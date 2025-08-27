Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Running Teleport on IBM Cloud

This guide describes how to set up Teleport on IBM Cloud.

How it works

We will use the following services to deploy Teleport on IBM cloud:

Prerequisites

To follow this guide you will need:

  • An IBM Cloud account
  • An IBM Kubernetes cluster with functional networking (nodes must be able to access the Internet and pull public images)
  • kubectl and helm installed and connected to your IBM Kubernetes cluster
  • The ibmcloud CLI tool installed, logged in as your IBM Cloud user
  • A domain you will use for the Teleport cluster, in this guide we'll use teleport.example.com
  • A TLS certificate for the domain teleport.example.com (and *.teleport.example.com if you want to use App Access)

Step 1/7. Create the Postgres database

In this step, we'll create the PostgreSQL database Teleport will use as a backend.

Select Create Resource, search PostgreSQL, and select Databases for PostgreSQL. Fill the PostgreSQL creation form with the following settings:

  • IBM Cloud-hosted PostgreSQL
  • at least 2 vCPUs
  • at least 4 GiB of memory
  • at least 50 GiB of storage
  • Postgres version 16
  • Endpoints: Private
  • Name: in this example, the database deployment name is teleport-backend

PostgreSQL creation UI screenshot

Wait until the provisioning is over and the database ready. This can take several minutes.

On the Postgres resource page:

  • download the database TLS certificate, this will be used by Teleport to connect to Postgres
  • copy the database hostname and port, we will need them to configure Teleport

Step 2/7. Create the storage bucket

In this step, we'll create the object storage backend Teleport will use to store its session recordings.

Select Create Resource, search object, and select Object Storage. Fill the storage creation form with the following settings:

  • IBM Cloud-hosted storage
  • Standard pricing plan

Then, chose Create bucket, Create a Custom Bucket, and fill the bucket creation form with the following settings:

  • Regional Resiliency
  • Smart Tier
  • Disabled Object Versioning
  • (Optional) configure your retention policy. This configures how long session recordings are kept. Leave empty for infinite retention.

Open the bucket Configuration and save the direct endpoint, this will be used to configure Teleport to use the bucket.

Navigate the object storage instance and create a new service credential with HMAC:

Open the credentials and save the content of the access_key_id and secret_access_key fields. This will be needed later to authorize Teleport to read and write session recordings in the bucket.

Step 3/7. Configure the Postgres database

In this step we will configure two users on the postgres database:

  • a teleport user that will create and own the teleport_backend and teleport_audit databases
  • a repl user, which is the only user allowed to read the stream of database changes. Teleport uses it to listen for database changes and synchronize the multiple Teleport Auth Service replicas.

Open a terminal and:

  • install the ibmcloud database plugin 
    ibmcloud install plugin cdb
  • recover the postgresql database deployment name 
    ibmcloud cdb deployments

    Name               Location   Stateteleport-backend   ca-tor     active
  • configure the WAL settings of the database 
    ibmcloud cdb deployment-configuration teleport-backend '{"wal_level":"logical", "max_replication_slots":30, "max_wal_senders":30}'
  • configure a password for the replication user 
    generate a random password
    export POSTGRES_PASSWORD="$(tr -dc A-Za-z0-9_ < /dev/urandom | head -c 32 )"

    display the password
    echo "$POSTGRES_PASSWORD"
    set the password
    ibmcloud cdb deployment-user-password teleport-backend repl "$POSTGRES_PASSWORD"
  • create a teleport user and set its password 
    set the same password as the replication user
    ibmcloud cdb deployment-user-create teleport-backend teleport "$POSTGRES_PASSWORD"

Step 4/7. Prepare the Kubernetes cluster

In this step we will create the Kubernetes resources the Teleport Helm chart will use:

  • Create the namespace 
    kubectl create ns teleport-cluster
    namespace/teleport-cluster created
  • (for enterprise) create the Teleport license 
    kubectl -n teleport-cluster create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem

    secret/license created
  • Create the secret containing the TLS certificates 
    kubectl -n teleport-cluster create secret tls teleport-tls --cert=/path/to/cert/file --key=/path/to/key/file

    secret/teleport-tls created
  • Create the secret containing the bucket credentials 
    kubectl -n teleport-cluster create secret generic bucket-creds \  --from-literal=AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<put the key id> \  --from-literal=AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<put the secret access key here>

    secret/bucket-creds created
  • Create the configmap containing the PostgreSQL CA certificate 
    kubectl -n teleport-cluster create configmap postgres-ca \  --from-file=cacert.pem=postgres-certs.pem

    configmap/postgres-ca created
  • Create the secret containing the PostgreSQL password 
    kubectl -n teleport-cluster create secret generic postgres-pass \  --from-literal=password="$POSTGRES_PASSWORD"

    secret/postgres-pass created

Step 5/7. Configure and deploy Teleport

In this step we will deploy a Teleport cluster with the teleport-cluster Helm chart.

