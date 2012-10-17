Bring your own Inference to Teleport Beams
This guide explains the steps to provision an Anthropic model through Amazon Bedrock to be used by Claude Code running within a Beam. This guide covers setting up Beams as an OIDC provider in AWS, granting the required permissions and creating an LLM proxy. The steps are the same for any compatible model.
To get you started, Beams comes with Claude Code and Codex out of the box (subject to rate limits and fair usage). This is useful for evaluation and experimentation, but may not provide the scalability, privacy controls, or flexibility required for enterprise workloads. Once past the evaluation period, customers should bring their own inference provider to continue seeing value from beams for AI workloads.
Beams offers a convenient connection to Amazon Bedrock via an AWS OIDC integration. To view the latest supported models, visit AWS: Models at a glance.
How it works
Beam instances access inference models securely through an LLM proxy hosted by your Teleport cluster. The proxy authorizes and forwards requests to the inference provider (Amazon Bedrock) and passes responses back to the beam. Tools and SDKs running in a beam that support the Anthropic Messages API or OpenAI Responses API reach these endpoints transparently.
Switching inference providers is simply a process of creating a new LLM proxy for the provider and configuring beams to use it. Beams have two provider slots, one supporting providers using the Anthropic Messages API and the other supporting providers using the OpenAI Responses API.
Existing beams will continue to use the providers configured when they were created, while new beams will use the newly set LLM proxy.
Prerequisites
- A Teleport Beams cluster. Start your free trial.
- The
tctland
tshclients
- An active Teleport session (
tsh login)
awsCLI installed
- An active
awssession
- AWS permissions to create an OIDC provider and role, edit its trust policy, and attach an inline policy
- A chosen model, ensuring the following:
- The model is available in Amazon Bedrock
via the
bedrock-mantleendpoint
- For Anthropic-compatible models, the Messages API is supported
- For OpenAI-compatible models, the Responses API is supported
- The model is available in a region that suits your use case (default is
us-east-1)
- The model is available in Amazon Bedrock via the
Beams requires
tsh version 18.11.0 or newer. To install
tsh, visit
Download Client Tools, select
your platform, and choose "CLI Client Tools" in the Download Type menu.
Step 1/4. Configure an AWS OIDC integration
This guide assumes you will not be using an existing AWS OIDC integration. To
list existing integrations use
tctl get integration and look out for
aws-oidc as the integration type. Skip this step if you wish to use an
existing integration.
To configure a new integration, start by creating an identity provider in AWS.
Use the
aws iam create-open-id-connect-provider CLI command, or create the
identity provider through the AWS Console. Use the following configuration:
- Provider type: OpenID Connect
- Provider URL: https://teleport.example.com
- Audience:
discover.teleport
- Tags:
teleport.dev/cluster: teleport.example.com
teleport.dev/origin:
integration_awsoidc
teleport.dev/integration: my-integration
-
For example:
aws iam create-open-id-connect-provider \ --url https://teleport.example.com \ --client-id-list discover.teleport \ --tags \ Key=teleport.dev/cluster,Value=teleport.example.com \ Key=teleport.dev/origin,Value=integration_awsoidc \ Key=teleport.dev/integration,Value=my-integration
Next, create an IAM role using
aws iam create-role or the AWS Console to
establish a trust relationship between AWS and the Beams cluster.
Note the role's ARN as this will be used later.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"Federated": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:oidc-provider/teleport.example.com"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"teleport.example.com:aud": "discover.teleport"
}
}
}
]
}
Complete the integration by creating an integration resource. Create a file
called
awsoidc-integration.yaml with the following content:
kind: integration
sub_kind: aws-oidc
version: v1
metadata:
name: my-integration
spec:
aws_oidc:
role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/beams-oidc"
Create the resource:
tctl create awsoidc-integration.yaml
Validate the new integration is operational using the
tctl integration test
utility:
tctl integrations test my-integration
See the dedicated AWS OIDC guide for more details.
