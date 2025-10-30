Explore Access Paths and Activity

Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Teleport Identity Security helps teams expose and eliminate hidden risk in their infrastructure.

These are some use cases for Teleport Identity Security:

Find users with the highest standing privilege with the Standing Privilege Dashboard.

Visually understand which resources a user can access and which users and bots can access a resource.

Quickly query key access pathways with SQL Editor.

Know when access pathways change for a critical asset with Crown Jewel Alerting.

Investigate identity breaches by correlating audit logs from across your infrastructure.