Event Handler Plugin Reference

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The Event Handler plugin exports Teleport audit events to a Fluentd service. The plugin retrieves events in configurable batches, forwards each event to Fluentd over mTLS, and persists the ID of each successfully sent event to local storage. If the plugin crashes or restarts, it resumes from the last confirmed event. By default, the plugin polls for new events every 10 seconds.

The Event Handler plugin accepts configuration from three sources:

Command-line arguments.

Environment variables prefixed with FDFWD_ .

. A TOML configuration file specified with the --config flag.

storage = "./storage" # Plugin will save its state here timeout = "10s" batch = 20

[forward.fluentd] ca = "/home/bob/event-handler/ca.crt" cert = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.crt" key = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.key" url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/test.log" session-url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/session"

[teleport] addr = "localhost:3025" identity = "path/identity-file" refresh.enabled = true refresh.interval = "2m"

Use --dry-run argument to simulate event export without connecting to Fluentd. --exit-on-last-event can be used to terminate service after the last event is processed. --skip-session-types is ['print', 'desktop.recording'] by default.

If you enable forwarding of these events ( --skip-session-types='' ) the recorded data will also be sent.

CLI argument Environment variable Description --teleport-addr FDFWD_TELEPORT_ADDR Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service host and port. --teleport-ca FDFWD_TELEPORT_CA Path to the Teleport TLS CA certificate file. --teleport-cert FDFWD_TELEPORT_CERT Path to the Teleport TLS certificate file. --teleport-key FDFWD_TELEPORT_KEY Path to the Teleport TLS private key file. --teleport-identity FDFWD_TELEPORT_IDENTITY Path to a Teleport identity file. --teleport-refresh-enabled FDFWD_TELEPORT_REFRESH_ENABLED Reload the identity file from disk on an interval. --teleport-refresh-interval FDFWD_TELEPORT_REFRESH_INTERVAL How often to reload the identity file.

CLI argument Environment variable Description --fluentd-url FDFWD_FLUENTD_URL Fluentd URL for forwarding audit events. --fluentd-session-url FDFWD_FLUENTD_SESSION_URL Base URL for session events. Appends .<session-id>.log . --fluentd-ca FDFWD_FLUENTD_CA Path to the Fluentd TLS CA certificate file. --fluentd-cert FDFWD_FLUENTD_CERT Path to the Fluentd TLS client certificate file. --fluentd-key FDFWD_FLUENTD_KEY Path to the Fluentd TLS client private key file. --fluentd-max-connections FDFWD_MAX_CONNECTIONS Max number of concurrent connections to Fluentd. Defaults to double the concurrency value if not set.

CLI argument Environment variable Description --batch FDFWD_BATCH Number of events to fetch per batch. --timeout FDFWD_TIMEOUT Timeout for polling the Teleport event API. --types FDFWD_TYPES Comma-separated list of event types to forward. If not set, all event types are forwarded. Do not use wildcards (like *); only exact type names are matched. --skip-session-types FDFWD_SKIP_SESSION_TYPES Comma-separated list of session event types to skip. --skip-event-types FDFWD_SKIP_EVENT_TYPES Comma-separated list of audit log event types to skip (e.g., user.login, access_request.create). --start-time FDFWD_START_TIME Minimum event time in RFC 3339 format. --concurrency FDFWD_CONCURRENCY Number of concurrent sessions. --window-size FDFWD_WINDOW_SIZE Window size to process events. --storage FDFWD_STORAGE Directory for persisting event processing state.

CLI argument Environment variable Description --debug FDFWD_DEBUG Enable debug-level logging. --dry-run FDFWD_DRY_RUN Simulate execution without connecting to Fluentd. Useful for testing configuration. --exit-on-last-event FDFWD_EXIT_ON_LAST_EVENT Exit when last event is processed.

The Event Handler plugin can automatically lock Teleport users after repeated failed authentication attempts.

CLI argument Environment variable Description --lock-enabled FDFWD_LOCKING_ENABLED Enables automatic user locking after repeated failed login attempts. --lock-failed-attempts-count FDFWD_LOCKING_FAILED_ATTEMPTS Number of failed authentication attempts that trigger a lock. --lock-period FDFWD_LOCKING_PERIOD Time window used to count failed authentication attempts. --lock-for FDFWD_LOCKING_FOR Duration that the user remains locked.

For example, to lock a user after 5 failed attempts within 1m for 30m , set:

lock-enabled = true lock-failed-attempts-count = 5 lock-period = "1m" lock-for = "30m"

The Event Handler plugin requires mTLS between the plugin and Fluentd. Server key encryption is recommended. Client key encryption is not supported.

Create an ssl.conf file with the following structure. Adjust the [server_cert] section to match your Fluentd server hostname and IP address.

[req] default_bits = 4096 default_md = sha256 prompt = no distinguished_name = req_distinguished_name [req_distinguished_name] CN = localhost [v3_ca] basicConstraints = critical,CA: TRUE keyUsage = critical,keyCertSign,cRLSign subjectKeyIdentifier = hash [client_cert] basicConstraints = CA: FALSE keyUsage = critical,digitalSignature extendedKeyUsage = clientAuth [server_cert] basicConstraints = CA: FALSE keyUsage = critical,digitalSignature extendedKeyUsage = serverAuth subjectAltName = DNS:localhost,IP: 127.0 . 0.1 [crl_ext] authorityKeyIdentifier = keyid:always [ocsp] basicConstraints = CA: FALSE keyUsage = critical,digitalSignature extendedKeyUsage = critical,OCSPSigning

openssl genrsa -out ca.key 4096 chmod 444 ca.key openssl req -config ssl.conf -key ca.key -new -x509 -days 7300 \ -sha256 -extensions v3_ca -subj "/CN=ca" -out ca.crt

openssl genrsa -aes256 -out server.key 4096 chmod 444 server.key openssl req -config ssl.conf -subj "/CN=server" -key server.key \ -new -out server.csr openssl x509 -req -in server.csr -CA ca.crt -CAkey ca.key \ -CAcreateserial -days 365 -out server.crt -extfile ssl.conf \ -extensions server_cert

openssl genrsa -out client.key 4096 chmod 444 client.key openssl req -config ssl.conf -subj "/CN=client" -key client.key \ -new -out client.csr openssl x509 -req -in client.csr -CA ca.crt -CAkey ca.key \ -CAcreateserial -days 365 -out client.crt -extfile ssl.conf \ -extensions client_cert

Alternatively, run the following command to generate all certificates to the example/keys/ directory:

PASS=12345678 KEYLEN=4096 make -C integrations/event-handler gen-example-mtls

See the following related topics: