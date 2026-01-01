Agent Skills for Teleport
Skills help AI agents work more effectively with Teleport by providing task-specific instructions and recommended workflows for common operations such as infrastructure access, resource enrollment, access requests, and identity management. Rather than relying solely on general knowledge, agents can follow guidance tailored to Teleport workflows and resources.
Available skills
|Skill Name
|Description
|Action
teleport-session-review
This skill helps you browse, search, and investigate Teleport session
recordings. It lists recent recordings (
|View Raw Skill
teleport-investigate
This skill helps you search and explore Teleport's Identity Security activity
log with
|View Raw Skill
teleport-discovery
Connect Teleport to your cloud to automatically discover and enroll your resources. Use Terraform to create an OIDC integration in your cloud provider and configure the Teleport Discovery Service. Troubleshoot any issues getting your resources enrolled. Supports AWS EC2 instances, AWS EKS clusters, and Azure VMS.
|View Raw Skill
teleport-acl-review
This skill helps you perform periodic access list reviews in Teleport. It fetches lists due for audit, assesses risk, auto-recertifies low-risk ones (with your approval), and flags higher-risk ones for manual review in the web UI.
|View Raw Skill
teleport-access-review
This skill helps you answer who can reach which resources, how, and whether
that access is actually used with
|View Raw Skill