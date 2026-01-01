Get Started with Single Sign-On

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In this step of the Get Started series, we will show you how to connect Teleport to your identity provider so users can sign in to Teleport by authenticating to your IdP. With this setup, your IdP becomes the source of truth for permissions to access resources in your infrastructure. Teleport onboards users automatically as you register them with your IdP.

When you first set up your Teleport cluster, you created a local user, which is stored on the Teleport Auth Service backend and has a fixed set of roles. You can use the local user as a fallback as you configure SSO for Teleport.

When a user authenticates to Teleport, the Teleport Auth Service issues TLS and SSH certificates for the user. Teleport cluster components use these certificates to verify the user's identity. Teleport-issued certificates include a user's Teleport roles (Get Started with Teleport Access Controls).

When you connect your SSO provider to Teleport, you configure the Auth Service to trust that the SSO provider has authenticated the user. Before issuing a certificate to the user, the Auth Service determines which roles to associate with the user by consulting a role mapping.

In a role mapping, you configure the user data from your SSO provider that corresponds to roles in your Teleport cluster. For example, you can indicate that members of the SRE team receive a role that grants access to protected servers, while members of the Internal Analytics team receive a role with read-only access to certain databases.

In most cases, you can connect your identity provider to Teleport by following a guided wizard in the Teleport Web UI. If you need more control over your configuration, or Teleport does not have a guided flow for your identity provider, you can manually configure Teleport to connect to your IdP.

Teleport Community Edition only supports GitHub as an IdP, and you can only connect GitHub manually.

Teleport supports guided flows for the following identity providers:

Okta

Microsoft Entra ID

To enroll your provider, visit the Teleport Web UI. From the sidebar, navigate to Zero Trust Access -> Auth Connectors -> Add Auth Connector.

You can connect any identity provider to Teleport as long as it supports the SAML or OIDC protocols.

Connecting an IdP to Teleport involves the following steps:

Declare a new application (relying party) on your IdP. Create an authentication connector, a dynamic Teleport resource that includes information about your IdP and configures a role mapping. Create a Teleport cluster authentication preference to configure users to sign in through your IdP.

For guidance on connecting your IdP to Teleport, read the appropriate guide in Integrate your Identity Provider.

In the next step of the Getting Started guide, we'll explain how to monitor activity and use audit logs to strengthen security and ensure compliance.