GCP Database Discovery
After you complete this guide, Teleport will automatically discover and register Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL and MySQL instances and proxy connections to them. Configure Teleport RBAC and database privileges separately.
For manual enrollment guides, including Cloud Spanner and AlloyDB, see Enroll Google Cloud Databases.
How it works
Teleport database auto-discovery involves two components:
- The Teleport Discovery Service that watches for new databases or
changes to previously discovered databases.
It dynamically registers each discovered database as a
dbresource in your Teleport cluster. It does not need connectivity to the databases it discovers.
- The Teleport Database Service that monitors the dynamic
dbresources registered by the Discovery Service. It proxies communications between users and the database.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster accessible at a hostname with a valid TLS certificate. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"$TELEPORT_DOMAIN = "teleport.example.com:443"$TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version
- Mac/Linux
- Windows - Powershell
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
Connecting with TLS routing disabled
This guide's commands assume your Teleport cluster uses TLS routing (
proxy_listener_mode: multiplex), where the
tctland
tshclients reach every Teleport service through the Proxy Service's web address on port
443. If you're not sure whether this applies to your cluster, check with whoever manages it.
If your cluster uses separate listener ports instead, adjust ports as follows:
-
tshcommands (e.g.,
tsh login --proxy=...): continue using the Proxy Service web address on port
3080(or
443if behind a load balancer). Do not change these to port
3025.
-
Direct
tctlor Auth Service API commands: use port
3025for the Auth Service gRPC listener:tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:3025
-
- A Google Cloud project with one or more Cloud SQL instances.
- Permission to create service accounts and grant IAM roles in that project.
- A host to run the Teleport Discovery Service.
- A host, such as a Compute Engine instance, to run the Teleport Database Service. The host must be able to reach your Cloud SQL instances over their public IP, private IP (PSA), or Private Service Connect endpoint; the Discovery Service does not need connectivity to your instances. For the requirements of each option, such as authorized networks for public IP, see Choose how to connect to Cloud SQL in the Google Cloud documentation.
- Both hosts must be able to reach the Teleport Proxy and Google Cloud APIs over HTTPS.
- A Google Cloud service account for the Discovery Service,
granted the
predefined
Cloud SQL Viewer
role (
roles/cloudsql.viewer).
- A Google Cloud service account for the Database Service,
granted the
predefined
Cloud SQL Client
role (
roles/cloudsql.client).
- Each host must be able to authenticate to Google Cloud as its service account using Application Default Credentials.
- Check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster and verify that you can run
tctland
tshcommands using your current credentials.
-
Assign teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username.
-
Authenticate to your Teleport cluster. This depends on whether your shell is interactive or not.
In an interactive shell: Run the following command. By default, this triggers a multi-factor authentication prompt:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.11.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
On non-interactive environments: If you are running
tshand
tctlas an AI agent, in a CI/CD environment, or similar, make sure the
TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILEenvironment variable is assigned to a valid file path with credentials for your cluster.
tshand
tctlread the file path from the environment variable and do not require a separate authentication step. If there is no identity file available, we recommend that you set up Machine ID to provision one automatically.
When executing
tctlcommands with an identity file, you must pass the
--auth-serverflag to provide the Teleport Auth Service address, which is not included in the identity file. If you provide the Proxy Service address,
tctlconnects to the Proxy Service, which forwards traffic to and from the Teleport Auth Service. Update 443 to
3025if you are contacting the Auth Service directly with
tctl:tctl status --auth-server=teleport.example.com:443
For
tshcommands that read an identity file, you must pass the
--proxyflag, which points
tshto the address of the Teleport Proxy Service:tsh status --proxy=teleport.example.com
Ensure client commands can access your identity file. Replace path/to/identity/file with the path to your identity file:export TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE="${TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE:-path/to/identity/file}"
Add the
--auth-serveror
--proxyflags to all subsequent
tctland
tshcommands.
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
-
Step 1/6. Install Teleport
Install Teleport on the host or hosts that will run the Teleport Discovery Service and Teleport Database Service.
To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Remove any existing Teleport binaries on your system:sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/{tsh,teleport,tctl,tbot,fdpass-teleport,teleport-update}
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 2/6. Deploy the Discovery Service
Create a Teleport config file
The following configuration uses a shared-secret join token. If you run the Discovery Service on a Google Compute Engine VM, you can instead use the GCP join method to join without a shared secret.
Create a
teleport.yaml config file on the host that will run the Discovery
Service:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: "gcp-prod"
This enables the
discovery_service and joins it to your Teleport cluster.
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
Generate a join token
The Discovery Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Discovery Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Start the Discovery Service
Start the Discovery Service. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service and whether your system supports systemd:
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
- No systemd
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, start Teleport:
sudo teleport start --config=/etc/teleport.yaml
Teleport runs in the foreground and outputs logs for the services it is running.
Step 3/6. Configure Cloud SQL discovery
Create a file named
discovery-cloudsql.yaml with the same
discovery_group
you configured above:
kind: discovery_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: discovery-cloudsql
spec:
discovery_group: "gcp-prod"
gcp:
- types: ["cloudsql"]
# The Google Cloud projects to search. Use ["*"] to search every project
# the Discovery Service service account can access.
project_ids: ["my-project"]
# The Google Cloud regions to search. Use ["*"] to search all regions.
# For Cloud SQL, locations must be regions (e.g. "us-central1"), not zones.
locations: ["us-central1"]
# Optional selector matched against imported user labels and Cloud SQL
# metadata such as engine, region, and endpoint type. Defaults to a
# wildcard that matches every instance.
labels:
"*": "*"
Create the
discovery_config:
tctl create -f discovery-cloudsql.yaml
Discovery runs every five minutes by default, so matching instances can take up
to five minutes to appear as Teleport
db resources. The Discovery Service
skips instances that are unsupported or unavailable or that expose no usable
connection endpoint.
Step 4/6. List registered databases
At this stage,
tctl get db lists discovered database resources. A database
appears in
tsh db ls or
tctl db ls only after a Database Service matches it.
Verify that the Discovery Service has created
db resources for the instances
you expect:
tctl get db
To check for a specific database, run the following command, assigning database-name to its Teleport resource name:
tctl get db/database-name
If you do not see the databases you expect, refer to Discovery Service troubleshooting.
Discovered database names
Discovered databases are named
<instance>-cloudsql-<region>-<project-id>, for
example
my-postgres-cloudsql-us-central1-my-project. Teleport drops any
suffix part the instance name already contains.
Both the full name and the instance name work with
tsh and
tctl commands.
tsh db ls and
tctl db ls show the instance name unless you pass
--verbose;
if an instance name matches more than one database, use the full name.
Applying the
teleport-database-name user label to an instance overrides the
name: Teleport uses the value verbatim, with no suffix, and the instance name no
longer works as an alias for it. The
value must be a valid, unique Teleport database name; Teleport skips instances
with an invalid value.
For the labels applied to discovered databases, see the Google Cloud database labels reference.
Endpoint selection
When an instance has multiple endpoints, Teleport registers the first available
in this order: public, private (PSA), then PSC. To override this selection, set
the Cloud SQL instance's
teleport-database-endpoint-type user label to
public,
private, or
psc. Teleport does not try another endpoint type when
an override is set.
The Database Service host must be able to reach whichever endpoint Teleport registers. If that is a public IP, the host's egress IP address must also be in the instance's authorized networks.
Step 5/6. Deploy the Database Service
Create a Teleport config file
The following configuration uses a shared-secret join token. If you run the Database Service on a Google Compute Engine VM, you can instead use the GCP join method to join without a shared secret.
Create a
teleport.yaml config file on the host that will run the Database
Service:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
db_service:
enabled: true
resources:
- labels:
"teleport.dev/origin": "cloud"
"teleport.dev/cloud": "GCP"
"teleport.dev/discovery-type": "cloudsql"
"project-id": "my-project"
"region": "us-central1"
The Discovery Service adds the label
teleport.dev/origin: cloud to every
database it registers. In this example,
db_service.resources uses that label
and the other selectors to match auto-discovered Cloud SQL databases in
my-project and us-central1. For each matching
db
resource, the Database Service creates a short-lived
db_server resource that
announces to the Teleport cluster that it is ready to proxy connections for
that
db.
Use more specific label selectors when needed so that a Database Service instance only matches databases it can actually reach. Broad selectors can cause unreachable databases to be registered and lead to connection failures.
Generate a join token
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Start the Database Service
Start the Database Service. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service and whether your system supports systemd:
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
- No systemd
Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
On the host where you will run the Database Service, start Teleport:
sudo teleport start --config=/etc/teleport.yaml
Teleport runs in the foreground and outputs logs for the services it is running.
Step 6/6. List database servers
Confirm that the Database Service has registered servers for the discovered databases:
tctl db ls teleport.dev/origin=cloud,teleport.dev/cloud=GCP,teleport.dev/discovery-type=cloudsql,project-id=my-project,region=us-central1
If the expected databases are missing, refer to Database Service troubleshooting.
Troubleshooting
Discovery Service troubleshooting
First, check if any databases have been discovered.
To do this, you can use the
tctl get db command and check if the
expected databases have already been registered with your Teleport
cluster.
If some databases do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector matches the missing databases' provider labels or tags, or check the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.
Check that the Discovery Service is running with credentials for the intended GCP environment. To discover resources in another account or project, grant its principal access to the target account or project.
Check if there is more than one Discovery Service instance running:
tctl inventory status --connected
If you are running multiple Discovery Service instances, you must ensure that
each service is configured with the same
discovery_group value if they are
watching the same cloud databases or a different value if they are
watching different cloud databases. If this is not configured
correctly, a typical symptom is
db resources being
intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.
Database Service troubleshooting
Databases do not appear in
tctl db ls
If the
tctl get db command returns the discovered databases you expect, but
the
tctl db ls command does not include them, check that you have set the
db_service.resources section correctly, for example:
db_service:
enabled: true
resources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
If the section is correctly configured, but databases still do not appear,
check that you have the correct permissions to list databases in Teleport.
You should have a Teleport role that matches the database labels and allows
the "read" and "list" verbs for
db and
db_server objects.
Here's an example that grants those permissions for every database in your
cluster:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: view-all-databases
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
rules:
- resources: [db_server, db]
verbs: [read, list]
Errors when connecting to a database
This section assumes you have already provisioned a database user and configured Teleport RBAC for that database user by following the appropriate database enrollment guide.
If there are connection errors when you try to connect to a database, then
first check if there are multiple
db_server heartbeat resources for the target
database:
tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName.
If there are, it means that multiple Teleport Database Service instances are
proxying the database - this is an HA setup that will complicate
troubleshooting.
Teleport will choose one of those Database Service instances at random to proxy
the connection and if one of them can't reach the database endpoint or lacks
permissions, then you will see random connection errors.
Even if connection errors are consistent, you should scale down or reconfigure
your Teleport Database Service instances such that only one matches the target
db
while you are troubleshooting errors.
Verify that there is only one
db_server with
tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName
and then try the connection again.
Check the Teleport Database Service logs with DEBUG level logging enabled and look for network or permissions errors.
Refer to the Database Service troubleshooting guide for more general troubleshooting steps.
The enrollment guide for your database may provide more specific troubleshooting information.
Next steps
- Configure user access with the Google Cloud enrollment guides.
- Refer to the Google Cloud database labels reference for the full set of imported and generated labels.
- Learn about Dynamic Database Registration.