Create the following values.yaml file and replace the placeholders:

chartMode: standalone
clusterName: teleport.example.com # replace this with your cluster domain
persistence:
  enabled: false
proxyListenerMode: multiplex

auth:
  teleportConfig:
    teleport:
      storage:
        type: postgresql
        # replace the database address and port with the values you saved during the PostgreSQL creation
        # the result should look like: "postgres://teleport@60d25e94-edf5-4494-a6cc-5fcae28aa7c2.c0v4ph4r0ah9ul9tr6o0.databases.appdomain.cloud:31766/teleport_backend?sslmode=verify-full&sslrootcert=/var/lib/postgres-ca/cacert.pem"
        conn_string: postgres://teleport@<DATABASE ADDRESS>:<DATABASE PORT>/teleport_backend?sslmode=verify-full&sslrootcert=/var/lib/postgres-ca/cacert.pem
        # replace the database address and port with the values you saved during the PostgreSQL creation
        change_feed_conn_string: postgresql://repl@<DATABASE ADDRESS>:<DATABASE PORT>/teleport_backend?sslmode=verify-full&sslrootcert=/var/lib/postgres-ca/cacert.pem
        audit_events_uri:
        # replace the database address and port with the values you saved during the PostgreSQL creation
          - "postgres://teleport@<DATABASE ADDRESS>:<DATABASE PORT>/teleport_audit?sslmode=verify-full&sslrootcert=/var/lib/postgres-ca/cacert.pem#disable_cleanup=false&retention_period=8766h"
        # replace the bucket name and endpoint with the values you saved during the bucket creation
        audit_sessions_uri: 's3://<BUCKET_NAME>/readonly/records?endpoint=<DIRECT ENDPOINT>&region=ibm'

  extraVolumes:
    - name: postgres-ca
      configMap:
        name: postgres-ca
  extraVolumeMounts:
    - name: postgres-ca
      mountPath: /var/lib/postgres-ca
      readOnly: true

  extraEnv:
    - name: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
      valueFrom:
        secretKeyRef:
          name: bucket-creds
          key: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
          optional: false
    - name: AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
      valueFrom:
        secretKeyRef:
          name: bucket-creds
          key: AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
          optional: false
    - name: PGPASSWORD
      valueFrom:
        secretKeyRef:
          name: postgres-pass
          key: password
          optional: false

tls:
  existingSecretName: teleport-tls

highAvailability:
  replicaCount: 2

Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:

helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev

"teleport" has been added to your repositories

Update the local chart cache so you can upgrade to all available releases:

helm repo update

...Successfully got an update from the "teleport" chart repository

Create a release from the chart:

helm upgrade --install -n teleport-cluster teleport teleport/teleport-cluster --version "TODO REPLACE ME" -f values.yaml

Release "teleport" does not exist. Installing it now.NAME: teleportLAST DEPLOYED: Mon Nov 11 16:09:15 2024NAMESPACE: teleport-clusterSTATUS: deployedREVISION: 1TEST SUITE: None

Finally, validate that pods are running:

kubectl -n teleport-cluster get pods

Step 6/7. Create the DNS entry

Recover the teleport cluster IP address:

kubectl get -n teleport-cluster services

NAME                TYPE           CLUSTER-IP      EXTERNAL-IP                          PORT(S)             AGEteleport            LoadBalancer   172.21.130.11   45a6ca70-ca-tor.lb.appdomain.cloud   443:31421/TCP       4d2hteleport-auth       ClusterIP      172.21.109.96   <none>                               3025/TCP,3026/TCP   4d2hteleport-auth-v16   ClusterIP      None            <none>                               <none>              4d2hteleport-auth-v17   ClusterIP      None            <none>                               <none>              4d2h

Create a CNAME DNS entry pointing to the service loadbalancer. In out example, the DNS entry should look like:

teleport.example.com. 300 IN	CNAME	45a6ca70-ca-tor.lb.appdomain.cloud.

Wait for the domain name change to propagate, this can take a few minutes. After propagation, you should be able to resolve your domain:

dig teleport.example.com

;; ANSWER SECTION:teleport.example.com. 300 IN	CNAME	45a6ca70-ca-tor.lb.appdomain.cloud.45a6ca70-ca-tor.lb.appdomain.cloud. 120	IN A	163.66.86.16145a6ca70-ca-tor.lb.appdomain.cloud. 120	IN A	163.74.84.35

Step 7/7. Check that everything is working

In this step you will create a new user and access the web UI:

  • create a new Teleport user: 
    kubectl exec -it -n teleport-cluster deployment/teleport-auth -- tctl users add myuser --roles=editor,auditor,access

    User "myuser" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/...
  • open the registration link and follow the registration wizard
  • your Teleport cluster is ready

Next Steps

