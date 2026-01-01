Agent Skills for Teleport

This skill helps you browse, search, and investigate Teleport session recordings. It lists recent recordings ( tctl recordings ls ), runs semantic and keyword search over AI-generated session summaries ( tctl recordings search ), presents a triage table, and — only with your confirmation — downloads a recording or hands you a playback link.

This skill helps you search and explore Teleport's Identity Security activity log with tctl investigate — finding who did what, where, and when across users, resources, and integrations such as AWS, GitHub, and Okta.

Connect Teleport to your cloud to automatically discover and enroll your resources. Use Terraform to create an OIDC integration in your cloud provider and configure the Teleport Discovery Service. Troubleshoot any issues getting your resources enrolled. Supports AWS EC2 instances, AWS EKS clusters, and Azure VMS.

This skill helps you perform periodic access list reviews in Teleport. It fetches lists due for audit, assesses risk, auto-recertifies low-risk ones (with your approval), and flags higher-risk ones for manual review in the web UI.

teleport-access-review

This skill helps you answer who can reach which resources, how, and whether that access is actually used with tctl access-review . The command takes a SELECT … FROM access_path query that scopes the identities to review and returns, per (identity, resource) , the resolved access level, the grant backing it, the grant path counts, and — over a time window — how often the access was used and when it was last used.