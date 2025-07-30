Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Discover AWS Access Patterns and AWS CloudTrail events with Teleport Identity Security

Identity Security streamlines and centralizes access management across your entire infrastructure. You can view access relationships in seconds, viewing unified, up-to-date relationships and policies between all users, groups, and computing resources.

Identity Security with Access Graph offers insights into access patterns within your AWS account. By scanning IAM permissions, users, groups, resources, and identities, it provides a visual representation and aids in enhancing the permission model within your AWS environment. This functionality enables you to address queries such as:

What resources are accessible to AWS users and roles?

Which resources can be reached via identities associated with EC2 instances?

What AWS resources can Teleport users access when connecting to EC2 nodes?

Identity Security also offers CloudTrail data ingestion, analysis for threats and correlation with other services such as Okta and GitHub Actions.

Utilizing the Access Graph to analyze IAM permissions within an AWS account necessitates the setup of the Access Graph service, a Discovery Service, and integration with your AWS account.

Access Graph is a feature of the Teleport Identity Security product available to Teleport Enterprise edition customers.

To verify that Access Graph is set up correctly for your cluster, sign in to the Teleport Web UI, click the Policy sidebar button, and then the Browse menu item. Identities, resources, etc. should be listed.

Access Graph discovers AWS access patterns, synchronizes various AWS resources, including IAM Policies, Groups, Users, User Groups, EC2 instances, EKS clusters, and RDS databases. These resources are then visualized using the graph representation detailed in the Identity Security usage page.

The importing process involves three primary steps:

The Teleport Discovery Service continuously scans the configured AWS accounts. At intervals of 15 minutes, it retrieves the following resources from your AWS account:

Users

Groups

User Groups

IAM Roles

IAM Policies

EC2 Instances

EKS Clusters

RDS Databases

S3 Buckets

Once all the necessary resources are fetched, the Teleport Discovery Service pushes them to the Access Graph, ensuring that it remains updated with the latest information from your AWS environment.

Identity Security’s Access Graph feature delves into the IAM policies, identities, and resources retrieved from your AWS account, crafting a graphical representation thereof.

If CloudTrail is configured to log activity in your AWS account, it delivers log files to an S3 bucket. Identity Activity Center can process trail data in near real time. Enabling Amazon SNS notifications in the CloudTrail allows a new notification to be sent whenever a new log file is written. This SNS topic is subscribed to an SQS queue, which acts as a buffer for incoming notifications.

Teleport subscribes to the SQS queue using its AWS integration and polls for new messages at regular intervals. Each message contains metadata about the new object in S3, such as the bucket name and object key. Teleport uses this information to fetch the corresponding CloudTrail log file directly from S3.

Once the file is downloaded, Teleport parses the CloudTrail events and processes them for audit and security purposes. This allows Teleport to provide continuous visibility into activity across AWS services, including login attempts, API calls, and changes to infrastructure.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster v18.0.0 or later.

Identity Security enabled for your account.

For self-hosted clusters: Ensure that an up-to-date license.pem is used in the Auth Service configuration. A running Access Graph node v1.28.0 or later. Check the Identity Security page for details on how to set up Access Graph. The node running the Access Graph service must be reachable from the Teleport Auth Service. AWS CloudTrail setup with notifications being sent to a SNS topic. AWS SQS queue receiving raw messages from CloudTrail SNS notifications.



warning If you have a cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise cluster, you can disregard this step, as cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise already operates a properly configured Discovery Service within your cluster.

To activate the Teleport Discovery Service, add a top level discovery_service section to the teleport.yaml config used by the Auth Service. This service monitors dynamic discovery_config resources that are set up with the discovery_group matching.

discovery-group .

discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: discovery-group

Notice that if you already operate a Discovery Service within your cluster, it's possible to reuse it as long as the following requirements are met:

On step 2, you match the discovery_group with the existing Discovery Service's discovery_group .

with the existing Discovery Service's . Access Graph service is reachable from the machine where Discovery Service runs.

To enable the Identity Activity Center CloudTrail integration, you can use an existing CloudTrail trail or create a new one. Trails can be scoped to a single AWS account or configured as an AWS Organization trail to collect events from multiple accounts. If you already have an existing trail, we recommend using it to reduce the costs.

For near real-time access to CloudTrail data, Amazon SNS notifications must be enabled for your trail. If SNS notifications are not already configured, go to your trail settings, enable SNS notification delivery, and create a new SNS topic.

