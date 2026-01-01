Remote Development on Beams with your IDE
This guide shows you how to open a beam in your IDE over SSH. Your editor stays on your machine, while your code, terminal, and extensions run on the beam. VS Code, Cursor, and Zed are supported.
How it works
Under the hood this is SSH through the Teleport proxy.
tsh config writes
an OpenSSH config that sends connections for your cluster through the proxy and
authenticates with your Teleport certificate, so from your IDE's point of view
the beam is an ordinary SSH host.
Once connected, the IDE installs a small headless server on the beam and talks to it over that SSH session. The server is the half of the editor that touches files: it reads and writes the beam's filesystem, runs your terminals, hosts extensions such as language servers and debuggers, and streams the results back to the editor window on your machine. Only the window runs locally.
The
tsh beams ide command is a convenience wrapper around this flow. It
resolves the beam, builds the
beams@<uuid>.<cluster-name> SSH target, and
launches your editor with the right remote SSH arguments.
Beams are automatically purged after 24 hours, and everything on the beam's
filesystem is deleted with them. Files you edit in your IDE live on the beam,
not on your machine. Commit and push your changes, or copy them somewhere
durable, before the beam expires. Run
tsh beams ls to see when each beam
expires.
Prerequisites
Beams require
tsh version 18.8.0 or newer. To install
tsh, visit Download
Client Tools, select your
platform, and choose "CLI Client Tools" in the Download Type menu.
IDE remote development on beams requires Teleport and
tsh version 18.12.0 or
newer.
- A logged-in
tsh. Run
tsh statusto confirm.
- An OpenSSH client. Linux and macOS ship one. On Windows, use the built-in OpenSSH client.
- One of the supported editors with its remote SSH support installed:
- VS Code with the Remote - SSH extension.
- Cursor, which ships its own Remote - SSH extension.
- Zed, which has remote development built in.
- A running beam.
Step 1/4. Set up your SSH config
Your IDE reaches the beam over SSH, so your OpenSSH config needs the Teleport
connection settings for your cluster. Generate them with
tsh config, passing
the address of your Teleport proxy, and append the output to your SSH config
file:
- Linux/macOS
- Windows
tsh config --proxy proxy-address >> ~/.ssh/config
If you have never used SSH on this machine, the
.ssh directory does not exist
yet and the command fails with
No such file or directory. Create the
directory first, then run the command above again:
mkdir -p ~/.ssh
Run this in Command Prompt, not PowerShell:
tsh.exe config --proxy proxy-address >> "%USERPROFILE%\.ssh\config"
If you have never used SSH on this machine, the
.ssh directory does not exist
yet and the command fails with
The system cannot find the path specified.
Create the directory first, then run the command above again:
mkdir "%USERPROFILE%\.ssh"
Use Command Prompt for this step. PowerShell re-encodes command output before
writing it to a file, and depending on the PowerShell version it can add a byte
order mark or change the character encoding. Either makes the file unreadable
to the OpenSSH client. Command Prompt writes the output of
tsh config
unchanged.
You only need to do this once per cluster. If you use Beams in more than one cluster, run it once for each.
Step 2/4. Find your beam
List your beams to find the one you want to open:
tsh beams ls
The ID column is the beam's alias - a short, human-friendly name. To get the beam's stable UUID, use the JSON output:
tsh beams ls --format json
You can refer to a beam by either its alias or its UUID.
Step 3/4. Configure VS Code
If you use VS Code, turn off
Remote.SSH: Use Local Server before connecting.
Open Settings, search for
@ext:ms-vscode-remote.remote-ssh, and uncheck
Use Local Server. With this setting on, VS Code requests a shell without a
PTY on the first connection to a new host, which Teleport does not support,
and the connection hangs.
Cursor and Zed don't have this setting, so skip this step if you use either of them.
Step 4/4. Connect
- tsh beams ide (recommended)
- Manual
Open the beam in your IDE with a single command, passing its alias or UUID:
tsh beams ide beam
If you don't specify an editor,
tsh asks you to choose one from a list. To
skip the prompt, pass the editor with the
--ide flag:
tsh beams ide beam --ide=vscode
The supported values are
vscode,
cursor, and
zed. A new window opens
with a remote SSH session into the beam's home directory.
To use the same editor every time without passing the flag, set the
TELEPORT_BEAMS_IDE environment variable, for example in your shell profile:
export TELEPORT_BEAMS_IDE=vscode
On Windows, run
setx TELEPORT_BEAMS_IDE vscode and open a new terminal for
the change to take effect. The
--ide flag takes precedence over the
environment variable.
The editor prompt needs an interactive terminal. In scripts or other
non-interactive environments, pass
--ide or set
TELEPORT_BEAMS_IDE.
The command needs your editor's command-line launcher (
code,
cursor, or
zed) on your
PATH. If it isn't found,
tsh tells you which one is missing.
If VS Code does not have the Remote - SSH extension installed yet, it prompts you to install it and reload the window. After the reload, the connection to the beam continues. On the first connection to a new host, VS Code may ask for the platform of the remote host. Choose Linux.
Connect using the beam's SSH address, which has the form
beams@beam-uuid.cluster-name.
The suffix is your Teleport cluster name, not the proxy address. The SSH config
from Step 1 matches hosts on
*.<cluster-name>, so the two must agree. On
Teleport Cloud they are the same value (for example
example.teleport.sh). On
self-hosted clusters they can differ. Run
tsh status and use the value shown
under Cluster.
In VS Code or Cursor:
- Open the Command Palette (
Cmd/Ctrl+
Shift+
P).
- Run Remote-SSH: Connect to Host.
- Enter
beams@beam-uuid.cluster-name.
Or connect from the terminal:
VS Codecode --new-window --remote ssh-remote+beams@beam-uuid.cluster-name /home/beams
Cursorcursor --new-window --remote ssh-remote+beams@beam-uuid.cluster-name /home/beams
Zedzed ssh://beams@beam-uuid.cluster-name/home/beams
Verify
Your IDE opens a new window connected to the beam. Open a terminal in that
window and you should see a prompt showing you logged in as the
beams user
on the beam.
Troubleshooting
-
Permission denied (publickey). Your Teleport certificate has expired. The log shows something like:
[email protected]: Permission denied (publickey). ERROR: exit status 255
Log in again with
tsh login --proxy=proxy-addressand reconnect.
-
Connection times out. Your SSH config has no Teleport entry for this cluster, so the SSH client is trying to reach the beam directly instead of through the proxy. Repeat Step 1 for the cluster the beam belongs to. To check without connecting, run
ssh -G beams@beam-uuid.cluster-nameand confirm the output includes a
proxycommandline that runs
tsh.
-
Logged into the wrong cluster. Run
tsh statusto check your active cluster. If it isn't the one the beam belongs to, the connection fails with an authentication or access-denied error. Log in to the right cluster with
tsh login --proxy=proxy-address.
-
VS Code hangs while connecting. Check that
Remote.SSH: Use Local Serveris off, as described in Step 3, and reconnect.
-
Bad configuration optionon Windows. Your SSH config file has the wrong encoding, usually because it was written from PowerShell. Open
%USERPROFILE%\.ssh\configin Notepad, choose File > Save as, set Encoding to UTF-8, and save over the file. This fixes the encoding and keeps your existing SSH settings.
-
The beam is gone. Beams are ephemeral and expire. Confirm the beam is still running with
tsh beams ls.