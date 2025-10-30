Explore Access Paths and Activity
Teleport Identity Security helps teams expose and eliminate hidden risk in their infrastructure.
These are some use cases for Teleport Identity Security:
- Find users with the highest standing privilege with the Standing Privilege Dashboard.
- Visually understand which resources a user can access and which users and bots can access a resource.
- Quickly query key access pathways with SQL Editor.
- Know when access pathways change for a critical asset with Crown Jewel Alerting.
- Investigate identity breaches by correlating audit logs from across your infrastructure.
Guides
- Crown Jewels: Describes how to use Access Graph Crown Jewels to see permission changes in Teleport.
- Graph Explorer: Describes the Graph Explorer view of Teleport Access Graph.
- Investigate: Describes the Investigate view, which helps you explore identity-related activity from across your infrastructure.
- SQL Editor: Describes the SQL Editor view of Teleport Access Graph.
- Standing Privileges: Describes the Standing Privileges Dashboard feature of Teleport Identity Security