Event Handler Plugin Reference
The Event Handler plugin exports Teleport audit events to a Fluentd service. The plugin retrieves events in configurable batches, forwards each event to Fluentd over mTLS, and persists the ID of each successfully sent event to local storage. If the plugin crashes or restarts, it resumes from the last confirmed event. By default, the plugin polls for new events every 10 seconds.
Configuration methods
The Event Handler plugin accepts configuration from three sources:
- Command-line arguments.
- Environment variables prefixed with
FDFWD_.
- A TOML configuration file specified with the
--configflag.
storage = "./storage" # Plugin will save its state heretimeout = "10s"batch = 20
[forward.fluentd]ca = "/home/bob/event-handler/ca.crt"cert = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.crt"key = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.key"url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/test.log"
The Event Handler appends `.<session-id>.log` to `session-url` when sending
session recording events. For example, if `session-url` is
`https://fluentd.example.com:8888/session`, the actual requests are sent to
paths like `/session.<session-id>.log`. Ensure that your log collector's
tag matching or routing rules account for this suffix (e.g., use `session.*`
as a match pattern in Fluentd or Fluent Bit).session-url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/session"
[teleport]addr = "localhost:3025"identity = "path/identity-file"refresh.enabled = truerefresh.interval = "2m"
Use
--dry-run argument to simulate event export without connecting to Fluentd.
--exit-on-last-event can be used to terminate service after the last event is processed.
--skip-session-types is
['print', 'desktop.recording'] by default.
If you enable forwarding of these events (
--skip-session-types='') the recorded data will also be sent.
Teleport connection settings
|CLI argument
|Environment variable
|Description
--teleport-addr
FDFWD_TELEPORT_ADDR
|Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service host and port.
--teleport-ca
FDFWD_TELEPORT_CA
|Path to the Teleport TLS CA certificate file.
--teleport-cert
FDFWD_TELEPORT_CERT
|Path to the Teleport TLS certificate file.
--teleport-key
FDFWD_TELEPORT_KEY
|Path to the Teleport TLS private key file.
--teleport-identity
FDFWD_TELEPORT_IDENTITY
|Path to a Teleport identity file.
--teleport-refresh-enabled
FDFWD_TELEPORT_REFRESH_ENABLED
|Reload the identity file from disk on an interval.
--teleport-refresh-interval
FDFWD_TELEPORT_REFRESH_INTERVAL
|How often to reload the identity file.
Fluentd connection settings
|CLI argument
|Environment variable
|Description
--fluentd-url
FDFWD_FLUENTD_URL
|Fluentd URL for forwarding audit events.
--fluentd-session-url
FDFWD_FLUENTD_SESSION_URL
|Base URL for session events. Appends
.<session-id>.log.
--fluentd-ca
FDFWD_FLUENTD_CA
|Path to the Fluentd TLS CA certificate file.
--fluentd-cert
FDFWD_FLUENTD_CERT
|Path to the Fluentd TLS client certificate file.
--fluentd-key
FDFWD_FLUENTD_KEY
|Path to the Fluentd TLS client private key file.
--fluentd-max-connections
FDFWD_MAX_CONNECTIONS
|Max number of concurrent connections to Fluentd. Defaults to double the concurrency value if not set.
Event processing settings
|CLI argument
|Environment variable
|Description
--batch
FDFWD_BATCH
|Number of events to fetch per batch.
--timeout
FDFWD_TIMEOUT
|Timeout for polling the Teleport event API.
--types
FDFWD_TYPES
|Comma-separated list of event types to forward. If not set, all event types are forwarded. Do not use wildcards (like *); only exact type names are matched.
--skip-session-types
FDFWD_SKIP_SESSION_TYPES
|Comma-separated list of session event types to skip.
--skip-event-types
FDFWD_SKIP_EVENT_TYPES
|Comma-separated list of audit log event types to skip (e.g., user.login, access_request.create).
