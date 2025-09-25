One doc tagged with "Identifying access risks"

The easiest, most secure way to access and protect all your infrastructure
Teleport for AI infrastructure
Access and protect your AI technology
Teleport Zero Trust Access
Least privileged access based on tasks
Teleport Machine & Workload Identity
Access control for machines & workloads
Teleport Identity Governance
Harden and govern infrastructure identities
Teleport Identity Security
Identify and mitigate risk in your infrastructure
Modern Infrastructure Demands a Modern Approach to Privileged Access
Read the guide
Works with everything you have.
Protected Resource Types
Servers (SSH), Kubernetes, Databases, Web Apps, Windows, Cloud, GitHub, MCP Servers
Explore Integrations
Access to your clouds, data centers, and everything in them. More than 170 integrations.
2024 Secure Infrastructure Access Report
Download White Paper
Secure Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Securing how AI interacts with your data sources
Secure Agentic AI
Applying Workload Identity and Identity Security to Agentic AI Use Cases
MCP Catalog
Discover and publish available MCP servers
Accelerate Engineer Productivity
Access to the infrastructure engineers need, when they need it
Modernize Privileged Access Management (PAM)
Adopt cryptographic identity, zero trust, and ephemeral privileges
Implement Just-In-Time Access Requests
Short-lived privileges reduce complexity and harden security
Replace Legacy VPNs and Bastions
Eliminate overhead and unify access policy
Accelerate Compliance
FedRAMP, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS 4.0, ISO 27001, NIS2, DORA
Protect Infrastructure from Identity-Based Attacks
Remove secrets and standing privileges as attack surfaces
Defend Against Identity Provider Compromise
Keep systems & data secure in the event of identity provider compromise
Eliminate Risky Shadow Access
Identify and block ungoverned access paths
Industries with infrastructure access complexity
E-Commerce & Entertainment
Securing access at scale
Financial Services
Preventing breaches and maintaining customer trust
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Providers
Access control for growth and governance
Healthcare
Secure access management for modern healthcare infrastructure
Streamlining HIPAA Compliance for Modern IT Infrastructure
Watch On Demand
Meet regulatory requirements for access control
NIST 800-53
NIST 800-171
NIST CSF 2.0
FedRAMP
ISO 27001
NIS2
SOC 2
HIPAA
DORA
PCI DSS 4.0
DOD Zero Trust
Achieving NIS2 Directive Compliance Requirements
Strategic relationships that enhance customer value
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Control access to your critical AWS resources.
Securing the Future: How to Safeguard MCP and Agentic AI with Teleport and AWS
Watch Webinar
Technical resources
Documentation
How It Works
Tech Papers
Tutorials
Security
Get hands-on experience with Teleport
Try Teleport For Free
Teleport Labs
Teleport Connect
Expert perspectives
Blog
Podcasts
Webinars
Developer Tools
How to provision certificates for internal services with Teleport Workload Identity
Read Blog Post
What's new at Teleport
News
Careers
About
Find out more
Events & Webinars
Case Studies
White Papers
Analyst Spotlight
Teleport Academy
Eliminating Privileged Access Toil with Infrastructure Identity
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Register Now
Grow with the leader in secure, unified access for modern infrastructure
Become a Partner
Partner Portal
Implement Zero Trust Security for AWS Infrastructure
These guides are about using Teleport to identify weaknesses in your security posture.
Learn how to use Access Monitoring.