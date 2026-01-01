Run Teleport as a launchd Service on macOS
This guide explains how to configure Teleport to run as a persistent
launchd service on macOS. It is intended for administrators who are
running a macOS machine as a Teleport node and want the Teleport daemon
to start automatically at boot and remain continuously connected to the
cluster.
This page focuses specifically on macOS service management and assumes
that node enrollment is complete and a valid
/etc/teleport.yaml
configuration file is already in place. See the
configuration reference page
for more information.
How it works
A
launchd service ensures that the Teleport daemon starts
automatically when your Mac boots and restarts if it ever exits
unexpectedly. This keeps the node continuously connected to your
Teleport cluster without requiring manual intervention.
After the first successful join, Teleport stores its host identity in
the configured
data_dir (by default
/var/lib/teleport). On
subsequent starts, including automatic restarts by
launchd, Teleport
uses this stored identity to reconnect to the cluster without requiring
a join token.
Prerequisites
- The
teleportbinary is installed on your Mac. See Installing Teleport on macOS for instructions.
- A valid
/etc/teleport.yamlconfiguration file is in place and the node has successfully joined the cluster.
- You have confirmed that Teleport runs successfully with:
sudo teleport start --config=/etc/teleport.yaml
After confirming Teleport starts correctly, you can configure it to run
automatically at system startup using
launchd. This ensures that
Teleport starts at boot, restarts automatically if it exits, and the
node remains continuously connected to the cluster.
Step 1/4. Confirm the Teleport binary path
Confirm the location of the
teleport binary installed using an
official Teleport distribution (for example, the macOS
.pkg installer
or official tarball):
which teleport
/usr/local/bin/teleport
Use the exact path returned by
which teleport in the LaunchDaemon
configuration below. An incorrect path will prevent the service from
loading.
Step 2/4. Create a LaunchDaemon
Teleport must run as root. Configure it as a LaunchDaemon, not a LaunchAgent. LaunchAgents run in the user session and do not have the permissions required by Teleport services.
Create the file
/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plist with the following
content. Replace the binary path if your installation differs:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN"
"http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>Label</key>
<string>com.goteleport.node</string>
<key>UserName</key>
<string>root</string>
<key>ProgramArguments</key>
<array>
<string>/usr/local/bin/teleport</string>
<string>start</string>
<string>--config=/etc/teleport.yaml</string>
</array>
<key>RunAtLoad</key>
<true/>
<key>KeepAlive</key>
<true/>
<key>StandardOutPath</key>
<string>/var/log/teleport.out.log</string>
<key>StandardErrorPath</key>
<string>/var/log/teleport.err.log</string>
</dict>
</plist>
The
StandardOutPath and
StandardErrorPath keys direct Teleport
output to log files on disk. This is important because Teleport logs to
stderr by default, and without these keys the log output would be
inaccessible when the service runs in the background under
launchd.
If the
teleport binary path changes after reinstalling from an
official distribution, update the
ProgramArguments path in the plist
and reload the service.
Step 3/4. Set required permissions
LaunchDaemons must be owned by
root:wheel with mode
644. Set the
permissions and validate the plist:
sudo chown root:wheel /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plistsudo chmod 644 /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plistsudo plutil -lint /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plist
Step 4/4. Load the service
On macOS 12 (Monterey) and later, use
bootstrap to load the service:
sudo launchctl bootstrap system /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plistsudo launchctl enable system/com.teleport.nodesudo launchctl kickstart -k system/com.teleport.node
macOS displays a “Background Items Added” notification when the LaunchDaemon is first registered. No action is required. You can manage this behavior at any time in System Settings -> General -> Login Items if you prefer to disable it at startup.
To reload after changes to the plist:
sudo launchctl bootout system /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plistsudo launchctl bootstrap system /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plist
Checkpoint: Verify the service is running
Confirm that Teleport is running as a launchd service and the node is connected to the cluster.
- Check the
launchdstatus:
sudo launchctl print system/com.teleport.node
Look for
state = running in the output.
- Confirm the Teleport process is running:
pgrep -fl 'teleport start'
- Confirm the node is connected to the cluster:
tsh ls
Here are some troubleshooting tips:
- If the state is not
running, check
/var/log/teleport.err.logfor errors.
- If
launchdreports a load failure, verify the plist ownership and permissions with
ls -la /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.teleport.node.plist.
- If the Teleport process starts but immediately exits, run
sudo teleport start --config=/etc/teleport.yamlmanually to see the error output.
You can reach out to our Slack community or customer support for help.
Configure logging
Teleport logs to
stderr by default. The plist configuration above
captures this output in
/var/log/teleport.err.log via the
StandardErrorPath key.
To consolidate all Teleport logs into a single file instead of relying
on plist redirection, add the following to
/etc/teleport.yaml:
teleport:
log:
output: /var/log/teleport.log
severity: INFO
Restart the service after making changes:
sudo launchctl kickstart -k system/com.teleport.node
If you configure
log.output in
teleport.yaml, Teleport writes
directly to that file. The plist
StandardErrorPath file will still
exist but will only capture output that bypasses Teleport's logger, such
as early startup errors.
Troubleshooting
Checkpoint: Service fails to load
Verify the launchd service is loading correctly.
- Check
launchdlogs for errors:
sudo log show --last 5m --predicate 'process == "launchd"' --info
- If Teleport starts but fails shortly after, tail the error log:
sudo tail -f /var/log/teleport.err.log
Here are some troubleshooting tips:
- Verify the binary path in the plist matches the output of
which teleport.
- Ensure
/etc/teleport.yamlexists and is valid by running
sudo teleport configure --test /etc/teleport.yaml.
- If you see
service already loaded, run
sudo launchctl bootout system/com.teleport.nodebefore bootstrapping again.
You can reach out to our Slack community or customer support for help.