--start-time
FDFWD_START_TIME
|Minimum event time in RFC 3339 format.
--concurrency
FDFWD_CONCURRENCY
|Number of concurrent sessions.
--window-size
FDFWD_WINDOW_SIZE
|Window size to process events.
--storage
FDFWD_STORAGE
|Directory for persisting event processing state.
Operational settings
|CLI argument
|Environment variable
|Description
--debug
FDFWD_DEBUG
|Enable debug-level logging.
--dry-run
FDFWD_DRY_RUN
|Simulate execution without connecting to Fluentd. Useful for testing configuration.
--exit-on-last-event
FDFWD_EXIT_ON_LAST_EVENT
|Exit when last event is processed.
User auto-locking settings
The Event Handler plugin can automatically lock Teleport users after repeated failed authentication attempts.
|CLI argument
|Environment variable
|Description
--lock-enabled
FDFWD_LOCKING_ENABLED
|Enables automatic user locking after repeated failed login attempts.
--lock-failed-attempts-count
FDFWD_LOCKING_FAILED_ATTEMPTS
|Number of failed authentication attempts that trigger a lock.
--lock-period
FDFWD_LOCKING_PERIOD
|Time window used to count failed authentication attempts.
--lock-for
FDFWD_LOCKING_FOR
|Duration that the user remains locked.
For example, to lock a user after
5 failed attempts within
1m for
30m,
set:
lock-enabled = truelock-failed-attempts-count = 5lock-period = "1m"lock-for = "30m"
mTLS certificate generation
The Event Handler plugin requires mTLS between the plugin and Fluentd. Server key encryption is recommended. Client key encryption is not supported.
OpenSSL configuration
Create an
ssl.conf file with the following structure. Adjust the
[server_cert] section to match your Fluentd server hostname and IP address.
[req]
default_bits = 4096
default_md = sha256
prompt = no
distinguished_name = req_distinguished_name
[req_distinguished_name]
CN = localhost
[v3_ca]
basicConstraints = critical,CA:TRUE
keyUsage = critical,keyCertSign,cRLSign
subjectKeyIdentifier = hash
[client_cert]
basicConstraints = CA:FALSE
keyUsage = critical,digitalSignature
extendedKeyUsage = clientAuth
[server_cert]
basicConstraints = CA:FALSE
keyUsage = critical,digitalSignature
extendedKeyUsage = serverAuth
subjectAltName = DNS:localhost,IP:127.0.0.1
[crl_ext]
authorityKeyIdentifier = keyid:always
[ocsp]
basicConstraints = CA:FALSE
keyUsage = critical,digitalSignature
extendedKeyUsage = critical,OCSPSigning
Generate a certificate authority
openssl genrsa -out ca.key 4096chmod 444 ca.keyopenssl req -config ssl.conf -key ca.key -new -x509 -days 7300 \ -sha256 -extensions v3_ca -subj "/CN=ca" -out ca.crt
Generate a server certificate
openssl genrsa -aes256 -out server.key 4096chmod 444 server.keyopenssl req -config ssl.conf -subj "/CN=server" -key server.key \ -new -out server.csropenssl x509 -req -in server.csr -CA ca.crt -CAkey ca.key \ -CAcreateserial -days 365 -out server.crt -extfile ssl.conf \ -extensions server_cert
Generate a client certificate
openssl genrsa -out client.key 4096chmod 444 client.keyopenssl req -config ssl.conf -subj "/CN=client" -key client.key \ -new -out client.csropenssl x509 -req -in client.csr -CA ca.crt -CAkey ca.key \ -CAcreateserial -days 365 -out client.crt -extfile ssl.conf \ -extensions client_cert
Alternatively, run the following command to generate all certificates to the
example/keys/ directory:
PASS=12345678 KEYLEN=4096 make -C integrations/event-handler gen-example-mtls
Further reading
See the following related topics:
- Teleport audit event reference
- Fluentd Documentation
- Teleport plugin integrations
- Teleport audit log architecture