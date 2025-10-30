Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Investigate Identity-Related Security Risks

The Investigate dashboard provides an overview of recent identity activity across your infrastructure, helping you investigate security risks and incidents. You can see Teleport audit events related to identity, such as certificate issuance and multi-factory authentication challenges, as well as events from integrations such as GitHub and AWS. Because Identity Activity Center visualizes events from multiple integrations at once, you can investigate identity-related incidents that involve pivoting from one system to another.

To visit the Investigate dashboard, open the Teleport Web UI and navigate to Identity Security > Investigate.