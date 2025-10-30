Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Explore Access Paths and Activity

Teleport Identity Security helps teams expose and eliminate hidden risk in their infrastructure.

These are some use cases for Teleport Identity Security:

  • Find users with the highest standing privilege with the Standing Privilege Dashboard.
  • Visually understand which resources a user can access and which users and bots can access a resource.
  • Quickly query key access pathways with SQL Editor.
  • Know when access pathways change for a critical asset with Crown Jewel Alerting.
  • Investigate identity breaches by correlating audit logs from across your infrastructure.

