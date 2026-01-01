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Enrolling SAML Applications Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page explains the SAML configuration changes required in the SAML application (service provider) and the identity provider so that the SAML application continues to authenticate its users via SAML after it is enrolled to Teleport.

A SAML SSO configuration has two sides: you register the service provider's Assertion Consumer Service (ACS) URL and audience URI (Entity ID) in the identity provider, and the identity provider's SSO URL and issuer in the service provider.

During SAML authentication, the browser carries the authentication request to the identity provider's SSO URL and the response to the service provider's ACS URL.

When you enroll a web application behind the Teleport Application Service, it is served by the Teleport Proxy under a new endpoint, as a subdomain of the Teleport Proxy Service address. You also make network changes so that the application can only be reached via the Teleport Proxy Service. This change in the application's public address breaks SAML SSO, because the identity provider still sends the SAML response to the application's previous endpoint.

To correct this, update the ACS URL configured in both the identity provider and the service provider to use the application's new public address. If the application's audience URI is derived from its public endpoint, update it in both places too.

At this stage, the application is reachable at its own public address, and the identity provider sends the SAML assertion to that address.

+-----------+ | IdP | +-----^-----+ | | v +-----------+ +--------------------------+ | Browser |<---->| Application | +-----------+ | app.example.com | +--------------------------+

A typical SAML configuration at this stage is as follows:

In the identity provider:

Application's ACS URL: https://app.example.com/saml/acs

Application's Audience URI: urn:example:application

In the application (service provider):

IdP's SSO URL: https://idp.example.com/saml/sso

IdP's Entity ID: https://idp.example.com/metadata

The application is added to the Application Service configuration. For example:

app_service: enabled: true apps: - name: app uri: "http://app.localhost:8080" public_addr: "app.example.teleport.sh"

The Teleport Proxy Service proxies HTTPS requests to the application, including requests carrying the SAML SSO assertion.

The SAML configuration must therefore use the Teleport endpoint as the service provider address.

+-----------+ | IdP | +-----^-----+ | | v +-----------+ +------------------------------+ +---------------+ | Browser |<---->| Teleport |<---->| Application | +-----------+ | app.example.teleport.sh | +---------------+ +------------------------------+

In the identity provider:

Application's ACS URL: https://app.example.teleport.sh/saml/acs

Application's Audience URI: urn:example:application

Notice that the identity provider now points to the Teleport Proxy address.

In the application (service provider):

IdP's SSO URL: https://idp.example.com/saml/sso

IdP's Entity ID: https://idp.example.com/metadata

Notice the endpoint for the identity provider remains the same.

However, depending on your application, you may also need to change the following configurations in the application.

Many SAML applications require the ACS URL to be set explicitly in the application's SAML configuration. If your application requires that, you need to update the application's configuration with the same Teleport domain you configured in the identity provider: https://app.example.teleport.sh/saml/acs .

Some SAML applications build their base URL from the Host header of the incoming HTTP request, and derive the ACS URL they expect from the same value.

If your application behaves this way, configure a header rewrite in the Teleport Application Service so that the application receives its Teleport address in the Host header.

Example:

apps: - name: app uri: "http://app.localhost:8080" public_addr: "app.example.teleport.sh" rewrite: headers: - "Host: app.example.teleport.sh"

Yes. The Teleport Application Service maintains its own user session before proxying to the application. Before the user even starts the SAML SSO, they must have a valid Teleport session for the application.

To log in to the application, the user clicks the Launch button on the application tile in the Teleport Web UI. The Teleport Web UI then creates a new application session for the user and opens the application at its designated subdomain, where the user can continue with the SAML SSO from the application itself.

Both service provider initiated and identity provider initiated logins work as long as the user has an active Teleport session for that specific application.

For a bookmarked login link, the user can copy the URL from the same Launch button on the application tile in the Teleport Web UI.

The Teleport Application Service does not modify SAML messages. Requests carried by the HTTP Redirect or POST bindings, and responses carried by the HTTP POST or Artifact bindings, all continue to work as long as the user has an active Teleport session for that application.

HTTP-Artifact binding also requires the application to reach the identity provider directly, as explained below.

There are two cases where the application needs egress access to the identity provider:

Live entity descriptor validation : To verify a SAML assertion, the service provider checks the identity provider's entity descriptor. Some applications configure this entity descriptor once during setup and validate incoming assertions against the saved copy. Others fetch the entity descriptor at each validation attempt.

: To verify a SAML assertion, the service provider checks the identity provider's entity descriptor. Some applications configure this entity descriptor once during setup and validate incoming assertions against the saved copy. Others fetch the entity descriptor at each validation attempt. HTTP-Artifact binding: When an application is configured to use the HTTP-Artifact binding method to complete the SSO, the assertion data is exchanged back-channel. In this case, the service provider requests the SAML assertion by directly querying the identity provider's endpoint.

Not during SSO.

It may need it while you configure the service provider. Some identity providers fetch the service provider's metadata to populate or validate SAML configuration. If the application is already served by Teleport, that fetch requires the identity provider's HTTP client to complete the Teleport login process, which it cannot do.

Most identity providers also support configuring the entity descriptor by uploading the entity descriptor file, which avoids the need to fetch it from the service provider's metadata endpoint.