Step 2/4. Grant Amazon Bedrock permissions
The integration needs permissions to invoke Bedrock models. These are granted
by attaching a policy to the identity provider role created earlier. The policy
can be appended using the
aws iam put-role-policy command or using the AWS
Console.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": ["bedrock-mantle:CreateInference"],
"Resource": "arn:aws:bedrock-mantle:*:*:project/*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"aws-marketplace:Subscribe",
"aws-marketplace:ViewSubscriptions"
],
"Resource": "*",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"aws:CalledViaLast": "bedrock-mantle.amazonaws.com"
}
}
}
]
}
The policy above gives access to all Bedrock Mantle projects. Projects provide a
useful way to track token usage and costs. Currently, the Amazon Bedrock
integration uses the
default project only.
The
aws-marketplace:Subscribe and
aws-marketplace:ViewSubscriptions actions
are required for Mantle to automatically create subscriptions when models are
first used.
For example:
aws iam put-role-policy \ --role-name beams-oidc \ --policy-name beams-bedrock \ --policy-document '{ policy json here }'
Step 3/4. Configure an LLM proxy
An LLM proxy exposes Bedrock models to Beam instances. It can also be used by authenticated cluster users via a local proxy.
Create a file called
llm-proxy.yaml with the following content:
kind: app_server
version: v3
metadata:
name: beams-anthropic
spec:
host_id: <generate-uuid-here>
app:
kind: app
sub_kind: llm
version: v3
metadata:
name: beams-anthropic
labels:
teleport.internal/beams/app-type: llm
spec:
public_addr: beams-anthropic.teleport.example.com
integration: my-integration
aws:
region: us-east-1
inference:
format: anthropic
provider: bedrock
models:
- name: claude-opus-4-8
provider_name: anthropic.claude-opus-4-8
Make sure to generate a fresh UUID for
spec.host_id.
The
teleport.internal/beams/app-type: llm label allows users with the built-in
beams-user role to access the LLM proxy without changes to their roles.
This config whitelists the
claude-opus-4-8 model. The LLM proxy will allow
only requests for this model. Remove the
spec.inference.models list
entirely to expose all available models. The model
name is the name used in an
inference request, while the model
provider_name is the Amazon Bedrock ID for
the model. Discover model IDs in the Amazon Bedrock model cards.
Create the resource:
tctl create llm-proxy.yaml
Validate the new LLM proxy is operational by sending a test request via a local app proxy:
Check for an app named "beams-anthropic"tsh apps ls
Start a local proxy and leave it runningtsh proxy app --port 56789 beams-anthropic
In a second terminal, set the API URL to the local proxy address (http)export ANTHROPIC_API_URL=http://localhost:56789
Send a test requestcurl --fail-with-body --silent --show-error \ -X POST "$ANTHROPIC_API_URL/v1/messages" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \ -d '{"model":"claude-opus-4-8","max_tokens":256,"messages":[{"role":"user","content":"Hello!"}]}' \ | jq -r '.content[0].text'
A successful response from the model means the LLM proxy is operational and your user has permission to access it.
To expose models supporting the OpenAI Responses API, repeat this step to create
another LLM proxy, changing the
inference.format to
openai.
Step 4/4. Update the global beams config
Update the beams global config to route Anthropic traffic through the new LLM proxy for all future beams.
Fetch the existing beams config resource to a local file. If the resource does not yet exist, it'll be created in the coming steps.
tctl get beams_config > beams-config.yaml
Update (or create) beams-config.yaml with the following contents:
kind: beams_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: beams-config
spec:
llm:
anthropic:
- app_name: anthropic
+ app_name: beams-anthropic
openai:
app_name: openai
Update (or create) the beams config resource:
tctl create -f beams-config.yaml
Alternatively, for an interactive editing experience:
tctl edit beams_config
Validate the beams config changes have had an effect by inspecting the config available to a new beam and sending a test request:
Create a new beamtsh beams add --no-console
The ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL environment variable should contain the new LLM proxy URLtsh beams exec beam-id 'echo $ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL'
Test Claude Codetsh beams exec beam-id 'echo "tell me a joke about an AI" | claude -p --model claude-opus-4-8'
You've provisioned an Anthropic model for use within a Beam and configured new beams to use the new provider. You've upgraded the beams experience by giving you control over model selection, region routing, and usage.