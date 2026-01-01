Investigate Activity from the CLI

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Identity Security is available only with Teleport Enterprise.

tctl investigate searches the identity activity logs that Teleport Identity Security aggregates from Teleport and your integrations — the same data behind the Web UI Investigate view. Use it to trace who did what, from where, and when.

See Identity Security from the Command Line for the shared prerequisites and how the CLI authenticates to Access Graph. This command requires Access Graph v1.28.0 or later, and Identity Activity Center.

A typical investigation starts broad and narrows: survey the shape of the data with facets, decide what to filter on, then pull the matching events.

Running tctl investigate returns events plus a facet summary of the matching data. To narrow a broad search before pulling events, ask for facets only:

tctl investigate --from=24h --facets-only

Facets show the top values for each field (user, event type, resource, source, IP, and more) so you can see what to filter on next.

Combine repeatable include filters; prefix any with exclude- to negate:

Flag Description --user User (email for users, ID for bots). Repeatable. --event-type Event type, e.g. session.start . Repeatable. --resource , --resource-kind Target resource and kind ( ssh , kube , …). Repeatable. --status success or failure . Repeatable. --source Event source. Repeatable. --ip , --country , --city , --region Origin filters. Repeatable. --from , --to Time window. Default: 1d to now . --limit , --order Cap results (default 100 ) and order by time ( asc / desc ). --all-facets , --show-unmatched Expand facet output. --format text , json , yaml .

Every structured flag has an --exclude-<flag> counterpart. For the complete list (AWS, GitHub, Okta, Teleport-cluster, token, and user-agent filters), see the CLI reference.

For expressions the structured flags cannot build, pass a raw Lucene query. --query is mutually exclusive with the structured filter flags:

Preview the query a set of flags would build without contacting the backend:

Restrict results to a radius (kilometers) around a point. All three geo flags are required together:

tctl investigate --latitude=37.8044 --longitude=-122.2712 --radius=25

tip To let an AI agent drive this command, install the matching Agent Skill: npx skills add https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/skills/teleport-investigate

Use either --query or the structured flags ( --user , --event-type , …), not both. Remove the flags the error lists, or fold them into the raw query.

A location filter needs all three flags. Supply the missing one, or drop all three to search without a location filter.