After setting up the SNS topic, create a new Standard Amazon SQS queue and subscribe it to the SNS topic you just created. The queue must be uniquely used for trail SNS notifications. When configuring the subscription, make sure to enable the Enable raw message delivery option. This setting is required—without it, Identity Activity Center won't be able to parse the notifications correctly.

Although optional, enabling KMS encryption for both the SQS queue and the target S3 bucket is strongly recommended. Be sure to configure the necessary KMS key permissions in the following step so that Identity Security can successfully decrypt messages from SQS and access CloudTrail logs in the S3 bucket.

To initiate the setup wizard for configuring AWS Sync, access the Teleport UI, click the Policy sidebar button, and then click Integrations.

Click the "Setup new integration" button, and then select "AWS". You'll be prompted to create a new Teleport AWS integration if you haven't configured one already. Alternatively, you can opt for a previously established integration.

Upon selecting or creating the integration, you'll be instructed to execute a bash script within your AWS Cloud Shell to configure the necessary permissions.

List of IAM Policies required for AWS Sync The policy is designed with a set of read-only actions, enabling Teleport to access and retrieve information from resources within your AWS Account. The IAM policy includes the following directives: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "ec2:DescribeInstances" , "ec2:DescribeImages" , "ec2:DescribeTags" , "ec2:DescribeSnapshots" , "ec2:DescribeKeyPairs" , "eks:ListClusters" , "eks:DescribeCluster" , "eks:ListAccessEntries" , "eks:ListAccessPolicies" , "eks:ListAssociatedAccessPolicies" , "eks:DescribeAccessEntry" , "rds:DescribeDBInstances" , "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:ListTagsForResource" , "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "dynamodb:ListTables" , "dynamodb:DescribeTable" , "redshift:DescribeClusters" , "redshift:Describe*" , "s3:ListAllMyBuckets" , "s3:GetBucketPolicy" , "s3:ListBucket" , "s3:GetBucketLocation" , "s3:GetBucketTagging" , "s3:GetBucketPolicyStatus" , "s3:GetBucketAcl" , "iam:ListUsers" , "iam:GetUser" , "iam:ListRoles" , "iam:ListGroups" , "iam:ListPolicies" , "iam:ListGroupsForUser" , "iam:ListInstanceProfiles" , "iam:ListUserPolicies" , "iam:GetUserPolicy" , "iam:ListAttachedUserPolicies" , "iam:ListGroupPolicies" , "iam:GetGroupPolicy" , "iam:ListAttachedGroupPolicies" , "iam:GetPolicy" , "iam:GetPolicyVersion" , "iam:ListRolePolicies" , "iam:ListAttachedRolePolicies" , "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:ListSAMLProviders" , "iam:GetSAMLProvider" , "iam:ListOpenIDConnectProviders" , "iam:GetOpenIDConnectProvider" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } If Identity Activity Center is enabled, two extra configurations are required: aws-sqs-queue : The ARN of the Amazon SQS queue subscribed to the SNS topic that receives CloudTrail notifications.

: The ARN of the Amazon SQS queue subscribed to the SNS topic that receives CloudTrail notifications. aws-s3-trail-bucket : The arn of the Amazon S3 bucket where CloudTrail delivers its log files.

: The arn of the Amazon S3 bucket where CloudTrail delivers its log files. aws-sqs-kms-queue-key : The ARN of the AWS KMS key used to encrypt messages in the SQS queue.

: The ARN of the AWS KMS key used to encrypt messages in the SQS queue. aws-s3-kms-key : The ARN of the AWS KMS key used to encrypt objects in the S3 bucket that stores CloudTrail logs. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "sqs:ReceiveMessage" , "sqs:DeleteMessage" , "sqs:SendMessage" ] , "Resource" : " aws-sqs-queue " } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:GetObject" , "s3:GetObjectVersion" , "s3:ListBucket" , "s3:ListBucketVersions" , "s3:GetBucketLocation" ] , "Resource" : " aws-s3-trail-bucket " } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "kms:Decrypt" , "kms:DescribeKey" , "kms:GenerateDataKey" , "kms:GenerateDataKeyWithoutPlaintext" , ] , "Resources" : [ " aws-sqs-kms-queue-key " , " aws-s3-kms-key " , ] } ] }

Once the IAM Policy has been successfully linked to the IAM role utilized by Teleport, you'll be prompted to specify the regions from which Teleport should import resources. This selection solely pertains to regional resources and does not impact global resources such as S3 Buckets, IAM Policies, or IAM Users.