Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Event Handler Plugin Reference

Report an IssueView as Markdown

The Event Handler plugin exports Teleport audit events to a Fluentd service. The plugin retrieves events in configurable batches, forwards each event to Fluentd over mTLS, and persists the ID of each successfully sent event to local storage. If the plugin crashes or restarts, it resumes from the last confirmed event. By default, the plugin polls for new events every 10 seconds.

Configuration methods

The Event Handler plugin accepts configuration from three sources:

  • Command-line arguments.
  • Environment variables prefixed with FDFWD_.
  • A TOML configuration file specified with the --config flag.
storage = "./storage" # Plugin will save its state heretimeout = "10s"batch = 20
[forward.fluentd]ca = "/home/bob/event-handler/ca.crt"cert = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.crt"key = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.key"url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/test.log"
The Event Handler appends `.<session-id>.log` to `session-url` when sending
session recording events. For example, if `session-url` is
`https://fluentd.example.com:8888/session`, the actual requests are sent to
paths like `/session.<session-id>.log`. Ensure that your log collector's
tag matching or routing rules account for this suffix (e.g., use `session.*`
as a match pattern in Fluentd or Fluent Bit).
session-url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/session"
[teleport]addr = "localhost:3025"identity = "path/identity-file"refresh.enabled = truerefresh.interval = "2m"

Use --dry-run argument to simulate event export without connecting to Fluentd. --exit-on-last-event can be used to terminate service after the last event is processed. --skip-session-types is ['print', 'desktop.recording'] by default.

If you enable forwarding of these events (--skip-session-types='') the recorded data will also be sent.

Teleport connection settings

CLI argumentEnvironment variableDescription
--teleport-addrFDFWD_TELEPORT_ADDRTeleport Auth Service or Proxy Service host and port.
--teleport-caFDFWD_TELEPORT_CAPath to the Teleport TLS CA certificate file.
--teleport-certFDFWD_TELEPORT_CERTPath to the Teleport TLS certificate file.
--teleport-keyFDFWD_TELEPORT_KEYPath to the Teleport TLS private key file.
--teleport-identityFDFWD_TELEPORT_IDENTITYPath to a Teleport identity file.
--teleport-refresh-enabledFDFWD_TELEPORT_REFRESH_ENABLEDReload the identity file from disk on an interval.
--teleport-refresh-intervalFDFWD_TELEPORT_REFRESH_INTERVALHow often to reload the identity file.

Fluentd connection settings

CLI argumentEnvironment variableDescription
--fluentd-urlFDFWD_FLUENTD_URLFluentd URL for forwarding audit events.
--fluentd-session-urlFDFWD_FLUENTD_SESSION_URLBase URL for session events. Appends .<session-id>.log.
--fluentd-caFDFWD_FLUENTD_CAPath to the Fluentd TLS CA certificate file.
--fluentd-certFDFWD_FLUENTD_CERTPath to the Fluentd TLS client certificate file.
--fluentd-keyFDFWD_FLUENTD_KEYPath to the Fluentd TLS client private key file.
--fluentd-max-connectionsFDFWD_MAX_CONNECTIONSMax number of concurrent connections to Fluentd. Defaults to double the concurrency value if not set.

Event processing settings

CLI argumentEnvironment variableDescription
--batchFDFWD_BATCHNumber of events to fetch per batch.
--timeoutFDFWD_TIMEOUTTimeout for polling the Teleport event API.
--typesFDFWD_TYPESComma-separated list of event types to forward. If not set, all event types are forwarded. Do not use wildcards (like *); only exact type names are matched.
--skip-session-typesFDFWD_SKIP_SESSION_TYPESComma-separated list of session event types to skip.
--skip-event-typesFDFWD_SKIP_EVENT_TYPESComma-separated list of audit log event types to skip (e.g., user.login, access_request.create).
--start-timeFDFWD_START_TIMEMinimum event time in RFC 3339 format.
--concurrencyFDFWD_CONCURRENCYNumber of concurrent sessions.
--window-sizeFDFWD_WINDOW_SIZEWindow size to process events.
--storageFDFWD_STORAGEDirectory for persisting event processing state.

Operational settings

CLI argumentEnvironment variableDescription
--debugFDFWD_DEBUGEnable debug-level logging.
--dry-runFDFWD_DRY_RUNSimulate execution without connecting to Fluentd. Useful for testing configuration.
--exit-on-last-eventFDFWD_EXIT_ON_LAST_EVENTExit when last event is processed.

User auto-locking settings

The Event Handler plugin can automatically lock Teleport users after repeated failed authentication attempts.

CLI argumentEnvironment variableDescription
--lock-enabledFDFWD_LOCKING_ENABLEDEnables automatic user locking after repeated failed login attempts.
--lock-failed-attempts-countFDFWD_LOCKING_FAILED_ATTEMPTSNumber of failed authentication attempts that trigger a lock.
--lock-periodFDFWD_LOCKING_PERIODTime window used to count failed authentication attempts.
--lock-forFDFWD_LOCKING_FORDuration that the user remains locked.

For example, to lock a user after 5 failed attempts within 1m for 30m, set:

lock-enabled = truelock-failed-attempts-count = 5lock-period = "1m"lock-for = "30m"

mTLS certificate generation

The Event Handler plugin requires mTLS between the plugin and Fluentd. Server key encryption is recommended. Client key encryption is not supported.

OpenSSL configuration

Create an ssl.conf file with the following structure. Adjust the [server_cert] section to match your Fluentd server hostname and IP address.

[req]
default_bits       = 4096
default_md         = sha256
prompt             = no
distinguished_name = req_distinguished_name

[req_distinguished_name]
CN = localhost

[v3_ca]
basicConstraints     = critical,CA:TRUE
keyUsage             = critical,keyCertSign,cRLSign
subjectKeyIdentifier = hash

[client_cert]
basicConstraints     = CA:FALSE
keyUsage             = critical,digitalSignature
extendedKeyUsage     = clientAuth

[server_cert]
basicConstraints     = CA:FALSE
keyUsage             = critical,digitalSignature
extendedKeyUsage     = serverAuth
subjectAltName       = DNS:localhost,IP:127.0.0.1

[crl_ext]
authorityKeyIdentifier = keyid:always

[ocsp]
basicConstraints     = CA:FALSE
keyUsage             = critical,digitalSignature
extendedKeyUsage     = critical,OCSPSigning

Generate a certificate authority

openssl genrsa -out ca.key 4096chmod 444 ca.keyopenssl req -config ssl.conf -key ca.key -new -x509 -days 7300 \  -sha256 -extensions v3_ca -subj "/CN=ca" -out ca.crt

Generate a server certificate

openssl genrsa -aes256 -out server.key 4096chmod 444 server.keyopenssl req -config ssl.conf -subj "/CN=server" -key server.key \  -new -out server.csropenssl x509 -req -in server.csr -CA ca.crt -CAkey ca.key \  -CAcreateserial -days 365 -out server.crt -extfile ssl.conf \  -extensions server_cert

Generate a client certificate

openssl genrsa -out client.key 4096chmod 444 client.keyopenssl req -config ssl.conf -subj "/CN=client" -key client.key \  -new -out client.csropenssl x509 -req -in client.csr -CA ca.crt -CAkey ca.key \  -CAcreateserial -days 365 -out client.crt -extfile ssl.conf \  -extensions client_cert

Alternatively, run the following command to generate all certificates to the example/keys/ directory:

PASS=12345678 KEYLEN=4096 make -C integrations/event-handler gen-example-mtls

Further reading

See the following related topics: