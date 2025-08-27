Guides for running Teleport using Helm
The
teleport-cluster Helm chart enables you deploy and manage a self-hosted,
high-availability Teleport cluster. This chart launches the Teleport Auth
Service, Teleport Proxy Service, and the Kubernetes infrastructure required to
support these services. The guides in this section show you how to use the
teleport-cluster Helm chart in your environment.
You do not need to deploy the Auth Service and Proxy Service on Kubernetes in order to protect a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, and it is possible to enroll a Kubernetes cluster on Teleport Cloud or by running the Teleport Kubernetes Service on a Linux server. For instructions on enrolling a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, read the Kubernetes Access documentation.
These guides show you how to manage a self-hosted Teleport deployment using our
teleport-cluster Helm chart:
- Get started with Teleport on DigitalOcean Kubernetes: How to get started with Teleport on DigitalOcean Kubernetes
- Deploy Teleport on Kubernetes: This guide shows you how to deploy Teleport on a Kubernetes cluster using Helm.
- Guides for running Teleport using Helm via ArgoCD: How to install and configure Teleport Kubernetes agent using Helm and ArgoCD
- Kubernetes 1.25 and PSP removal: How to prepare for the PodSecurityPolicy removal happening in Kubernetes 1.25
- Managing Disaster Recovery in an Amazon EKS Teleport Cluster: Provides guidance for planning a strategy for restoring a self-hosted Teleport cluster on EKS after a regional outage.
- Running an HA Teleport cluster using AWS, EKS, and Helm: Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using an AWS EKS cluster
- Running an HA Teleport cluster using GCP, GKE, and Helm: Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using a Google Cloud GKE cluster.
- Running an HA Teleport cluster using Microsoft Azure, AKS, and Helm: Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using a Microsoft Azure AKS cluster.
- Running Teleport on IBM Cloud: How to install and configure Teleport on IBM cloud
- Running Teleport with a Custom Configuration using Helm: Install and configure a Teleport cluster with a custom configuration using Helm