclude-source=okta
|Flag
|Description
--user
|User (email for users, ID for bots). Repeatable.
--event-type
|Event type, e.g.
session.start. Repeatable.
--resource,
--resource-kind
|Target resource and kind (
ssh,
kube, …). Repeatable.
--status
success or
failure. Repeatable.
--source
|Event source. Repeatable.
--ip,
--country,
--city,
--region
|Origin filters. Repeatable.
--from,
--to
|Time window. Default:
1d to
now.
--limit,
--order
|Cap results (default
100) and order by time (
asc/
desc).
--all-facets,
--show-unmatched
|Expand facet output.
--format
text,
json,
yaml.
Every structured flag has an
--exclude-<flag> counterpart. For the complete
list (AWS, GitHub, Okta, Teleport-cluster, token, and user-agent filters), see
the CLI reference.
Run a raw query
For expressions the structured flags cannot build, pass a raw Lucene query.
--query is mutually exclusive with the structured filter flags:
Preview the query a set of flags would build without contacting the backend:
Filter by location
Restrict results to a radius (kilometers) around a point. All three geo flags are required together:
tctl investigate --latitude=37.8044 --longitude=-122.2712 --radius=25
Use tctl investigate with an AI agent
To let an AI agent drive this command, install the matching Agent Skill:
npx skills add https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/skills/teleport-investigate
Next steps
Troubleshooting
--query is mutually exclusive with structured filter flags
Use either
--query or the structured flags (
--user,
--event-type, …), not
both. Remove the flags the error lists, or fold them into the raw query.
geo filter requires all of --latitude, --longitude, and --radius
A location filter needs all three flags. Supply the missing one, or drop all three to search without a location filter.