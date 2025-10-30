Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Explore Access Paths with the SQL Editor

The Access Graph SQL Editor allows you to view nodes and edges within Access Graph that satisfy specific criteria. This helps you make sense of the access paths between identities and resources in your infrastructure so you can pinpoint and remediate access control issues. In the SQL Editor, you can enter SQL-like queries to explore selected nodes and edges within the graph.

The query language allows to create different views of the graph.

Show only allowed paths:

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE kind = 'ALLOWED' ;

Show only denied paths:

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE kind = 'DENIED' ;

Show all access paths for a user:

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE identity = 'bob' ;

Show all access paths for a user AND a resource:

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE identity = 'bob' AND resource = 'postgres' ;

Show all access paths for resources with specific labels:

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE resource_labels @ > '{"key": "value"}' ;

Show all SSH Keys from SSH Key Scanning:

SELECT * FROM ssh_keys;

You can view more SQL examples in the editor.